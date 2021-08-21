PREP ROUNDUP: South volleyball places 2nd in Plainfield Invitational

Terre Haute South defeated Indianapolis North Central, Loogootee and potential sectional rival Plainfield in high school volleyball before placing second at the Plainfield Invitational.
In other high school volleyball Saturday:
• Arrows win — At Little Cincinnati, Sullivan defeated Shakamak, White River Valley and the host team to win the Eastern Greene Round Robin.
• Panthers go 1-2 — At Roachdale, Riverton Parke lost 2-0 matches against Crawfordsville and Cascade before defeating Attica 2-0 at the North Putnam Invitational.
Riverton Parke plays Monday at Shakamak, a varsity-only contest starting at 6 p.m.
Soccer
Girls
• Terre Haute North 4, Mooresville 2 — At North, the Patriots got two first-period goals by Cali Wuestefeld and two second-half scores 30 seconds apart by Lily Holder in building a 4-0 lead over the visiting Pioneers.
Caroline Gauer had two assists for the 3-0 Patriots, who will play Thursday at Evansville North.
Boys
• South Vermillion 6, North Montgomery 0 — At Clinton, the host Wildcats scored five first-period goals in an easy nonconference victory.
Bryce McLaren scored twice for South Vermillion with Dominick Hanson, Corbin Gibson, Kaiden Lorey and Cale Royer also finding the back of the net. Wyatt English, Joey Foltz, Lorey, Gibson and Keegan Gilbertson had assists.
Now 1-1-1, South Vermillion has a week off before a match at Terre Haute North.
• White River Valley 4, Evansville Mater Dei 4 — At Switz City, Jeff Oliver had three goals and Isaiah Moore one for the Wolverines, who got two assists from Dalton Fulford and one from Nick Muscatell.
Cross country
Girls
• Grant wins at Zionsville — At Zionsville, Northview sophomore Gnister Grant was the individual winner at Saturday's Zionsville Invitational, where the Knights placed sixth as a team and Terre Haute North eighth.
Northview had just six runners available.
Northview — Gnister Grant 15:11.1, Ellia Hayes 15:56.6, Brooklyn Eldridge 17:18.1, Jaiden Lutes 19:36.7, Madison Lovett 21:13.1, Abby Kumpf 23:08.1.
Terre Haute North — Ye-Won Jung 17:22.0, Mikalah Tingley 17:48.2, Sophia Barker 17:53.7, Bella Spellman 17:54.2, Alyssa Petscher 19:09.1, Hannah Gadberry 19:30.9, Eleanor Shagley 20:23.8, Kenley Shoults 21:19.3.
Boys
• Knights fifth, Patriots 12th — At Zionsville, Jcim Grant set a 4k school record and Stuart Bennett had the second-best time at that distance in school history as Northview placed fifth at the Zionsville Invitational.
Terre Haute North placed 12th at the meet, which included frosh-soph races and junior-senior races before the results were combined. Both the Knights and Patriots were without full squads.
Grant was second in the frosh-soph race and third overall, while Bennett was third among upperclassmen and fifth overall.
Northview — Jcim Grant 12:56.2, Stuart Bennett 13:00.5, Hank Slater 14:05.4, Douglas Dillman 14:09.8, Clint Mager 15:15.2, Mike Haviland 15:51.7, Preston Patton 16:28.2, Gage Cooksey 16:32.0, Caleb Pryce 16:42.3, Xander Shillings 16:53.4, Gavin Jones 16:59.4, Hayden Slater 18:03.5.
Terre Haute North — Evan Adams 14:26.9, Devin Vanvactor 15:02.6, Eli Adams 15:21.2, Logan Nicoson 15:35.8, Garrett Wrightsman 15:58.4, Daniel Waltrip 16:05.6, Grayson Hollofield 16:19.2, Austin Fitzgerald 16:20.2, Matt Chaney 16:54.8, James Frye 17:53.7, Kaydon Keller 18:05.3, Carter Thomas 18:57.6, Brayden Lemmons 21:55.3.
Tennis
Boys
• Northview 4, Brown County 1 — At Nashville, Ind., Christian Roembke didn't lose a game at No. 2 singles as the Knights won a Western Indiana Conference match.
Singles — Ethan DeHart (Nv) def. Josh Miller 7-5, 6-7 (3-7), (10-2); Christian Roembke (Nv) def. Austen Deckard 6-0, 6-0; Eli Sichting (BC) def. Tucker Allen 1-6, 7-5, (12-10).
Doubles — Landon Carr-Drew Cook (Nv) def. Owen East-Jon Kirchoffer 6-1, 6-0; Hunter Johnson-Caden Schrader (Nv) def. Trevor Shields-Jack Sichting 6-3, 6-2.
Next — Northview (2-0) plays Tuesday at Danville.
• Arrows split — At Sullivan, the host Golden Arrows beat Greencastle 4-1 in Western Indiana Conference play but lost by the same score to Parke Heritage.
Sullivan 4, Greencastle 1
Singles — Houston Ferree (S) def. Holton Miller 6-0, 6-2; Scott Fusco (S) def. Eli Hardwick 6-4, 6-4; Drew Baker (S) def. Jacob Carter 6-4, 6-2.
Doubles — Dillon Grubb-Koby Wood (S) def. Eli Callahan-Jay Glotzbach 7-6 (7-5), 6-2; Andrew Adams-Evan Harris (G) def. Ryder Pinkston-Jayden Scott 7-5, 1-6, 6-4.
JV — Sullivan 1, Greencastle 1.
Parke Heritage 4, Sullivan 1
Singles — Evan James (PH) def. Ferree 6-3, 6-3; Joel Gooch (PH) def. Fusco 6-3, 6-2; Baker (S) def. Mason Bowsher 6-4, 6-2.
Doubles — Max Dowd-Garrett McCalister (PH) def. Grubb-Wood 6-2, 6-1; Carson McCalister-Lewie Wood (PH) def. Pinkston-Scott 6-0, 7-5.
JV — Parke Heritage 1, Sullivan 0.
Next — Sullivan (3-2, 1-0 WIC) plays Monday at South Putnam.
Golf
Girls
• North 10th, South 12th in big invite — At Indianapolis, Terre Haute North placed 10th and Terre Haute South 12th in the 18-team Roncalli Invitational played on the Smock Golf Course.
Team scores — Center Grove 304 (won tiebreaker), Carmel 304, Westfield 307, Franklin 331, Zionsville 335, Plainfield 341, Guerin Catholic 343, Columbus North 349, Southport 361, Terre Haute North 389, Martinsville 396, Terre Haute South 402, Indianapolis Chatard 404, Covenant Christian 431, Roncalli 447, Ben Davis 490, Indianapolis Ritter 496, Warren Central 511.
Top five individuals — Ava Ray (Franklin) 72, Christina Pfefferkorn (Guerin Catholin) 73, Sage Parsetich (Center Grove), Sam Brown (Westfield) and Michaela Headlee (Carmel) 74.
Terre Haute North (389) — Delaney Ferres 94, Rylee Roscoe and Paige Loughmiller 97, Karson Hart 101, Jetta Harmon 118.
Terre Haute South (402) — Grace Kidwell 86, Abi English 96, Presley White 105, Fin Sawyer 115, Gabbie Blakeney 123.
