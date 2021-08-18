PREP ROUNDUP: South wins volleyball opener

Sparked by 15 kills from Courtney Jones and 36 assists from Mia Loyd, Terre Haute South's Braves defeated Owen Valley 25-6, 25-11, 25-17 in their 2021 high school volleyball opener Wednesday.
Highlilghts — For South, Courtney Jones had 15 kills, 10 digs and 2 assist blocks; Lilly Merk had 9 kills, 2 digs and 3 assist blocks; Mia Loyd had 36 assists, 4 kills, 2 aces and 4 digs; Reagan Ealy had 11 kills; and Emma Hopper had 5 aces and 11 digs.
Next — South (1-0) will play Thursday at Edgewood.
Boys tennis
• Owen Valley 4, West Vigo 1 — At West Vigo, the Vikings' No. 1 doubles duo of Ashton Matherly and Gavin McCoy won in two sets.
Singles — Zack Hamilton (OV) def. Bryce Easton 6-3, 2-6, 7-5; Rhet Heckman (OV) def. Jayce Noblitt 6-3, 5-7, 6-0; Kolton Jackson (OV) def. Jack Readinger 6-4, 6-4.
Doubles — Ashton Matherly-Gavin McCoy (WV) def. Kage Brown-Drew Kristoff 6-0, 7-6 (3); Carlos Trevino-Dev Patel (OV) def. Kuy Charters-Brandon Dailey 6-1 7-5.
JV — Owen Valley won 2-1.
Next — West Vigo (0-2) will host the West Vigo Invitational on Saturday morning.
Girls golf
• Northview 161, Terre Haute South 190 — At Rea Park, the visiting Knights had the top four scores of the match led by Brooklee Bussing's 37 Monday.
The teams had finished with identical scores on the same course Saturday.
Northview 161, Terre Haute South 190
Northview (161) — Brooklee Bussing 37, Kyia Fox 42, Karsyn Kikta 40, Audrey Jackman 42, Makayla Beasley 53, Grace Mishler 55.
Terre Haute South (190) — Grace Kidwell 44, Abi English 45, Presley White 50, Fin Sawyer 55, Gabbie Blakeney 51, Abby Clark 54.
Next — Terre Haute South won 186-213 at Linton on Wednesday to improve to 3-1. Northview hosts Terre Haute North on Thursday.
