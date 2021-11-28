Terre Haute South opened its 2021-22 high school wrestling season Saturday by winning all five of its matches at the Vincennes Lincoln Invitational.
Unbeaten wrestlers for the Braves for the day were Harrison May at 126, Coy Bender at 138, Luke May at 145, Nate Lommock at 152, Walker Forsythe at 160 and Alex Rose at 182 and 195. The Braves are currently ranked 10th in Class 3A.
Vincennes Lincoln Invitational
Terre Haute South team results — South 66, Mt. Carmel 16; South 60, South Spencer 18; South 66, Olney 6; South 54, Corydon Central 24; South 54, Vincennes Lincoln 19.
South individuals
106 — Keagan Sparacino 4-1
113 — Seth Brown 3-2
120 — Josiah Dedeaux 4-1
126 — Harrison May 5-0
132 — Justin Pemberton 4-1
138 — Coy Bender 5-0
145 — Luke May 5-0
152 — Nate Lommock 5-0
160 — Walker Forsythe 5-0
170 — Jorge Franco 1-1
170/182 — Collin Casad 2-3
182/195 — Alex Rose 5-0
195/220 — Mekhi Moore 4-1
285 — Sean Murphy 3-2
Next — Terre Haute South (5-0) is at Owen Valley on Tuesday.
In other prep wrestling:
• Patriots 3-2 — At Ellettsville, Terre Haute North won three of five matches last week at the Edgewood Invitational.
North lost to Ben Davis 36-33 and to Owen Valley 53-21, but beat Brown County 72-9, Edgewood 51-30 and Martinsville 39-36.
The Patriots host South Vermillion at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Boys basketball
• Mount Zion 58, South Vermillion 49 — At Paris, Ill., the Wildcats got 24 points from Lucas Uselman but fell to the Braves during the North American Lighting Tournament on Wednesday.
SOUTH VERMILLION (49) — Garzolini 3 2-2 8, Terry 2 0-0 4, Uselman 9 2-3 24, Hawkins 2 1-2 5, Bush 3 0-0 6, Conder 0 0-0 0, A.Wallace 0 0-0 0, C.Wallace 1 0-0 2, Fossi 0 0-0 0, Shoults 0 0-0 0, Coleman 0 0-0 0, Moulton 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 FG, 5-7 FT, 49 TP.
MOUNT ZION (58) — S.Driscoll 0 0-1 0, J.Driscoll 1 2-3 5, Hamrick 6 7-8 21, Trimble 2 1-4 6, K.Clark 4 0-0 9, Petty 0 0-0 0, Adams 0 0-0 0, Baumann 1 0-0 3, Cuddy 6 0-0 14. Totals 20 FG, 10-16 FT, 58 TP.
South Vermillion=11=12=12=14=—=49
Mount Zion=16=11=17=14=—=58
3-point goals — Uselman 4, Hamrick 2, Cuddy 2, J.Driscoll, Baumann, Trimble, K.Clark. Total fouls — SV 16, MZ 10.
Girls basketball
• Indian Creek 54, Sullivan 52 — At Sullivan, the Golden Arrows were outscored 21-11 in the fourth quarter Saturday to lose their first Western Indiana Conference game of the season.
Delainey Shorter had 18 points and Gracie Shorter 15 for Sullivan, now 4-2 overall and 1-1 in the WIC. The Arrows play Wednesday at South Knox while Indian Creek, 4-2 and 1-0, hosts Owen Valley on Friday.
• Fairfield 48, Marshall 40 — At Robinson, Ill., the Lions suffered their first loss of the season Saturday in the championship game of the Robinson Thanksgiving Classic.
Maya Osborn had 23 points and five rebounds for the Lions, now 6-1. Marshall plays Tri-County at Kansas on Tuesday.
• Marshall 58, Olney 50 — In a Saturday semifinal game at Robinson, the Lions outscored their Little Illini Conference rivals 23-9 in a come-from-behind win.
Adi Scott had 23 points and nine rebounds for Marshall, while Nolee Sollars scored 11 and Maya Osborn 10. Kai Engledow grabbed six rebounds.
• Marshall 63, Richland County JV 24 — At Robinson, Ill., undefeated Marshall earned a first-game rout in the Robinson Thanksgiving Tournament on Friday.
Kai Engledow, Adi Scott and Maya Osborn had 16, 15 and 14 points respectively to lead Marshall. Osborn added six assists and five steals, while Scott grabbed 11 rebounds.
• Westville 48, Casey 34 — At Oakwood, Ill., Grace Towles and Ellie Shull had 11 points each but the Warriors fell to 1-5 with a Friday loss at the Oakwood Tourney.
Casey plays Monday at Cumberland.
