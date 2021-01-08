Sullivan stormed back, but its rally fell short in a 44-43 loss to host South Putnam in Western Indiana Conference girls high school basketball Friday evening.
For the Golden Arrows, who dropped out of first place in the WIC because of Friday's setback, Gracie Shorter pumped in 16 points and Klaire Williams added 13. South Putnam's top scorers were Brionna Egold and Bree Mahoney-Sutherland with 11 and 10 points respectively.
Sullivan (9-5 overall, 4-1 WIC) will travel to North Putnam on Saturday evening. South Putnam (10-1, 5-1) will travel to Riverton Parke on Tuesday.
• • •
In other girls high school basketball:
• Perry Meridian 55, Terre Haute South 34 — At Terre Haute South, the host Braves lost to drop their record to 5-8.
They'll play Saturday afternoon at Bloomington North. Perry Meridian (6-11) will be at home Thursday night to take on Indianapolis Shortridge.
Thursday
• North Vermillion 49, Riverton Parke 36 — At Cayuga, the host Falcons erupted for 23 points in the third quarter to pull away for the Wabash River Conference victory.
Cami Pearman, Mckenzie Crowder and Braxtyn Dunham paced North Vermillion with 18, 13 and 10 points respectively.
North Vermillion (6-5 overall, 2-2 WRC) will visit Faith Christian on Saturday afternoon. Riverton Parke (2-7, 0-1) will play Saturday afternoon at Parke Heritage.
