Visiting Terre Haute South took the last two sets in high school volleyball action Tuesday, downing Sullivan 3-1 as Courtney Jones and Michaela Cox combined for 31 kills.
Asia Povlin had 20 kills and 15 digs for the Golden Arrows.
Terre Haute South=25=18=25=25
Sullivan=16=25=18=18
Highlights — For South, Jade Runyan had 33 assists, 7 digs, 2 kills, a block and an ace; Courtney Jones 18 kills, 12 digs, 2 blocks and 2 aces; Emma Hopper 31 digs, a kill and an assist; Michaela Cox 13 kills, 5 blocks, a dig and an ace; Emma Fell 16 digs and an ace; Ashlyn Swan 11 digs, a kill and 2 aces; Peighton Kennedy 13 digs; Kaylee McDonald 6 kills and a block; Mikaila Sullivan 4 kills and 3 blocks; and Reagan Ealy 3 kills and 2 digs.
For Sullivan, Madalyn Rinck had 30 assists, 8 digs, 7 kills, a block and 4 aces; Asia Povlin 20 kills, 15 digs and a block; Korinne Gofourth 12 digs, 3 kills, 2 assists and 2 aces; Kendal Edmondson 11 kills, 3 blocks and 2 digs; Sydnee Hester 8 assists, 7 digs and an ace; Gracie Shorter 11 digs and a kill; Delainey Shorter 6 digs, 3 blocks, a kill and an assist; Annie Smith 6 digs; and Madison Followell 3 kills.
JV — Terre Haute South won 25-19, 25-23.
Next — Terre Haute South (5-6) hosts Danville, Ill., on Thursday.
I I I
In other volleyball:
• Parke Heritage 3, Fountain Central 0 — At Rockville, Jillian Gregg had 16 assists and Atlantis Clendenin 14 kills as the Wolves cruised in Wabash River Conference play.
Fountain Central=7=9=10
Parke Heritage=25=25=25
Highlights — For Parke Heritage, Jillian Gregg had 16 assists, 3 kills and 7 aces; Atlantis Clendenin 14 kills, an assist and 3 aces; and Grace Kiefner 3 kills and 4 aces.
• Edgewood 3, Shakamak 0 — At Jasonville, the visiting Mustangs won 25-16, 25-18, 25-19 in nonconference play.
Soccer
Girls
• West Vigo 5, Vincennes Lincoln 3 — At West Vigo, Katelyn Fennell and Corinne DeGroote combined for all five goals for the Vikings.
Vincennes Lincoln=0=3=—=3
West Vigo=2=3=—=5
WV — Katelyn Fennell; Corinne DeGroote (Fennell); DeGrotte (Abby Scott); Fennell; Fennell (DeGroote).
Highlights — Avery Funk had 7 saves.
Next — West Vigo (3-1) plays Friday in the Hoosier Cup.
Boys
• Terre Haute South 0, Bloomington North 0 — At Bloomington, the Braves picked up a draw in Conference Indiana play.
Terre Haute South=0=0=—=0
Bloomington North=0=0=—=0
JV — Terre Haute South 2, Bloomington North 2.
Next — Terre Haute South (2-2-1, 0-1-1 Conference Indiana) plays Saturday at Columbus North.
• West Vigo 2, Vincennes Lincoln 1 — At Vincennes, Monte Walker celebrated his birthday with an assist, then with a free-kick goal with seven seconds left in the first period that proved to be the match winner.
West Vigo=2=0=—=2
Vincennes Lincoln=0=1=—=1
WV — Clae Burson (Monte Walker); Walker
Highlights — For West Vigo, Aiden Rubinacci had 9 saves and helped protect a 1-goal lead for the final 30 minutes.
Next — West Vigo (2-3-1) plays Thursday at Vincennes Rivet.
Golf
• Terre Haute South 182, Northview 188 — At Rea Park, Sophie Boyll of the Braves was medalist with a 39.
Terre Haute South 182, Northview 188
Northview — Brooklee Bussing 43, Karsyn Kikta 47, JoJo Allen 53, Kyia Fox 51, Abby Drake 47, Grace Mishler 55, Mikayla Beasley 52, Audrey Jackson 59.
Terre Haute South — Sophie Boyll 39, Grace Kidwell 49, Sailor Myers 46, Tatum Hill 48, Abi Haller 53, Giana White 60, Jaylen Bradbury 50, Avery Kerr 58.
Next — Terre Haute South (3-2) hosts the Travis Smith County Tournament on Thursday at Rea Park.
Tennis
• West Vigo 3, Sullivan 2 — At Sullivan, the Vikings took all three singles matches in a Western Indiana Conference win over the improving Golden Arrows.
Singles — Dylan Lemon (WV) def. Tyler Kellett 6-0, 6-0; Garrett Roush (WV) def. Dillon Grubb 6-3, 6-0; Ashton Matherly (WV) def. Koby Wood 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — Parker Dugan-Scott Fusco (S) def. Gavin McCoy-Austin Robertson 6-2, 4-6, 6-4; Brayden Cagle-Jared Couch (S) def. Elijah Bahr-Josh King 6-3, 6-2.
JV — West Vigo 3, Sullivan 1.
Next — Sullivan (0-8, 0-3 WIC) hosts White River Valley today. West Vigo is 5-2 and 3-2.
• Bloomfield 5, Vincennes Lincoln 0 — At Bloomfield, the host Cardinals improved to 5-1.
Singles — Turner Royal (B) def. Dustin Altstadt 6-4, 6-0; Baylin Graf (B) def. Ethan Jones 7-6 (7-3), 6-1; Noah Cumming (B) def. Landon Altstadt 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — Eli Cumming-Ryan Schulte (B) def. Simon Corrona-Kyle Stenger 6-2, 6-1; Peyton Davis-Wilson Keene (B) def. Hunter Lemon-David Wilson 6-0, 6-0.
Saturday
Northview 5, Indian Creek 0
Singles — Brevin Cooper (Nv) def. Jake Mitchell 6-0, 6-1; Tyler Hess (Nv) def. Cass Mitchell 6-1, 6-0; Franco Singulani (Nv) def. Garrett Dalton 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles — Caleb Swearingen-Owen Tipton (Nv) def. Andrew Long-Mitchell Walls 6-2, 6-0; Benjamin Goshen-Chase Nuckols (Nv) def. Aiden Pemberton-Jaden Schroughman 6-0, 6-3.
Northview 5, Edgewood 0
Singles — Cooper (Nv) def. Lincoln Hammond 6-0, 6-0; Hess (Nv) def. Josiah Hinson 6-0, 6-0; Singulani (Nv) def. Zeke Weisner 6-1, 6-3.
Doubles — Swearingen-Tipton (Nv) def. Chris Bitner-Nicholas McBride 6-0, 6-1; Goshen-Nuckols (Nv) def. Brycin Herzog-Hayden Wilson 6-0, 6-0.
Football
• Braves, Patriots both ranked — Both Terre Haute South and Terre Haute North are in the Associated Press Class 5A top 10 this week after starting the season with 2-0 records.
West Vigo, also 2-0, is receiving votes in Class 3A.
Class 6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Avon (5) 2-0 254 3
2. Warren Central (7) 1-1 236 1
3. Carmel - 1-1 196 5
4. Lafayette Jeff (2) 2-0 170 6
5. Brownsburg - 1-1 140 2
6. Ft. Wayne Snider - 2-0 134 7
7. Fishers - 2-0 120 9
8. Lawrence North - 2-0 96 T10
9. Center Grove - 0-2 60 4
10. Westfield - 2-0 44 NR
Others receiving votes: Warsaw 28. Homestead 22. Zionsville 20. Lawrence Central 10. Columbus North 8. Hamilton Southeastern 6. Penn 6. Franklin Central 4. Carroll (Fort Wayne) 2. Indpls Ben Davis 2. Southport 2.
Class 5A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. New Palestine (13) 2-0 278 1
2. Indpls Cathedral - 2-0 230 3
3. Ft. Wayne Dwenger - 2-0 218 2
(tie) Valparaiso (1) 2-0 218 4
5. Concord - 2-0 114 9
6. Terre Haute South - 2-0 102 NR
7. Elkhart Central - 2-0 92 10
8. Michigan City - 1-1 70 5
9. Plainfield - 2-0 50 NR
10. Terre Haute North - 2-0 38 NR
Others receiving votes: Bloomington South 30. Mishawaka 22. Bloomington North 20. Whiteland 14. Castle 14. Franklin 10.
Class 4A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. E. Central (4) 2-0 226 3
(tie) Mooresville (4) 2-0 226 2
3. New Prairie (2) 2-0 198 5
4. Martinsville (2) 2-0 182 7
5. Mississinewa (1) 2-0 156 6
6. Marion - 1-1 142 1
7. Ev. Memorial - 2-0 120 9
8. E. Noble (1) 2-0 94 NR
9. NorthWood - 1-1 52 4
10. Delta - 2-0 50 NR
Others receiving votes: Ev. Central 18. Western 16. Leo 12. Northridge 12. Plymouth 10. DeKalb 10. Ev. Reitz 6. Culver Academy 4. Mt. Vernon (Hancock) 4. Lowell 2.
Class 3A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Indpls Chatard (14) 2-0 280 1
2. Gibson Southern - 2-0 230 2
3. Heritage Hills - 2-0 202 3
4. W. Lafayette - 1-1 188 4
5. Guerin Catholic - 2-0 170 5
6. Mishawaka Marian - 2-0 138 6
7. Brownstown - 2-0 114 7
8. Indpls Brebeuf - 1-1 52 9
9. Southridge - 2-0 44 NR
10. Knox - 2-0 36 NR
(tie) Yorktown - 2-0 36 NR
Others receiving votes: Greencastle 12. Ft. Wayne Concordia 12. Norwell 8. Edgewood 6. Franklin Co. 4. Mt. Vernon (Posey) 4. Indpls Ritter 2. W. Vigo 2.
Class 2A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Indpls Scecina (9) 2-0 260 2
2. Ev. Mater Dei (3) 2-0 246 3
3. Cass (2) 2-0 212 5
4. Triton Central - 2-0 168 6
5. Rensselaer - 2-0 140 7
6. Western Boone - 1-1 136 1
7. LaVille - 2-0 90 10
8. Pioneer - 1-1 72 9
9. Andrean - 1-1 64 8
10. Heritage Christian - 2-0 62 NR
Others receiving votes: Tipton 46. Ft. Wayne Luers 22. Lapel 8. Delphi 6. Eastbrook 6. Linton 2.
Class A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Indpls Lutheran (7) 2-0 254 1
2. N. Vermillion (4) 2-0 228 2
3. Adams Central (2) 2-0 224 3
4. S. Adams (1) 2-0 198 4
5. Monroe Central - 2-0 158 5
6. Churubusco - 2-0 136 6
7. Parke Heritage - 2-0 112 7
8. Southwood - 2-0 96 8
9. W. Washington - 2-0 50 T9
10. Attica - 2-0 40 NR
Others receiving votes: Milan 14. Lafayette Catholic 12. S. Putnam 10. Sheridan 6. N. Decatur 2.<
