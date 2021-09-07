Terre Haute South’s boys soccer team improved to 3-3-2 with a 7-0 win at Covington on Tuesday.
Ashton Hayne scored two goals and five other Braves also found the back of the next against the Trojans.
The Braves next host Bloomington South on Thursday.
TH South 5 2 — 7
Covington 0 0 - 0
South goals (assists) — Ashton Hayne (Jay Haddix), Grant Esper (Hayne), Hayne (Gavin Henning), Wyatt Crockett, Henning (Mason Ham), Nick Doll (Omar Vega), Talan Carton.
Next — TH South (3-3-2) hosts Bloomington South on Thursday.
In other boys soccer:
• West Vigo 2, North Putnam 1 — At Bainbridge, goals by Monte Walker and a goal by Jaxon Kyrouac with 17 minutes left lifted the Vikings (3-3, 2-0) to a Western Indiana Conference win.
West Vigo next plays at South Vermillion on Monday.
Girls
• West Vigo 10, North Putnam 1 — At Bainbridge, Corynn DeGroote had four goals, adding to the 100-goal milestone she reached over the weekend at the Hoosier Cup and had two assists. Katelyn Fennell added a hat trick and Kyarra DeGroote added two goals. Masyn Fisk scored another. West Vigo (5-2-1) next plays at South Vermillion on Monday.
Tennis
• West Vigo 3, South Vermillion 2 — At Clinton, the visiting Vikings edged the Wildcats. West Vigo (3-4) won at No. 1 and No. 3 singles as well as No. 1 doubles.
Singles — Ashton Matherly (WV) def. Jaxon Mullins 6-1, 6-4; Nick Waugh (SV) def. Bryce Easton 6-3, 7-6 (5); Jack Readinger (WV) def. Nolan Hamilton 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles — Gavin McCoy-Jeffrey Brown (WV) def. Ben Fossi-Isaac Fortner 6-2, 4-6, 6-3; Jase Skinner-Bryson Shoults (SV) def. Kuy Charters-Jayce Noblitt 1-6, 6-4, 7-6(5).
JV — West Vigo won 1-0.
Next — West Vigo (3-4) plays at Brown County and South Vermillion hosts Fountain Central on Wednesday.
• Northview 4, Greencastle 1 — At Greencastle, the Knights improved to 7-2 with the Western Indiana Conference victory.
Singles — Ethan DeHart (N) def. Holton Miller 6-3, 6-0; Christian Roembke (N) def. Eli Hardwick 6-2, 6-3; Jacob Carter (G) def. Tucker Allen 6-2, 7-5.
Doubles — Landon Carr-Drew Cook (N) def. Jay Glotzbach-Eli Callahan 6-1, 6-1; Hunter Johnson-Caden Schrader (N) def. Andrew Adams-Evan Harris (G) 6-0, 6-0.
JV — Northview won 6-0.
Next — Northview (7-2) will play at home on Thursday against Sullivan.
• Columbus North 5, TH South 0 — At TH South, the Braves were swept in a Conference Indiana match.
• NE Dubois 5, Linton 0 — At Linton, the Miners got swept in a nonconference match.
Volleyball
• TH South 3, Bloomington South 1 — At Bloomington, the Braves went on the road and earned the Conference Indiana victory. South won 25-16, 23-25, 25-18, 25-17. No other details were available at press time.
• Bloomington North 3, TH North 0 — At Bloomington, the Patriots were swept in a Conference Indiana away match. North fell 25-15, 25-15, 25-19. No other details were available at press time.
Cross country
Boys
• Stateler wins Clay City invite — At Clay City, West Vigo’s Bryce Stateler earned the individual championship at the Clay City Invitational.
Stateler turned in a winning time of 18 minutes, 21 seconds. The Vikings finished third overall. Edgewood won the meet, Clay City was second.
Girls results were not reported.
Team scores — Edgewood 42, Clay City 51, West Vigo 77, South Putnam 86, Owen Valley 120, Sullivan 166
Top 10 — 1. Bryce Stateler (WV) 18:21, 2. Caleb Webb (E) 19:03; 3. Dunkin York (SP) 19:04; 4. Keaton Chew (SP) 19:14; 5. Jacob Hogg (CC) 19:17; 6. Clay Brown (CC) 19:22; 7. Anthony Gough (E) 19:32; 8. Josh Kohne (E) 19:33; 9. Michael Tucker (CC) 19:53; 10. Liam Campbell (WV) 20:01
Football
• Parke Heritage finds new opponent — Parke Heritage will play at Tuscola, Ill. at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday.
The Wolves original opponent, Attica, has not played since Aug. 20.
• Linton, Parke Heritage ranked — Linton is ranked No. 7 in Class A and Parke Heritage has the same spot in the Class A rankings released on Tuesday. Northview is getting votes in the Class 4A poll.
For all of the polls, please see the scoreboard section on Page B2.
