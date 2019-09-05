Terre Haute South's unbeaten boys tennis team had their closest shave with defeat yet, but they remained perfect by the tiniest of margins on Thursday.
Matthew Roberts' three-set, tiebreaker victory put the Braves over the top as they defeated Bloomington South 3-2 in Bloomington.
Roberts defeated Bloomington South's Marcel Borhi 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (6). Terre Haute South's Canaan Sellers (No. 1 singles) and the No. 2 doubles team of Aiden Fellows and Stephen Kallubhavi also won to send the Braves to an 8-0 overall mark.
Singles — Canaan Sellers (THS) def. Daniel Borhi, 6-1, 6-1; Matthew Roberts (THS) def. Marcel Borhi, 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (6); Ethan Uhls (BLS) def. Caleb Morris, 7-5, 6-1.
Doubles — Michael Asplund-Chris Lian (BLS) def. Jacob Thacker-Seth Gage, 6-4, 6-3; Aiden Fellows-Stephen Kallubhavi def. Andy Chang-Alex Coniaris, 6-4, 7-5.
JV — TH South won 7-1.
Next — TH South (8-0, 2-0 CI) plays at Park Tudor on Saturday.
In other tennis action:
• Bloomington North 3, TH North 2 — At TH North, the Patriots won both doubles matches, but couldn't get the breakthrough in singles to as they fell in a Conference Indiana match.
Singles — Nick Shirley (BLN) def. Peter Christ 6-4, 6-0; Nate Abdullah (BLN) def. Jae Won Jung 6-4, 6-3; Andrew Laben (BLN) def. James Rogge 2-6, 6-4, 6-4.
Doubles — Cade Moore-Ethan Knott (THN) def. Arpan Bose-Max Oraf 6-3, 6-4; Cam Harden-Ethan Grayless (THN) def. Jeff Richards-Mason Ross 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.
JV — TH North won 7-0.
Next — TH North (0-3) plays at the Crawfordsville Invite on Saturday.
• Greencastle 4, West Vigo 1 — At West Terre Haute, the Vikings' No. 1 doubles team of Austin Robertson and Josh King earned the point for West Vigo.
Singles — Trent Ross (G) def. Dylan Lemon 6-4, 6-2; Anthony Conley (G) def. Garrett Roush 6-1, 6-2; Henry Carter (G) def. Ashton Matherly 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles — Austin Robertson-Josh King (WV) def. Collin Gasway-Josh Nally 6-4, 6-3; Eli Hardwick-Boyd Ensley def. Gavin McCoy-Elijah Bahr 6-3, 2-6 (10-4).
JV — West Vigo won 4-0.
Next — West Vigo (5-3, 3-3 WIC) plays in the Fountain Central Invite on Saturday.
• Northview 5, WRV 0 — At Brazil, the Knights won all of the matches in straight sets to knock off White River Valley.
Singles — Brevin Cooper (N) def. Cooper Banning 6-0, 6-0; Tyler Hess (N) def. Conner Banning 6-1, 6-1; Franco Singulani (N) def. Hayden Cunningham 6-3, 6-0.
Doubles — Owen Tipton-Caleb Swearingen (N) def. Trey Carpenter-Clayton Hoover 6-2, 6-1; Benjamin Goshen-Chase Nuckols (N) def. Jon Clevenger-Jared Franklin 6-0, 6-0.
JV — Northview won 3-1.
Next — Northview (8-1) will play at West Vigo on Monday.
Volleyball
• TH South 3, Danville, Ill. 0 — At TH South, Jade Runyan had 26 assists, Emma Hopper had 26 digs and Michaela Cox had 12 kills as the Braves earned the sweep.
Danville=11=20=12
TH South=25=25=25
Highlights — For TH South, Michaela Cox had 12 kills and 5 digs; Jade Runyan had 26 assists; Courtney Jones had 8 kills; Kaylee McDonald had 6 kills; Emma Hopper had 26 digs; Emma Fell had 11 digs; Ashlyn Swan had 8 digs; Peighton Kennedy had 7 digs.
Next — TH South (6-6) plays at Bloomington South on Tuesday.
• Altamont 2, Casey 0 — At Casey, Ill., Kennedy Repp had six digs, but the Warriors fell to 0-2 for the season.
Altamont=25=25
Casey=14=5
Highlights — For Casey, Sheadon Wilson had 5 digs; Kennedy Repp had 6 digs.
Next — Casey (0-2) will host the Casey Classic on Saturday.
• Linton 3, Northview 2 — At Linton, the Miners won their fifth straight with a win over powerhouse Northview. The Miners won the final set 15-12 to edge the match. Kambree Lucas has 23 kills and Katy Anderson had 35 assists in the losing cause for the Knights.
Northview=25=19=20=25=12
Linton=18=25=25=17=15
Highlights — For Northview, Anderson had 35 assists; Kooistra had 12 kills and 8 digs; Richey had 5 kills; Sackett had 9 digs; Lucas had 23 kills and 5 blocks;
JV — Northview won 2-0.
Next — Northview is in the Barr-Reeve Invite on Saturday; Linton hosts Jasper on Saturday.
• Bloomfield 3, Sullivan 2 — At Bloomfield, Asia Povlin had 25 kills, Madalyn Rinck had 34 assists and Korrine Gofourth had 15 digs, but the Cardinals prevailed in five games.
Sullivan=21=18=25=25=9
Bloomfield=25=25=23=17=15
Highlights — For Sullivan, Asia Povlin had 25 kills, 10 digs, 6 blocks; Delainey Shorter had 9 kills, 5 dig; Kendal Edmondson had 6 kills; Madalyn Rinck had 34 assists, 11 digs; Sydney Hester had 7 assists; Korrine Gofourth had 15 digs; Annie Smith had 8 digs; Gracie Shorter had 5 digs
Sullivan JV wins in 3 (17-25, 25-18, 15-8)
Next — Sullivan (6-4) plays at Terre Haute North on Monday.
• WRV 3, Shakamak 0 — At Switz City, the Wolverines won a SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference match against the Lakers.
Soccer
Boys
• Bloomington South 3, TH North 0 — At Bloomington, the Patriots were shut out in a Conference Indiana match.
• Sullivan 2, South Vermillion 1 — At Sullivan, Justin Vaughn scored the goal for the Wildcats. Information from Sullivan wasn't available at press time.
Wednesday
Girls
• Bloomington South 2, TH North 1 — At Bloomington, Gracie Cohen-Cook's goal was the lone tally for the Patriots in a Conference Indiana loss on Wednesday.
TH North=0=1=—=1
Bloomington South=1=1=—=2
TH North goal — Gracie Cohen-Cook (Sasha Thompson assist)
Next — TH North (2-2, 0-1) plays in the Hoosier Cup starting tonight in Bloomington.
