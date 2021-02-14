Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady accumulating snow later on. Low 7F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady accumulating snow later on. Low 7F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.