Visiting Terre Haute South wrapped another Vigo County championship in boys high school tennis by beating West Vigo 4-1 Thursday evening.
The Braves, ranked sixth in the state, didn't lose a game in the three singles matches.
Singles — Canaan Sellers (THS) def. Dylan Lemon 6-0, 6-0; Matthew Roberts (THS) def. Garrett Roush 6-0, 6-0; Caleb Morris (THS) def. Ashton Matherly 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — Gavin McCoy-Austin Robertson (WV) def. Zach Ferry-Ethan Killeen 6-3, 6-4; Andrew Baker-Andrew Swaby (THS) def. Elijah Bahr-Josh King 6-1, 6-3.
JV — Terre Haute South 3, West Vigo 0.
Next — Terre Haute South (17-1) plays third-ranked Floyd Central on Saturday at Bloomington South. West Vigo (6-8) plays Saturday at the Northview Invitational.
In other tennis:
• Northview 5, Owen Valley 0 — At Brazil, the Knights wrapped up the Western Indiana Conference championship with a shutout win.
Benjamin Goshen and Chase Nuckols didn't lose a game at No. 2 doubles.
Singles — Brevin Cooper (Nv) def. Rece Heckman 6-1, 6-1; Tyler Hess (Nv) def. Colby Beckwith 6-1, 6-2; Franco Singulani (Nv) def. Zane Sparks 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles — Caleb Swearingen-Owen Tipton (Nv) def. Kaleb Dill-Zack Hamilton 6-1, 6-0; Benjamin Goshen-Chase Nuckols (Nv) def. Kolton Jackson-Dev Patel 6-0, 6-0.
JV — Northview 4, Owen Valley 1.
Next — Northview (13-2) hosts its own tournament on Saturday.
• Bloomfield 5, Sullivan 0 — At Bloomfield, the visiting Golden Arrows were almost totally blanked.
Singles — Turner Royal (B) def. Parker Dugan 6-0, 6-1; Baylin Graf (B) def. Scott Fusco 6-0, 6-0; Noah Cumming (B) def. Dillon Grubb 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — Eli Cumming-Ryan Schulte (B) def. Brayden Cagle-Jared Couch 6-0, 6-0; Peyton Davis-Wilson Keene (B) def. Noah Kincaid-Kobe Wood 6-0, 6-0.
Next — Sullivan (3-16) plays Saturday at the Northview Invitational. Bloomfield is 12-5.
Wednesday
At Rockville
Terre Haute North 5, Parke Heritage 0
Singles — Peter Christ (THN) def. Evan James 6-2, 6-2; Jae Won Jung (THN) def. R.J. Nelson 6-0, 6-0; James Rogge (THN) def. Mason Bowsher 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — Ethan Knott-Cade Moore (THN) def. Riley Ferguson-Joel Gooch 6-3, 6-2; Ethan Grayless-Cam Harden (THN) def. Gavin Jacks-Garrett McCalister 6-1, 6-0.
JV — Terre Haute North 3, Parke Heritage 0.
Next — Terre Haute North (6-5) has Senior Night on Monday against Crawfordsville.
At Ellettsville
Brown County 5, Sullivan 0
Singles — Aaron McCann (BC) def. Parker Dugan 6-0, 6-0; Josh Miller (BC) def. Scott Fusco 6-0, 6-1; Reid Davis (BC) def. Tyler Kellett 6-3, 6-4.
Doubles — Aiden Burt-Nolan Patterson (BC) def. Brayden Cagle-Jared Couch 7-5, 6-2; Spencer Blee-Noah Cochran (BC) def. Dillon Grubb-Noah Kincaid 6-0, 6-0.
JV — Brown County 2, Sullivan 1.
Volleyball
• Plainfield 3, Terre Haute South 0 — At South, the host Braves lost to the Quakers for the second time this season.
Plainfield=25=25=25
Terre Haute South=18=14=11
Highlights — For South, Emma Hopper had 20 digs; Jade Runyan 18 assists, 5 digs and 3 aces; Ashlyn Swan 17 digs; Courtney Jones 10 kills, 9 digs, 5 blocks and an ace; Emma Fell 10 digs; Michaela Cox 7 kills, 4 blocks, a dig and an ace; Reagan Ealy 4 digs and a kill; Mikaila Sullivan 4 blocks; Peighton Kennedy 3 digs; and Kaylee McDonald 2 digs and a kill.
Next — Terre Haute South plays Monday at West Vigo.
• West Vigo 3, Shakamak 0 — At Jasonville, Teryn Garzolini handed out 40 assists and Savannah McCoy had 21 kills and 20 digs during the Vikings' sweep.
West Vigo=25=25=25
Shakamak=20=14=13
Highlights — For West Vigo, Teryn Garzolini had 40 assists; Savannah McCoy 21 kills, 20 digs, 3 blocks and 7 aces; and Kierra Kelley 3 blocks.
• Sullivan 3, North Central 0 — At Farmersburg, Madalyn Rinck had 39 assists and Asia Povlin 29 kills for the Golden Arrows.
Sullivan=25=25=25
North Central=15=15=19
Highlights — For Sullivan, Madalyn Rinck had 39 assists, 8 digs, 2 kills, a block and 4 aces; Asia Povlin 29 kills, 7 digs and a block; Delainey Shorter 18 digs, 10 kills, 2 assists and an ace; Annie Smith 16 digs; Gracie Shorter 7 digs and an assist; Korinne Gofourth 4 kills, 3 digs, 3 blocks and an assist; Kendal Edmondson 3 kills, 3 digs and 3 blocks; and Maura Secrest 2 blocks and a dig.
JV — Sullivan won 25-9, 25-11.
• Linton 3, North Daviess 0 — At Linton, the Miners remained undefeated in SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference play.
North Daviess=5=6=10
Linton=25=25=25
Highlights — For Linton, Aubrey Walton had 14 assists, 3 digs, a kill and an ace; Aubrey Ewers 6 digs, 2 assists and an ace; Gentry Warrick 5 kills, 2 blocks, a dig and 5 aces; Kylie Cooksey 5 assists, a dig and an ace; Haley Rose 4 kills and a block; Bailey Boyd 4 kills and a dig; Chaisey Wasnidge 3 digs, a kill, an assist and an ace; Lillie Oliver 2 kills and a block; Kyla Risner a dig and 2 aces; and Ellie Brewer and Camryn Walker a dig each.
Next — Linton (13-7, 5-0 SWIAC) plays Saturday at the Speedway Invitational.
Soccer
Girls
Wednesday
• Terre Haute South 4, Vincennes Rivet 0 — At South, the Braves handled the Class A power as Natalie Morris had two goals, Brooke Ireland and Katherine Beaumont a goal each and Kendall Austin and Piper Bitzel had assists.
