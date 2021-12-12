Terre Haute South won the Plainfield Invitational by winning all five high school matches wrestling matches.
Now 11-0 for the season, South is ranked ninth in the 3A state rankings. Unbeaten South wrestlers on Saturday were Seth Brown at 113, Josiah Dedeaux at 120, Nate Lommock at 152 and Alex Rose at 182. Lommock and Rose are both 11-0 for the season, with Lommock ranked 17th in the state.
South scores — Terre Haute South 39, Hamilton Southeastern 34; Terre Haute South 66, South Dearborn 12; Terre Haute South 49, Plainfield 25; Terre Haute South 42, Martinsville 33; Terre Haute South 66, Triton Central 12.
Next — Terre Haute South (11-0) hosts West Vigo on Tuesday.
Boys basketball
• North Putnam 55, Parke Heritage 51 — Approximately 24 hours after a huge victory, Class 2A's fifth-ranked Wolves lost to a nonconference rival Saturday night.
Now 3-2, Parke Heritage hosts South Putnam this Saturday. North Putnam, 3-2, is at Northview on Friday.
• Shakamak 52, Washington Catholic 13 — At Jasonville, the host Lakers picked up their second one-sided victory of the season on Saturday.
Now 2-3, Shakamak plays Friday at Linton. Washington Catholic, 0-2, is at South Knox that night.
• Dugger Union 44, North Vermillion 41 — At Dugger, the host Bulldogs improved to 4-1 and will host Seven Oaks Classical School on Tuesday.
North Vermillion, 1-5, is at Clinton Central that night.
• Bloomfield 75, Edgewood 45 — At Bloomfield, Class A's sixth-ranked Cardinals remained unbeaten with an easy win.
Now 5-0, Bloomfield plays this Saturday at White River Valley. Edgewood, 1-4, is at Indian Creek on Friday.
• White River Valley 58, Wood Memorial 47 — At Oakland City, the visiting Wolverines reached the win column for the first time on Saturday after losing 33-31 at home to Shoals on Friday.
Now 1-4, WRV is at Bloomington Lighthouse on Friday. Wood Memorial, 0-5, is at Eastern Greene on Tuesday.
Friday
• Parke Heritage 58, Park Tudor 45 — At Rockville, playing without starting point guard Christian Johnson, the Wolves defeated Class 2A's fifth-ranked Park Tudor.
Nas McNeal had a career-high 30 points to lead the Wolves. Park Tudor, 3-1, is idle until a Dec. 28 game against Avon.
Johnson, according to Twitter reports, will have surgery for a torn meniscus but is expected back before the end of the season.
• Sullivan 75, North Putnam 40 — At Sullivan, the host Golden Arrows had their easiest win of the season in a Western Indiana Conference game.
Now 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the WIC, Sullivan hosts Greencastle next Friday.
• Linton 57, Mitchell 42 — At Linton, Class 2A's second-ranked Miners remained unbeaten as Logan Webb had 23 points and 11 rebounds and Joey Hart added 16 points.
Now 5-0, Linton hosts Shakamak next Friday. Mitchell, 3-1, hosted Salem on Saturday.
• Fountain Central 59, Riverton Parke 51 — At Mecca, Derron Hazzard's 21 points weren't enough for the Panthers, who dropped their Wabash River Conference opener.
Now 3-2 overall and 0-1 in the WRC, Riverton Parke plays next Friday at Dugger Union. Fountain Central, 5-3 and 1-0, hosts Attica next Friday.
• North Daviess 57, North Central 28 — At Elnora, Class A's second-ranked Cougars won a SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference game.
Now 2-2 overall and 1-1 in the SWIAC, North Central hosts Hutsonville-Palestine on Tuesday. North Daviess, 5-0 and 1-0, hosted Northeast Dubois on Saturday.
• Robinson 59, Casey 56 — At Robinson, Ill., the host Maroons rallied in the fourth quarter to outscore the Warriors 17-7 and earn their first Little Illini Conference game.
Robinson, 4-5 and 1-1 in the LIC, hosts Newton next Friday. Casey — which got 17 points from Jackson Parcel, 14 from Brayson Chrysler, 11 from Cole Gilbert and 10 from Jacob Clement — is now 3-3 and 0-1 and hosts St. Joseph-Ogden on Saturday.
Girls basketball
• Terre Haute North 60, North Knox 53 — At Bicknell, the visiting Patriots escaped with a close victory on Saturday.
Now 9-2, North hosts Northview on Tuesday. North Knox, 6-3, hosts Wood Memorial on Thursday.
• Sullivan 58, Brown County 50 — At Nashville, Ind., the visiting Golden Arrows won their second Western Indiana Conference game in less than 24 hours.
Gracie Shorter had 28 points and Klaire Williams added 14 for Sullivan, now 7-3 overall and 3-2 in the WIC. The Arrows play Tuesday at Shakamak.
Maddie Huff had 18 points and Katie Tipton 10 for Brown County, 2-9 and 2-3. The Eagles host Greenwood on Wednesday.
• Vincennes Rivet 46, North Central 38 — At Vincennes, the visiting Thunderbirds had a fourth-quarter lead against the unbeaten Patriots but were outscored 12-3 down the stretch.
Shelby Seay led North Central with 13 points, while Mary Herman had 14 and Elexus Frey 11 for Rivet.
Both teams play home games on Wednesday, North Central (7-4) against Owen Valley and Vincennes Rivet (8-0) against North Daviess.
• Edgewood 44, Shakamak 19 — At Ellettsville, the unbeaten Mustangs were too much for the visiting Lakers.
Shakamak, 7-5, hosts Sullivan on Tuesday while Edgewood, 11-0, is at Indian Creek on Friday.
• North Vermillion 51, Dugger Union 12 — At Dugger, Cami Pearman scored 16 points and Ava Martin added 12 for the Falcons and Stormy Kincaid scored all 12 for the Bulldogs.
Now 4-5, North Vermillion is at Eminence on Thursday. Dugger plays Tuesday at Seven Oaks Classical School.
• White River Valley 55, Shoals 26 — At Switz City, the host Wolverines improved to 2-8 with a decisive win.
Both teams have home games Tuesday, WRV against Bloomfield and Shoals, also 2-8, against Mitchell.
Friday
• Sullivan 62, North Putnam 30 — At Sullivan, the host Golden Arrows got 20 points from Gracie Shorter and 11 each from Kimber Ladson and Avery Wiltermood in a Western Indiana Conference victory.
Now 6-3 overall and 2-2 in the WIC, Sullivan plays Saturday at Brown County. North Putnam, 8-4 and 1-3, got 12 points from Kyla Willis and hosts Parke Heritage on Saturday.
