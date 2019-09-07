Tribune-Star staff reportIndianapolis
Fourth-ranked Terre Haute South continued its strong play in high school boys tennis Saturday, taking a 3-2 road victory at Park Tudor.
Canaan Sellers, Caleb Morris and the double team of Aiden Fellows and Stephen Kallubhavi earned the points for the Braves against the 12th-ranked host team.
Terre Haute South 3, Park Tudor 2
Singles — Canaan Sellers (THS) def. Brett Liebross 6-4, 6-4; Meyer Rothbaum (PT) def. Matthew Roberts 7-6, 6-3; Caleb Morris (THS) def. Isaac Hargett 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles — Eli Anderson-Adam Katz (PT) def. Seth Gage-Jake Thacker 6-4, 6-4; Aiden Fellows-Stephen Kallubhavi (THS) def. Harrison Davis-Simon Rothbaum 6-3, 6-1.
JV — South 6, Park Tudor 6.
Next — Terre Haute South (9-0) meets Columbus North on Tuesday at Bloomington South.
In other prep tennis:
• Patriots win — At Crawfordsville, Terre Haute North lost just two of 15 matches at the Macy Invitational, winning individual championships at No. 3 singles and both doubles spots.
No. 1 singles — Peter Christ (THN) def. Rensselaer 6-0, 6-0; def. Lowell 6-1, 6-0; lost to Lake Central 6-4, 4-6, 1-0 (10-3).
No. 2 singles — Jae Won Jung (THN) def. Washington 3-6, 7-6 (7-5), 1-0 (10-5); def. Lake Central 6-4, 6-2; lost to Greencastle 6-4, 6-2.
No. 3 singles — James Rogge (THN) def. Lowell 6-1, 6-2; def. Greencastle 6-1, 6-0; def. Washington 6-1, 6-1.
No. 1 doubles — Ethan Knott-Cade Moore (THN) def. Edgewood 6-0, 6-0; def. Lake Central 6-0, 6-1; def. Washington 6-4, 4-6, 1-0 (10-6).
No. 2 doubles — Ethan Grayless-Cam Harden (THN) def. Crawfordsville 6-0, 6-0; def. Washington 7-5, 6-4; def. Lake Central 6-1, 6-1.
Next — Terre Haute North (0-3) plays Thursday at Terre Haute South.
• Vikings second — At Veedersburg, West Vigo placed second at the Fountain Central Invitational in competition that also included Kankakee Valley and South Putnam.
Josh King of the Vikings received the tournament’s Sportsmanship Medal.
No. 1 singles — Dylan Lemon (WV) def. Cole Brzezinski (KV) 7-6 (7-3), 6-2; lost to Carson Eberly (FC) 7-5, 6-3.
No. 2 singles — Garrett Roush (WV) def. Brandon Rector (SP) 0-6, 6-4, 1-0 (11-9); lost to Cody Linville (FC) 6-0, 6-1.
No. 3 singles — Ashton Matherly (WV) def. Brent Myers (FC) 6-3, 6-0; lost to Conner Biernat (KV) 1-6, 6-2, 1-0 (13-11).
No. 1 doubles — Josh King-Austin Robertson (WV) def. Nate Clearwaters-Robbie Fisher (SP) 7-5, 6-2; lost to Jacob Keeling-Denton Otero (FC) 6-3, 6-0.
No. 2 doubles — Elijah Bahr-Gavin McCoy (WV) lost to Sawyer Keeling-C.J. Yager (FC) 6-2, 6-1; def. Jeb Boissy-Colton Pribyl (KV) 8-6.
Next — West Vigo hosts Northview at 5 p.m. Monday.
• Vincennes Lincoln 5, Sullivan 0 — At Sullivan, the visiting Alices won a nonconference match.
Vincennes Lincoln 5, Sullivan 0
Singles — Ethan Jones (VL) def. Parker Dugan 6-2, 6-4; Dustin Alstadt (VL) def. Noah Kincaid 6-0, 6-0; Calvin Carmean (VL) def. Dillon Grubb 6-1, 6-3.
Doubles — Landon Alstadt-Kyle Stenger (VL) def. Brayden Cagle-Jared Couch 6-4, 6-2; Simon Corrona-David Wilson (VL) def. Scott Fusco-Koby Wood 6-3, 6-4.
Next — Sullivan (0-10) hosts Owen Valley on Tuesday.
Soccer
Girls
• Vikings win division — At Bloomington, West Vigo won on Friday and got a tie and a win on Saturday to take the Ella Bull Division of Hoosier Cup.
Avery Funk had 52 saves in three matches for the Vikings, who beat Martinsville 2-1 with 30 seconds left on Friday; came back from a 3-0 deficit in the last six minutes to tie Scottsburg 3-3 on Saturday; and won in the final 11 seconds 3-2 over Washington on Saturday.
Corynn DeGroote had an unassisted goal on Friday, while the match winner came from Emma Stevens on an assist by Mary-Paige Mason. In the comeback against Scottsburg, Torie Buchanan had the first two goals, on assisted by DeGroote, and DeGroote scored on an assist from Mason for the tie. Against Washington, DeGroote had two unassisted goals, then got the winner on a penalty kick.
Now 5-1-1, West Vigo hosts North Putnam on Tuesday.
• Columbus North 9, Terre Haute South 2 — At Columbus, Natalie Morris and Lauren Beaumont had goals for the Braves.
Now 3-2, South hosts Bloomington South on Wednesday.
Volleyball
• Jasper 3, Linton 1 — At Linton, Aubrey Walton had 27 assists and 13 digs but the host Miners fell.
Jasper 21 25 25 25
Linton 25 18 21 16
Highlights — For Linton, Aubrey Walton had 27 assists, 13 digs, a block and an ace; Chaisey Wasnidge 25 digs, an assist and 2 aces; Jaylee Hayes 15 digs, 10 kills and 2 aces; Gentry Warrick 7 kills, 4 digs, 3 blocks and 2 aces; Bailey Boyd 8 digs, 2 kills and half a block; Aubrey Ewers 7 digs and an ace; Haley Rose 5 kills, a dig and a block; Lillie Oliver 2 kills, an assist and a dig; and Camryn Walker 2 digs.
JV — Jasper won 25-20, 25-17.
Next — Linton (6-5) plays Tuesday at Washington.
• Warriors go 1-4 — At Casey, Ill., the host Warriors went 1-2 in pool play and 0-2 in the Silver Brackey of the Casey Classic.
Havanah Jones made the all-tournament team.
Team standings — 1. Unity, 2. Newton, 3. Hartsburg-Emden, 4. Fairfield, 5. Mt. Zion, 6. Olney, 7. Edwards County, 8. Casey, 9. A-L-A-H, 10. St. Anthony, 11. Salt Fork, 12. Tuscola
Casey scores — defeated Effingham St. Anthony 25-23, 25-19; lost to Edwards County 25-13, 25-1; lost to Hartsburg-Emden 25-13, 25-18; lost to Mt. Zion 25-12, 25-13; lost to Edwards County 25-15, 26-24.
Highlights — For Casey, Tori Yates had 24 assists, 11 digs and 3 aces; Claire Maulding 18 blocks, 8 kills and an ace; Sheadon Wilson 14 digs, 6 kills, 3 blocks and 5 aces; Courtney Stoutin 12 assists, 11 digs and 2 aces; Devon Patrick 16 blocks and 7 kills; Paige Cutright 17 digs, 2 kills and 3 aces; Havanah John 13 kills, 10 blocks and a dig; Maiya Miller 11 blocks, 7 kills, an assist and a dig; and Kennedy Repp 14 digs.
• Shakamak 3, Eastern Greene 0 — At Little Cincinnati, the Lakers picked up their second SWIAC win.
