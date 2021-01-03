Terre Haute South placed seventh in the Indiana High School Wrestling Coaches Association's 3A championship meet Saturday at Franklin, losing to top-seeded Franklin and fifth-seeded Northridge and beating third-seeded Hobart.
Franklin 56, Terre Haute South 9
182 — Jalen Ward (F) pinned Mekhi Moore 2:40
195 — Harris Eason (F) def. Nick Casad 5-1
220 — Nolan Skaggs (F) pinned Christian Verst 1:01
285 — Jacob Johnson (F) def. Josh Howell 4-2
106 — Ryan Million (F) pinned Keegan Sparacino 0:45
113 — Luke Bechert (F) def. Justin Pemberton 4-2
120 — Caleb Wyss (F) pinned Luke May 0:22
126 — Harrison May (THS) def. Dayson Lashlee 5-0
132 — Jacob Bechert (F) pinned A.J. Sauer 5:35
138 — Ethan Jeffery (F) def. Nate Recknor 11-3
145 — Jude Barger (F) def. Alex Rose 11-5
152 — Noah Mccann (F) def. Jorge Franco 23-11
160 — Nate Lommock (THS) pinned Caleb Ingram 5:17
170 — Tyler Fuqua (F) pinned Collin Casad 1:02
Northridge 39, Terre Haute South 22
195 — Ibrahim Khaoucha (N) def. N.Casad 15-8
220 — Verst (THS) pinned Dominic Crowder 1:14
285 — Howell (THS) pinned Conner Cripe 3:47
106 — Beau Brabender (N) pinned Josiah Dedeaux 0:19
113 — Pemberton (THS) def. Graysen Beasley 3-1
120 — Justin Puckett (N) def. L.May 18-4
126 — Jasper Graber (N) def. H.May 7-1
132 — Collin Ruemler (N) def. Sauer 20-4
138 — Logan Hooley (N) def. Recknor 3-2
145 — Rose (THS) def. Brady Snyder 7-3
152 — Cael Arroyo (N) def. Franco 17-2
160 — Ridge Howard (N) def. C.Casad 12-1
170 — Lommock (THS) def. Ricky Lloyd 8-0
182 — Andrew Lockwood (N) pinned Moore 5:31
Terre Haute South 36, Hobart 33
220 — Howell (THS) pinned Aidan Olague 1:33
285 — Verst (THS) pinned Alex Pickett 0:55
106 — Jayson Mejia (H) def. Dedeaux 16-1
113 — Trevor Schammert (H) pinned Pemberton 0:50
120 — Donovan Ruiz (H) def. L.May 4-0
126 — Devon Wible (H) def. H.May 2-0
132 — Sauer (THS) pinned Cristian Padilla 3:08
138 — Recknor (THS) pinned Trevor Triana 5:19
145 — Rose (THS) def. Conner Johnson 9-6
152 — Gavin Miller (H) def. Franco 20-11
160 — Tyler Turley (H) pinned C.Casad 0:31
170 — Jake Simpson (H) pinned Lommock 1:04
182 — Moore (THS) def. Jake Sparks 4-0
195 — N.Casad (THS) pinned Justin Sawyer 3:14
Next — Terre Haute South (11-4) hosts Sullivan on Wednesday.
In other prep wrestling:
• Patriots go 4-2 — Terre Haute North won four of six matches during its holiday week, taking a dual meet at Edgewood and winning three of five at the Martinsville Multi-Dual.
North scores — North 39, Edgewood 29; North 48, Greenwood 33; North 37, Carmel JV 30; Martinsville 41, North 29; Monrovia 49, North 24; North 66, Providence Cristo Rey 9.
North individuals — Hayden Tipton 3-3, Kaden Medley 6-0, Rylan LeBrun 2-4, Dawson Flak 2-4, Ethan Proffitt 4-2, Brandon Greene 3-3, Phoenix Sparks 1-3, Macen Bobbitt 0-1, Connor Sconce 1-0, Nicolas Sconce 6-0, Sammy Saunders 5-1, Gabe Bignell 4-2, Devin Curtis 3-3, Cam Judson 3-3, Mason Tabor 0-6.
Next — Terre Haute North (13-6) competes Tuesday at Bloomington North.
Girls basketball
• Vincennes Lincoln 64, Sullivan 40 — At Vincennes, the Shorter twins had almost 70% of their team's points in a nonconference loss Saturday.
Delainey Shorter had 14 points and Gracie Shorter 13 for the Golden Arrows, while Evansville signee Maycee Lange had 24 for the Alices.
SULLIVAN (40) — D.Shorter 5 3-5 14, B.Perkinson 2 0-0 4, Williams 2 0-0 4, G.Shorter 4 4-5 13, Wiltermood 1 0-0 3, Mischler 0 0-0 0, Grindstaff 1 0-0 2, K.Perkinson 0 0-0 0, Wible 0 0-0 0, Craighead 0 0-0 0, Ridgway 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 FG, 7-10 FT, 40 TP.
VINCENNES LINCOLN (64) — Cardinal 5 1-1 12, Lange 10 4-5 24, Kramer 1 0-0 3, Kroeger 2 0-0 6, Carmean 2 0-1 6, Fleetwood 4 0-0 11, Halter 1 0-0 2, Sexton 0 0-0 0, Grabe 0 0-0 0, Hartley 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 FG, 5-7 FT, 64 TP.
Sullivan=8=12=13=7=—=40
Vincennes Lincoln=15=16=18=15=—=64
3-point goals — D.Shorter, G.Shorter, Wiltermood, Fleetwood 3, Kroeger 2, Carmean 2, Cardinal, Kramer. Total fouls — Sullivan 12, VL 15. Fouled out — Kramer.
Next — Sullivan (9-3) plays Tuesday at Linton. Vincennes Lincoln (5-4) is at Washington on Monday.
• Eastern Greene 54, North Central 47 — At Little Cincinnati, the host team came from behind to win the battle of Thunderbirds on Saturday.
Now 6-7 overall and 1-4 in the SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference, North Central is at Cloverdale on Tuesday. Eastern Greene (6-5, 1-2) plays at Dugger Union on Jan. 12.
