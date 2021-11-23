PREP ROUNDUP: South Vermillion loses to Charleston in NAL Tournament

South Vermillion took a 10-8 lead into the second quarter against Charleston on Tuesday in the North American Lighting Thanksgiving Tournament for boys high school basketball.
But the Trojans outscored the Wildcats 37-16 over the next two periods and went on to a 53-37 win and a 2-0 record in the five-team round-robin affair.
Freshman Aden Wallace hit three 3-pointers and led South Vermillion with nine points.
SOUTH VERMILLION (37) — Hawkins 0 1-2 1, Garzolini 1 2-2 5, Terry 1 0-0 2, Uselman 3 0-0 7, Bush 0 0-0 0, Conder 0 1-2 1, A.Wallace 3 0-0 9, Corenflos 0 1-3 1, Fossi 2 0-0 5, Cox 0 0-0 0, Shoults 2 0-0 5, Coleman 0 1-2 1, Moulton 0 0-2 0. Totals 12 FG, 6-13 FT, 37 TP.
CHARLESTON (53) — Dunkin 0 1-2 1, Pankey 1 0-0 2, Sipes 0 0-0 0, Pounds 0 0-0 0, Howell 0 0 -0 0, Foerster 0 0-2 0, Smitley 1 0-0 3, Bonnstetter 0 0-0 0, Applegate 8 2-4 19, Becker 2 0-0 5, Braun 7 6-11 22, Oakley 0 1-2 1. Totals 19 FG, 10-21 FT, 53 TP.
South Vermillion 10 8 8 11 — 37
Charleston 8 20 17 8 — 53
3-point goals — A.Wallace 3, Garzolini, Uselman, Fossi, Shoults, Braun 2, Smitley, Applegate, Becker. Total fouls — SV 12, Charleston 16. Fouled out — none. Technical foul — Hawkins.
Next — South Vermillion (1-1) plays Mt. Zion on Wednesday. Charleston (2-0) plays Paris on Friday.
Girls basketball
• Marshall 65, Effingham St. Anthony 45 — At Robinson, Ill., the Lions raced to a 31-9 halftime lead and coasted home to improve to 4-0 for the season.
Maya Osborn had 28 points, seven rebounds, six steals and four assists for Marshall, while Adi Scott had 12 points and nine rebounds.
EFFINGHAM ST. ANTHONY (45) — Hakman 0 1-2 1, Guy 2 1-2 5, Karolewicz 6 4-5 16, An.Faber 0 0-0 0, Av.Faber 0 0-0 0, Fearday 2 1-2 6, Kibler 0 0-0 0, Hatton 0 2-2 2, Vonderheide 3 8-9 15, Rios 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 FG, 17-22 FT, 45 TP.
MARSHALL (65) — Osborn 11 0-0 28, Sollars 3 1-2 9, K.Engledow 3 0-0 9, Scott 4 4-6 12, Vital 0 0-0 0, Sanders 0 0-0 0, McFarland 1 0-0 2, Z.Engledow 1 2-4 5. Totals 23 FG, 7-12 FT, 65 TP.
3-point goals — Fearday, Vonderheide, Osborn 6, K.Engledow 3, Sollars 2, Z.Engledow.
Next — Marshall (4-0) plays the Olney junior varsity at 8 p.m. Friday at Robinson.
• Marshall 61, Neoga 48 — At Neoga, Maya Osborn had 23 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals and Kai Engledow added 17 points as the Lions won a nonconference game Monday. Nolee Sollars added 11 points for the Lions.
