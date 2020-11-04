PREP ROUNDUP: Sullivan football gets to advance to regional

Sullivan will not be playing Washington for the IHSAA Class 3A Sectional 30 championship Friday, as previously scheduled, because several players from the Hatchets' football team have been placed in quarantine due to close contact with the coronavirus.
The game has been canceled and the 8-3 Golden Arrows, coached by Blaine Powell, will move on to the regional Nov. 13 against an opponent to be determined later. This is Sullivan's first sectional title in football in program history.
"Basically, it boils down to their [Daviess] county health department saying they can't play," Sullivan athletic director Otto Clements told the Tribune-Star.
Washington finished 5-6.
Girls basketball
• Cloverdale 33, Riverton Parke 30 — At Cloverdale, the Clovers edged Riverton Parke in the season opener for both teams Tuesday night.
Bailey Duke posted 16 points and 11 rebounds for the visiting Panthers. It was Jared Garman's first game as coach of Riverton Parke, which tallied only two points apiece in the second and third quarters.
Riverton Parke will take on Parke Heritage in the first round of the Banks of the Wabash Classic tournament Nov. 12. Cloverdale will travel to South Putnam on Saturday.
