PREP ROUNDUP: South wins tight three-way golf match at Forest Park

Terre Haute South came out on top of a competitive three-way high school boys golf match at Forest Park on Monday.
The Braves shot a 159 to get past Northview (167) and Linton (169).
Peyton Turner shot a team-low 39 for the Braves while Nick Winning notched a 40. Nick Cherry also shot a 43.
Northview was paced by Lane Notter (41), Sawyer Goda (41) and Kamden Kellet (42).
Linton's Andy Clark was medalist with a 36 and teammate Eli Poe was close behind with a 37.
In other high school golf:
• TH North 179, Sullivan 181 — At Sullivan Elks, Gavin Connor shot a 39 to lead the Patriots in a tight contest against the Golden Arrows. Cole Higham also carded a 44 in the contest.
Gavin Jenkins shot the low round for Sullivan with a 42. Wyatt Piel also shot a 43.
• Shakamak 212, Clay City 217 — At Phil Harris GC, Shakamak's Will Miller chipped in a birdie on the final hole to shoot a 41 to edge Clay City's Clay Brown (42) as medalist in the match played in Linton.
Tennis
• Columbus North 5, TH South 0 — At Bloomington, the Braves fell in a Conference Indiana match played at Bloomington North. South (8-5, 2-2) was swept in all five matches.
• Sullivan 4, West Vigo 1 — At West Terre Haute, Sullivan (13-1, 5-0) completed a match begun on April 20 with a win over the Vikings. Hanna Burkhart and Paige Chickadaunce won at singles while Sullivan's doubles teams of Ella King-Parker Mischler and Maggie McCammon-Lexi Deckard also won. West Vigo point came at No. 3 singles where Allie Lasecki prevailed.
Baseball
• West Vigo 27, Brown County 0 — At Nashville, the Vikings overwhelmed the Eagles in a Western Indiana Conference game. Gabe Skelton, Carter Murphy, Peyton Clerk and Ben Kearns all homered in the win for the Vikings as Murphy and Skelton went back-to-back for the second straight game. Jacob Likens struck out nine for West Vigo, who improved to 15-1 overall and 7-0 in the WIC.
• South Vermillion 8, Cloverdale 0 — At Clinton, Dallas Coleman was 2-for-3 and had three RBI in the Wildcats' victory. John Smith and Ryan Straw were also 2-for-3 for South Vermillion. Parker Weir struck out 11 on the mound.
• Shakamak 12, Clay City 1 — At Clay City, Brady Yeryar was 3-for-3 with a home run and three RBI and Oscar Pegg was 3-for-4 with four RBI and a triple for the Lakers in the SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference contest. The Lakers have won seven straight.
• Bloomfield 8, North Central 1 — At Farmersburg, the Cardinals earned the SWIAC win.
• Riverton Parke 10, Western Boone 5 — At Advance, the Panthers went on the road to earn the nonconference victory.
• Paris 7, Newton 5 — At Paris, Ill., the Tigers improved to 22-2 with the victory. Chance Lehman earned the victory in a battle of Little Illini Conference powers.
• Marshall 9, Casey 6 — At Casey, Ill., the Lions improved to 9-9 overall with the LIC win.
• Lawrenceville 2, Robinson 1 — At Robinson, Ill., Lawrenceville pushed across the winning run in the seventh.
Softball
• West Vigo 13, North Central 5 — At Farmersburg, a 16-hit attack led the Vikings. Molly Rohrbach, Carlea Funk, Avery Funk, Janelle Sullivan, and Caprice McCalister each racked up multiple hits for West Vigo.
• Riverton Parke 13, Dugger Union 0 — At Mecca, the Panthers won in five innings in the nonconference game.
• Bloomington South 6, Linton 1 — At Bloomington, Sydney Lockhart had two hits, including a home run, but the Panthers prevailed.
• Owen Valley 12, Shakamak 2 — At Jasonville, Hailey Beuerlein and Taylor Monroe hit homers for the Patriots in the win over the Lakers.
• Casey 1, Marshall 0 — At Casey, Ill., the Warriors won an air-tight game over their county rivals. Casey improved to 25-1 and 5-1 in the LIC. Marshall fell to 10-6 and 4-4.
• Paris 5, Newton 4 — At Paris, Ill., a marathon contest was decided in the 13th inning when Becca Minor hit the walk-off home run. Paris improved to 12-8 and 3-4 in the LIC.
• Lawrenceville 9, Robinson 6 — At Robinson, the Indians earned the LIC win.
Track and field
• South wins — At TH South, the Braves won every event but one between both genders in a meet against Vincennes Rivet. In several events, South was uncontested.
