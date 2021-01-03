Terre Haute South placed seventh in the Indiana High School Wrestling Coaches Association's 3A championship meet Saturday at Franklin, losing to top-seeded Franklin and fifth-seeded Northridge and beating third-seeded Hobart.

 

Franklin 56, Terre Haute South 9

182 — Jalen Ward (F) pinned Mekhi Moore 2:40

195 — Harris Eason (F) def. Nick Casad 5-1

220 — Nolan Skaggs (F) pinned Christian Verst 1:01

285 — Jacob Johnson (F) def. Josh Howell 4-2

106 — Ryan Million (F) pinned Keegan Sparacino 0:45

113 — Luke Bechert (F) def. Justin Pemberton 4-2

120 — Caleb Wyss (F) pinned Luke May 0:22

126 — Harrison May (THS) def. Dayson Lashlee 5-0

132 — Jacob Bechert (F) pinned A.J. Sauer 5:35

138 — Ethan Jeffery (F) def. Nate Recknor 11-3

145 — Jude Barger (F) def. Alex Rose 11-5

152 — Noah Mccann (F) def. Jorge Franco 23-11

160 — Nate Lommock (THS) pinned Caleb Ingram 5:17

170 — Tyler Fuqua (F) pinned Collin Casad 1:02

Northridge 39, Terre Haute South 22

195 — Ibrahim Khaoucha (N) def. N.Casad 15-8

220 — Verst (THS) pinned Dominic Crowder 1:14

285 — Howell (THS) pinned Conner Cripe 3:47

106 — Beau Brabender (N) pinned Josiah Dedeaux 0:19

113 — Pemberton (THS) def. Graysen Beasley 3-1

120 — Justin Puckett (N) def. L.May 18-4

126 — Jasper Graber (N) def. H.May 7-1

132 — Collin Ruemler (N) def. Sauer 20-4

138 — Logan Hooley (N) def. Recknor 3-2

145 — Rose (THS) def. Brady Snyder 7-3

152 — Cael Arroyo (N) def. Franco 17-2

160 — Ridge Howard (N) def. C.Casad 12-1

170 — Lommock (THS) def. Ricky Lloyd 8-0

182 — Andrew Lockwood (N) pinned Moore 5:31

Terre Haute South 36, Hobart 33

220 — Howell (THS) pinned Aidan Olague 1:33

285 — Verst (THS) pinned Alex Pickett 0:55

106 — Jayson Mejia (H) def. Dedeaux 16-1

113 — Trevor Schammert (H) pinned Pemberton 0:50

120 — Donovan Ruiz (H) def. L.May 4-0

126 — Devon Wible (H) def. H.May 2-0

132 — Sauer (THS) pinned Cristian Padilla 3:08

138 — Recknor (THS) pinned Trevor Triana 5:19

145 — Rose (THS) def. Conner Johnson 9-6

152 — Gavin Miller (H) def. Franco 20-11

160 — Tyler Turley (H) pinned C.Casad 0:31

170 — Jake Simpson (H) pinned Lommock 1:04

182 — Moore (THS) def. Jake Sparks 4-0

195 — N.Casad (THS) pinned Justin Sawyer 3:14

Next — Terre Haute South (11-4) hosts Sullivan on Wednesday.

I I I

In other prep wrestling:

• Patriots go 4-2 — Terre Haute North won four of six matches during its holiday week, taking a dual meet at Edgewood and winning three of five at the Martinsville Multi-Dual.

 

North scores — North 39, Edgewood 29; North 48, Greenwood 33; North 37, Carmel JV 30; Martinsville 41, North 29; Monrovia 49, North 24; North 66, Providence Cristo Rey 9.

North individuals — Hayden Tipton 3-3, Kaden Medley 6-0, Rylan LeBrun 2-4, Dawson Flak 2-4, Ethan Proffitt 4-2, Brandon Greene 3-3, Phoenix Sparks 1-3, Macen Bobbitt 0-1, Connor Sconce 1-0, Nicolas Sconce 6-0, Sammy Saunders 5-1, Gabe Bignell 4-2, Devin Curtis 3-3, Cam Judson 3-3, Mason Tabor 0-6.

Next — Terre Haute North (13-6) competes Tuesday at Bloomington North.

Girls basketball

• Vincennes Lincoln 64, Sullivan 40 — At Vincennes, the Shorter twins had almost 70% of their team's points in a nonconference loss Saturday.

Delainey Shorter had 14 points and Gracie Shorter 13 for the Golden Arrows, while Evansville signee Maycee Lange had 24 for the Alices.

 

SULLIVAN (40) — D.Shorter 5 3-5 14, B.Perkinson 2 0-0 4, Williams 2 0-0 4, G.Shorter 4 4-5 13, Wiltermood 1 0-0 3, Mischler 0 0-0 0, Grindstaff 1 0-0 2, K.Perkinson 0 0-0 0, Wible 0 0-0 0, Craighead 0 0-0 0, Ridgway 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 FG, 7-10 FT, 40 TP.

VINCENNES LINCOLN (64) — Cardinal 5 1-1 12, Lange 10 4-5 24, Kramer 1 0-0 3, Kroeger 2 0-0 6, Carmean 2 0-1 6, Fleetwood 4 0-0 11, Halter 1 0-0 2, Sexton 0 0-0 0, Grabe 0 0-0 0, Hartley 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 FG, 5-7 FT, 64 TP.

Sullivan=8=12=13=7=—=40

Vincennes Lincoln=15=16=18=15=—=64

3-point goals — D.Shorter, G.Shorter, Wiltermood, Fleetwood 3, Kroeger 2, Carmean 2, Cardinal, Kramer. Total fouls — Sullivan 12, VL 15. Fouled out — Kramer.

Next — Sullivan (9-3) plays Tuesday at Linton. Vincennes Lincoln (5-4) is at Washington on Monday.

 

• Eastern Greene 54, North Central 47 — At Little Cincinnati, the host team came from behind to win the battle of Thunderbirds on Saturday.

Now 6-7 overall and 1-4 in the SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference, North Central is at Cloverdale on Tuesday. Eastern Greene (6-5, 1-2) plays at Dugger Union on Jan. 12.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you