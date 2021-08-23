Terre Haute South announced Monday that it is hosting the first annual Thanksgiving Weekend Boys Basketball Shootout in Hulman Center on Nov. 27.
A 10:30 a.m. game between West Vigo and North Vermillion starts a six-game day, capped by an 8:30 p.m. contest between Class 2A powers Parke Heritage and Linton. One ticket is good for the entire day.
"We are excited to announce that the games will be played at the newly renovated Hulman Center," South athletic director Ed Jarvis said in a press release. "We can't wait to give basketball fans in the Wabash Valley another day of basketball. We hope to bring joy and excitement for families and basketball fans just like our December tournament.
Thanksgiving Shootout at Hulman Center
10:30 a.m. — West Vigo vs. North Vermillion
12:30 p.m. — Cloverdale vs. Bloomfield
2:30 p.m. — Northview vs. North Central
4:30 p.m. — Terre Haute North vs. Evansville Central
6:30 p.m. — Terre Haute South vs. Barr-Reeve
8:30 p.m. — Parke Heritage vs. Linton.
Soccer
Boys
• West Vigo 2, Covington 1 — At West Vigo, Monte Walker and Owen Scott of the Vikings scored in the first half and the home team withstood a late goal by the Trojans.
Viking coach Brady Cole reported it was West Vigo's first win over Covington since 2011. Ethan Parsons assisted on Walker's goal, and Bryce Corbett had 20 saves in goal.
Now 2-0, West Vigo plays at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Northview in the second match of a doubleheader.
• Edgewood 5, Sullivan 1 — At Ellettsville, a second-period goal by Bryce Shacklett was the only score the Golden Arrows could manage in a Western Indiana Conference match.
• Bloomfield 5, Vincennes Lincoln 4 — At Vincennes, the Cardinals got three goals from Christopher Royal, two assists from Hank Skomp and single goals by Justin Beard and Caswell Woodruff. Wyatt Sluder made 11 saves.
Vincennes Lincoln dropped to 0-3.
Girls
• West Vigo 9, North Knox 0 — At Bicknell, the unbeaten Vikings cruised in a nonconference match.
Corynn DeGroote scored five goals and Kyarra DeGroote got the other four. Katelynn Fennell, Torie Buchanan and Corynn DeGroote also had assists and Avery Funk had to make just two saves.
Now 3-0, West Vigo plays at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Northview.
• Northview 2, Bloomfield 1 — At Brazil, the Knights broke into the win column in a nonconference game.
Adalyn Wiseman had the goal for Bloomfield, which hosts Vincennes Lincoln on Tuesday. Northview, 1-2, hosts West Vigo on Wednesday.
Volleyball
• Sullivan 3, Princeton 0 — At Sullivan, the Golden Arrows kept their winning streak alive with a 25-17, 25-14, 25-19 victory.
Golf
• Knights unbeaten — At Rea Park, Northview remained unbeaten for the season by winning a three-way match over host West Vigo and South Vermillion.
Cross country
• Eels fourth twice — At Trafalgar, Clay City placed fourth in both races Saturday at the Indian Creek Invitational.
Girls team scores — Indian Creek 27, Edgewood 57, Martinsville 68, Clay City 100, Waldron 121, Beech Grove 130.
Clay City — Macy Tucker 21:28.13, Carlee Unger 23:38.07, Olivia Owens 27:26.49, Cambri Booe 28:35.25, Amelia Withers 31:30.02, Saydee Hauer 32:46.33.
Boys team scores — Indian Creek 26, Edgewood 61, Martinsville 65, Clay City 105, Waldron 137, Beech Grove 151.
Clay City — Michael Tucker 19:00.98, Clay Brown 19:13.83, Clayton Rector 20:22.87, Karter Neiswinger 21:12.45, Dylan Butts 21:22.18, Anddrew Smith 21:32.00, Luke Laswell 21:46.99.
