South Vermillion’s boys and girls track teams won a competitive Banks of the Wabash meet at North Vermillion on Thursday.
The Wildcats edged host North Vermillion by 20 in the girls meet. Claire Kendrick was a three-time winner for the Wildcats.
The Wildcats’ boys won by 19 over Parke Heritage. Riverton Parke’s Trysten Hightower won two events and was the only two-time individual winner.
Boys
Team scores — South Vermillion 90, Parke Heritage 71, Riverton Parke 39, North Vermillion 26
100 — Joel Gooch (PH) 11.65; 200 — Dalton Payton (SV) 24.78; 400 — Trysten Hightower (RP) 56.65; 800 — Thomas Downing (SV) 2:23.54; 1,600 — Clint Mager (RP) 5:16.31; 3,200 — Knic Royer (SV) 12:30.59; 110 H — Jacob Ramsay (PH) 18.09; 300 H — Ramsey (PH) 46.88; 400 relay — Parke Heritage 46.97; 1,600 relay — Riverton Parke 3:59.06; 3,200 relay — South Vermillion 9:26.61; HJ — Luke Bush (SV) 5-6; LJ — Hightower (RP) 17-5 3/4; SP — Atticus Blank (NV) 42-4; D — Joey Shew (SV) 135-9.
Girls
Team scores — South Vermillion 95, North Vermillion 75, Parke Heritage 28, Riverton Parke 23
100 — Claire Kendrick (SV) 13.46; 200 — Kendrick (SV) 29.43; 400 — Kendrick (SV) 1:06.77; 800 — Emily Mager (RP) 2:59.77; 1,600 — Sydney Kramer (PH) 6:28.84; 3,200 — Haley Wanninger (SV) 14:29.42; 100 H — Mickey Thomas (NV) 17.47; 300 H — Mikaitlyn Klyaic (SV) 57.54; 400 relay — North Vermillion 57.19; 1,600 relay — North Vermillion 5:04.21; 3,200 relay — Riverton Parke 12:18.35; HJ — Torie Williams (SV) 5-2 1/4; LJ — Klyaic (SV) 13-8 1/2; SP — Tycee Crabtree (NV) 29-6; D — Brookelyn Brown (NV) 87-2.
Softball
• West Vigo 15, Parke Heritage 2 — At West Terre Haute, West Vigo dominated proceedings in a nonconference contest.
• Northview 14, Bloomington North 2 — At Bloomington, Northview shook off its loss to Edgewood on Wednesday and eased past the Cougars. Olyvia Notter only allowed two hits in the circle for the Knights and she also hit a home run. Lauren Sackett was 4-for-4 with two doubles and five RBI.
• Linton 16, Eastern Greene 0 — At Little Cincinnati, Bradie Chambers had five RBI, while Sydney Lockhart and Alex Overman slugged home run in the Miners’ SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference triumph.
Baseball
Wednesday
• South Vermillion 13-9, Parke Heritage 4-4 — At Clinton, the Wildcats swept the WRC doubleheader.
