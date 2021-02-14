Terre Haute South's Haley Sakbun placed 13th Saturday in the 100 backstroke in a time of 52.69 seconds at the Indiana girls swimming state finals, earning the Braves four team points and a tie for 35th.
Sakbun was also 24th in the 200 freestyle in 1:55.60 as a result of Friday preliminary swims, with the final qualifying time 1:53.84. South's 400 freestyle relay team of Demme Hancewicz, Macey Mong, Lyric Irish and Sakbun also placed 24th in a time of 3:39.70, four seconds off the qualifying time.
Boys basketball
• Northview 68, Martinsville 63 — At Brazil, the Knights won their homecoming game against the visiting Artesians on Saturday.
Northview, 13-6, hosts Edgewood on Tuesday. Martinsville, 3-15, hosts Whiteland on Friday.
• Sullivan 95, Brown County 35 — At Nashville, Ind., the visiting Golden Arrows protected their first-place standing in the Western Indiana Conference in dominating fashion.
Now 15-2 overall, 7-1 in the WIC, the Arrows host Bloomfield on Tuesday. Brown County, 1-10 and 0-8, is at Shakamak that night.
• Parke Heritage 46, Lafayette Central Catholic 30 — At Marshall, Ind., the Wolves improved to 19-3 with a nonconference win.
Parke Heritage hosts Seeger on Friday while LCC, now 4-8, is at Twin Lakes on Tuesday.
• Shakamak 41, Clay City 27 — At Jasonville, the Lakers picked up their first SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference win.
The Lakers, in the midst of four games in five days, are 6-9 overall and 1-4 in the SWIAC; they host Eminence on Monday.
Clay City, 2-11 and 0-6, is at White River Valley on Tuesday.
• Casey 57, Shelbyville (Ill.) 37 — At Casey, Ill., the Warriors ran away from their nonconference opponent in the fourth quarter and improved to 2-1 for the season.
Noah Livingston had 17 points and Wil Hosselton and Levi Brandenburg 13 each for Casey, which plays Tuesday at Red Hill.
Friday
• South Vermillion 79, Attica 53 — At Attica, the visiting Wildcats pulled away in the second quarter and notched a one-sided Wabash River Conference win.
Anthony Garzolini hit six 3-pointers on his way to a game-high 24 points for South Vermillion, while Braden Allen scored 16, John Piper 15 and Lucas Uselman 13.
Now 6-12 overall and 3-2 in the WRC, South Vermillion hosts a makeup game against Terre Haute North on Tuesday. Attica, 0-13 and 0-7, hosts the Indiana Deaf School on Saturday.
• Northview 86, Brown County 47 — At Nashville, Ind., the Knights improved to 6-2 in Western Indiana Conference play with the win.
• Linton 81, Shakamak 36 — At Jasonville, the Miners remained in contention for the SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference title.
Now 17-3 overall and 4-1 in the SWIAC, Linton plays Tuesday at North Daviess. The Cougars are 6-0 in SWIAC play.
• Casey 66, Robinson 35 — At Casey, Ill., the host Warriors held the Maroons under 10 points in each of the last three quarters in Little Illini Conference play Friday.
Noah Livingston had 27 points to lead all scorers for the home team, while Wil Hosselton added 10. Ethan Shidler led Robinson with 10 points.
Both teams play again on Saturday. Casey, 1-1 overall and 1-0 in the LIC, is at Shelbyville and Robinson, 2-2 and 0-1, hosts Tuscola.
