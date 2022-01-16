PREP ROUNDUP: South wrestlers earn Conference Indiana championship

Terre Haute South's wrestling team won its second Conference Indiana championship in three seasons on Saturday at Southport.
The Braves won by 8.5 points over Columbus North. Terre Haute North finished fifth out of six teams.
Individual winners for South included Seth Brown (113), Nate Lommock (145) and Christian Verst (220). All won by pins.
As did North's lone champion — Samuel Saunders — who earned the 195 title.
Conference Indiana
Title match and top finish by local finishers listed
Team scores — Terre Haute South 237, Columbus North 228.5, Bloomington South 225, Southport 205, Terre Haute North 175.5, Bloomington North 168
106 — Nathan Smith (S) pinned Cameron Meier (BLS) :46; 4. Hayden Tipton (THN), 5. Keagan Spracino (THS).
113 — Seth Brown (THS) pinned K'yla Johnson (S) 1:26; 6. Cain Godsey (THN).
120 — Brayden McMillan (S) def. Josiah Dedeaux (THS) 8-1; 5. Kameron Winters (THN).
126 — Justice Thornton (CN) def. Harrison May (THS) 1-0; 5. Kaden Medley (THN).
132 — Ethan Roudebush (BLS) pinned Jason Shuey (CN) 1:47; 3. Coy Bender (THS), 5. Ethan Proffitt (THS).
138 — Evan Roudebush (BLS) pinned A.J. Sauer (THS) 1:10; 4. Colby Gibson (THN).
145 — Nate Lommock (THS) pinned Reese Hamblen (BLS) 3:31; 4. Rylan LeBrun (THN).
152 — Delaney Ruhlman (BLS) pinned Jorge Franco (THS) 3:23; 6. James Hastings (THN).
160 — Aiden Reynolds (BLS) pinned Cael Hickok (BLN) 3:21; 3. Colin Casad (THS), 6. Landon Boland (THN).
170 — Chase Hostetler (BLN) pinned Nicolas Sconce (THN) 5:10; 6. Kyle Kennedy (THS).
182 — Jared Slocum II (CN) def. Jackson Lynch (BLS) 17-5; 3. Logan Wenzel (THN), 6. Mekhi Moore (THS).
195 — Samuel Saunders (THN) pinned Bryce Abner (CN) 2:54; 4. Brandon Freeman (THS).
220 — Christian Verst (THS) pinned Amar Gaffney (THN) 2:32.
285 — Aiden Akers (BLS) pinned Cody Thurnall (CN) :29; 3. Sean Murphy (THS), 6. Thomas Jukes (THN).
In other wrestling news:
• South Vermillion earns WRC crown — At Cayuga, South Vermillion won the Wabash River Conference championship. The Wildcats won by 6.5 points over runner-up Fountain Central. Parke Heritage finished fourth.
Individual results from the meet were not reported.
Team scores — South Vermillion 165, Fountain Central 158 1/2, Seeger 156, Parke Heritage 143, North Vermillion 128 1/2, Attica 111, Covington 40.
Basketball
Boys
• Sullivan 84, Vincennes Lincoln 47 — At Vincennes, the Golden Arrows eased past the winless Alices to earn a nonconference victory.
Sullivan (12-1) next hosts White River Valley next Saturday.
• North Central 76, Vincennes Rivet 24 — At Farmersburg, the host Thunderbirds won their sixth game in seven tries with the nonconference win over the Patriots.
North Central (8-3) next plays at North Knox on Tuesday.
• Plainfield 59, Northview 57 — At Brazil, the visiting Quakers edged the Knights via a Collin Schmidt layup at the buzzer.
Braden Allen scored 28 in the loss for the Knights, who had a five-game win streak ended. Northview (8-4) next plays at Terre Haute North on Tuesday.
• Cloverdale 34, Parke Heritage 31 — At Rockville, the visiting Clovers earned the nonconference victory. Parke Heritage (6-7) has lost five in a row. The Wolves next host North Vermillion on Friday.
• Southmont 58, Riverton Parke 26 — At Mecca, the Panthers' scoring dried up after a 12-point first quarter as the Mounties earned the road nonconference win.
Riverton Parke (5-8) next plays at North Central on Friday.
• Dugger Union wins Southern Roads Tournament — At Columbus, the Bulldogs defeated Pleasant View Christian (59-49) and Madison Christian (54-51) to earn the tournament championship.
Friday
• Casey 59, Marshall 53 — At Casey, Ill., Rielly Wallace scored 15 in the losing effort for the Lions. Marshall (3-12, 1-4) next hosts Red Hill on Tuesday.
• Red Hill 58, Paris 45 — At Bridgeport, Ill., the Salukis earned the LIC win. Paris (8-11, 2-4) next plays in the LIC Tournament at Casey next Saturday.
Girls
• Marshall 72, Lawrenceville 9 — At Paris, Ill., the Lions overwhelmed the Indians in the Little Illini Conference Tournament. Kai Engledow scored 27 for the Lions, including seven 3-pointers.
Marshall, Robinson, Olney and host Paris all advanced to Tuesday's semifinals. Paris won by forfeit as Red Hill could not field a team. Tuesday's semifinals will be Marshall-Olney and Paris-Robinson.
LAWRENCEVILLE (9) — Cook 1 0-2 2, Stallings 1 0-2 2, Bellville 1 0-0 2, Yarber 1 0-0 2, Brush 0 0-0 0, Mendenhall 0 0-0 0, Lockhart 0 0-0 0, Sholders 0 0-0 0, Breen 0 1-2 1, Oliveira 0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 4 FG, 1-6 FT, 9 TP.
MARSHALL (72) — Osborn 3 0-0 8, Sollars 3 0-0 7, Smith 2 0-0 5, K. Engledow 10 0-0 27, Scott 6 1-2 13, Vital 0 0-0 0, Sanders 0 0-0 0, McFarland 4 4-5 12. TOTALS: 28 FG, 5-7 FT, 72 TP.
Lawrenceville=2=2=3=2=—=9
Marshall=13=23=25=11=—=72
3-point field goals - K. Engledow 7, Osborn 2, Sollars, Smith. Total fouls - L 4, M 7.
Next — Marshall (15-5, 5-1 LIC) plays Olney at 7:30 on Tuesday in the semifinals of the LIC Tournament in Paris.
• Shakamak 48, Lighthouse Christian 6 — At Jasonville, the Lakers improved to .500 as they controlled their game against LCA.
Shakamak (9-9) next plays at Eastern Greene on Thursday.
• Crothersville 35, Dugger Union 34 — At Crothersville, Dugger Union fell in a tight nonconference contest against the Tigers.
Dugger Union (1-12) next hosts Clay City on Thursday.
