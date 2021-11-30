Terre Haute South improved to 6-0 in high school wrestling Tuesday night by defeating host Owen Valley 37-33.
Winners for the Braves included Seth Brown, Josiah Deadeaux, Harrison May, Coy Bender, Luke May, Nate Lommock and Walker Forsythe. Brown, Bender, Lommock and Forsythe had pins.
South heads back in the same direction Thursday night for a meet at Edgewood.
• North Vermillion 42, Attica 39 — At Cayuga, the host Falcons won against a Wabash River Conference opponent.
• Sullivan 48, Olney 24 — At Sullivan, the Golden Arrows opened their season successfully.
Saturday
• Braves sweep — At Vincennes, Terre Haute South opened its 2021-22 high school wrestling season Saturday by winning all five of its matches at the Vincennes Lincoln Invitational.
Unbeaten wrestlers for the Braves for the day were Harrison May at 126, Coy Bender at 138, Luke May at 145, Nate Lommock at 152, Walker Forsythe at 160 and Alex Rose at 182 and 195. The Braves are currently ranked 10th in Class 3A.
Vincennes Lincoln Invitational
Terre Haute South team results — South 66, Mt. Carmel 16; South 60, South Spencer 18; South 66, Olney 6; South 54, Corydon Central 24; South 54, Vincennes Lincoln 19.
South individuals
106 — Keagan Sparacino 4-1
113 — Seth Brown 3-2
120 — Josiah Dedeaux 4-1
126 — Harrison May 5-0
132 — Justin Pemberton 4-1
138 — Coy Bender 5-0
145 — Luke May 5-0
152 — Nate Lommock 5-0
160 — Walker Forsythe 5-0
170 — Jorge Franco 1-1
170/182 — Collin Casad 2-3
182/195 — Alex Rose 5-0
195/220 — Mekhi Moore 4-1
285 — Sean Murphy 3-2
• Patriots 3-2 — At Ellettsville, Terre Haute North won three of five matches last week at the Edgewood Invitational.
North lost to Ben Davis 36-33 and to Owen Valley 53-21, but beat Brown County 72-9, Edgewood 51-30 and Martinsville 39-36.
Boys basketball
• Miners second, Wolves fifth — Linton is second in Class 2A and Parke Heritage fifth in the same class in the first Associated Press high school polls of the season. Bloomfield is seventh in Class A.
The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school boy's basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, December 13, 2021, rating points and previous rankings:
Class 4A
W-L Pts
1. Indpls Cathedral (7) 2-0 184
2. Zionsville (2) 2-0 176
3. Lawrence North (1) 2-0 152
4. Carmel (1) 1-1 149
5. Homestead (1) 1-1 111
6. Fishers 1-0 82
7. Westfield 0-0 68
8. Indpls Tech 1-0 67
9. Indianapolis Attucks 1-0 65
10. Bloomington South 2-0 56
Others receiving votes:
Valparaiso 46. Jeffersonville 40. Plainfield 33. S. Bend Adams 32. Bloomington North 32. Lafayette Jeff 23. Indpls Pike 21. Gary West 16. Warren Central 16. Warsaw 12. Indpls N. Central 10. Anderson 9. Indpls Ben Davis 7. Concord 7. McCutcheon 7. S. Bend Riley 7. Mt.Vernon (Fortville) 6. Penn 6.
Class 3A
W-L Pts
1. Mishawaka Marian (2) 0-0 161
2. Indpls Brebeuf (4) 2-0 143
3. Leo 2-0 132
4. Silver Creek (1) 1-0 130
5. Connersville (1) 2-0 97
6. N. Harrison 2-0 70
7. S. Bend St. Joseph's (1) 0-0 66
8. NorthWood (1) 2-0 58
9. Ev. Bosse 0-0 49
10. Hammond (1) 0-1 44
Others receiving votes:
Beech Grove 42. Guerin Catholic 41. Sullivan 40. Greensburg 39. Heritage Hills 30. Evansville Memorial 24. Brownstown 24. New Castle 18. Northview 17. Mt. Vernon (Posey) 16. S. Bend Washington 15. Delta 14. Glenn 12. Woodlan 12. Twin Lakes 9. W. Noble 9. Danville 8.
Class 2A
W-L Pts
1. Central Noble (3) 1-0 194
2. Linton-Stockton (1) 2-0 176
3. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (5) 0-0 174
4. S. Spencer 1-0 80
5. Parke Heritage 0-1 76
6. Indpls Park Tudor (1) 1-0 64
7. Indpls Covenant Christian 1-0 60
8. Andrean (1) 0-0 51
9. Blackford 1-0 34
10. S. Ripley 1-1 32
Others receiving votes:
Churubusco 28. Heritage Christian 27. Eastern Hancock 26. Rochester 24. Bremen 21. Carroll (Flora) 21. Madison-Grant 21. Shenandoah 18. Northeastern 18. Tipton 18. Perry Central 14. Ev. Mater Dei 14. Lapel 14. Southwestern (Jefferson) 13. Monroe Central 12. Frankton 12. Eastside 12. Wapahani 10. Southridge 10. Boone Grove 9. Indpls Scecina 8. S. Knox 8. Westview 8. Providence 7. S. Decatur 6.
Class 1A
W-L Pts
1. Barr-Reeve (8) 1-1 194
2. N. Daviess 3-0 158
3. Loogootee 3-0 111
4. Gary 21st Century (1) 1-0 107
5. Edinburgh 2-0 98
6. Tindley (1) 1-1 94
7. Bloomfield (1) 2-0 87
8. Indpls Lutheran 0-0 82
9. Triton 1-0 58
10. Jac-Cen-Del 2-0 51
Others receiving votes:
Lafayette Catholic 45. Kouts 32. Trinity Lutheran 32. Orleans 31. Liberty Christian 30. Fremont 22. Morristown 20. Covington 12. Elkhart Christian 12. Shakamak 9. Indpls Metro 9. Rock Creek Academy 7. Southwestern (Shelby) 7. Ev. Christian 6. Wes-Del 6.
Girls basketball
• West Vigo 42, South Vermillion 35 — At West Vigo, the host Vikings built a 23-10 halftime lead and held off a Wildcat comeback in the third quarter to win their fifth straight game.
Katelyn Fennell had 13 points and Adelynn Harris 10 for West Vigo, now 5-2. The Vikings are at Greencastle on Friday.
Kenley Minor had 13 points and Hannah Ping 10 for the Wildcats, now 0-5. They play Thursday at Terre Haute South.
• Tri-County 50, Marshall 36 — At Kansas, Ill., Adi Scott had 17 points and eight rebounds and Kai Engledow scored 10, but the visiting Lions lost a nonconference game.
The Lions were without two injured players, including leading scorer Maya Osborn.
MARSHALL (36) — Sollars 0 0-0 0, K.Engledow 4 0-0 10, Scott 7 3-4 17, Vital 0 0-1 0, Sanders 1 0-0 2, McFarland 2 3-4 7. Totals 14 FG, 6-9 FT, 36 TP.
TRI-COUNTY (50) — Barry 2 2-3 6, Smith 3 0-1 6, Armstrong 3 1-1 7, Hales 1 0-0 2, Dudley 5 2-2 16, McClain 3 0-0 6, Williasms 3 1-3 7. Totals 20 FG, 6-10 FT, 50 TP.
Marshall=11=7=8=10=—=36
Tri-County=12=15=14=9=—=50
3-point goals — K.Engledow 2, Dudley 4. Total fouls — Marshall 14, TC 16. Fouled out — Armstrong.
Next — Marshall (6-2) hosts Mt. Carmel on Thursday.
• Linton 56, Owen Valley 31 — At Spencer, Bradie Chambers had 25 points, six rebounds and six assists as the Miners won a nonconference game.
Now 7-2, Linton travels to Eastern Greene on Thursday for a crucial SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference game. Owen Valley, 2-4, is at Indian Creek on Friday.
• Parke Heritage 52, Southmont 37 — At Rockville, the host Wolves improved to 5-2 and play Thursday at Cascade.
Southmont, 4-5, hosts Attica that night.
Monday
• Northview 59, Terre Haute South 35 — At South, Macey Timberman had 28 points and Audri Spencer and Tara Pearce added nine each as the Knights improved to 5-1 for the season.
Northview hosts Sullivan on Friday in a key Western Indiana Conference game, while South, 0-7, hosts South Vermillion on Thursday.
Saturday
• Indian Creek 54, Sullivan 52 — At Sullivan, the Golden Arrows were outscored 21-11 in the fourth quarter Saturday to lose their first Western Indiana Conference game of the season.
Delainey Shorter had 18 points and Gracie Shorter 15 for Sullivan, now 4-2 overall and 1-1 in the WIC. The Arrows play Wednesday at South Knox while Indian Creek, 4-2 and 1-0, hosts Owen Valley on Friday.
• Fairfield 48, Marshall 40 — At Robinson, Ill., the Lions suffered their first loss of the season Saturday in the championship game of the Robinson Thanksgiving Classic.
Maya Osborn had 23 points and five rebounds for the Lions, now 6-1. Marshall plays Tri-County at Kansas on Tuesday.
• Marshall 58, Olney 50 — In a Saturday semifinal game at Robinson, the Lions outscored their Little Illini Conference rivals 23-9 in a come-from-behind win.
Adi Scott had 23 points and nine rebounds for Marshall, while Nolee Sollars scored 11 and Maya Osborn 10. Kai Engledow grabbed six rebounds.
• Marshall 63, Richland County JV 24 — At Robinson, Ill., undefeated Marshall earned a first-game rout in the Robinson Thanksgiving Tournament on Friday.
Kai Engledow, Adi Scott and Maya Osborn had 16, 15 and 14 points respectively to lead Marshall. Osborn added six assists and five steals, while Scott grabbed 11 rebounds.
• Westville 48, Casey 34 — At Oakwood, Ill., Grace Towles and Ellie Shull had 11 points each but the Warriors fell to 1-5 with a Friday loss at the Oakwood Tourney.
Casey plays Monday at Cumberland.
Middle schools
• Results — The following middle school basketball results have been reported.
Sixth-grade boys — Sarah Scott 36 (Jeremiah Riddle 16, Kevin Dandridge 11), West Vigo 25 (Alan Ramirez 13).
Seventh-grade boys — Honey Creek 39 (Chesshir 10, Reddy 8), Otter Creek 23 (Dean 6, Rickard 6); West Vigo 36 (Zach Rogers 10), Sarah Scott 18 (Demarcus Smith 8).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.