Terre Haute South won its first Conference Indiana boys tennis match of the season as it swept Bloomington North 5-0.
The Braves, now 5-0 overall, won each match in straight sets. South didn't concede more than four points in any game at any of the singles or doubles slots.
The Braves will play a fellow unbeaten team — Northview — on Tuesday in Brazil.
Singles — Canaan Sellers (THS) def. Nick Shirley, 6-1, 6-4; Matthew Roberts (THS) def. Andrew Laban, 6-1, 6-0; Caleb Morris def. Kellen Rhea, 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles — Jake Thacker-Seth Gage (THS) def. Arpan Bose-Max Graf, 6-4, 6-1; Aiden Fellows-Stephen Kallubhavi (THS) def. Jeff Richards-Mason Ross, 6-1, 6-2.
JV — South won 8-3.
Next — TH South (5-0) plays at Northview on Tuesday.
In other tennis action:
• West Vigo 3, Linton 1 — At West Terre Haute, the Vikings swept the singles matches to earn a win over the Miners.
Singles — Dylan Lemon (WV) def. Grant McGill 6-1, 6-0; Garrett Roush (WV) def. Carson Brown 6-1, 6-2; Ashton Matherly (WV) def. Caden Place 6-3, 6-0.
Doubles — Konner Cox-Kyle Anderson (L) def Austin Robertson-Gavin McCoy 6-1, 6-4 (10-8); No. 2 doubles did not finish.
JV — West Vigo won 3-0.
Next — West Vigo (3-1) plays Edgewood and Indian Creek on Saturday at Edgewood.
• Bloomington South 5, TH North 0 — At TH North, the Panthers won a Conference Indiana match, winning in three sets at both No. 1 singles and No. 2 doubles, as the Patriots played their first dual match of the season.
Singles — Daniel Borhi (BLS) def. Peter Christ 2-6, 6-2, 6-3; Marcel Borhi (BLS) def. Jae Won Jung 6-1, 6-1; Ethan Unis (BLS) def. James Rogge 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles — Michael Asplund-Chris Lian (BLS) def. Cade Moore-Ethan Knott 6-3, 7-6 (10-8); Andy Chang-Alex Coniari (BLS) def. Cam Harden/-Ethan Grayless 4-6, 6-4, 10-6.
Next — TH North (1-0) plays at Columbus North on Saturday.
• Northview 5, Sullivan 0 — At Sullivan, the Knights only conceded a total of five points over the matches to remain undefeated.
Singles — Brevin Cooper (N) def. Noah Kincaid 6-0, 6-0; Tyler Hess (N) def. Tyler Kellett 6-0, 6-0; Franco Singulani (N) def. Dillon Grubb 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — Owen Tipton-Caleb Swearingen (N) def. Parker Dugan-Jared Couch 6-1, 6-0; Benjamin Goshen-Chase Nuckols (N) def. Brayden Cagle-Scott Fusco 6-2, 6-2.
JV — Northview won 3-1.
Next — Northview (4-0) plays Edgewood and Indian Creek at Edgewood on Saturday. Sullivan (0-6) hosts Princeton on Saturday.
Girls
• Paris 9, Urbana 0 — At Paris, Ill., the Tigers swept Urbana to earn their first win of the season.
Singles — Kaitlyn Mathews (P) def. Sophia Solava 6-3, 6-2; Kendall Mathews (P) def. Serena Palacios 6-2, 6-2; Chloe Waltz (P) def. Devangana Rana 6-0, 6-0; Sarah Isaf (P) def. Sanjana Paul 6-3, 6-1; Jenna Gates (P) def. Stuuti Sharma 6-0, 6-0; Emma Campbell (P) def. Daniella Coleman 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — Ka. Mathews-Isaf (P) def. Solava-Palacios 6-4, 6-2; Gates-Campbell (P) def. Rana-Paul 6-3, 6-1; Christiana Bentley-Dani Brooks (P) def. Sharma-Amaris Rodriguez (U) 6-0, 6-0.
Next — Paris (1-1) plays at Shelbyville, Ill. on Tuesday.
Volleyball
• Mooresville 3, TH South 1 — At Mooresville, Jade Runyan had 25 assists in the losing effort for the Braves.
TH South=23=25=23=13
Mooresville=25=16=25=25
Highlights — For TH South, Michaela Cox had 11 kills, 6 blocks and 5 aces; Mikaila Sullivan had 5 blocks; Jade Runyan had 25 assists and 10 digs; Courtney Jones had 9 kills; Kaylee McDonald had 5 kills; Emma Hopper had 30 digs; Emma Fell had 8 digs; Peighton Kennedy had 12 digs.
Next — TH South (4-6) plays at Sullivan on Tuesday.
• Northview 3, Edgewood 1 — At Brazil, Kambree Lucas had a school-record 35 kills as Northview improved to 6-4.
Edgewood=17=25=21=18
Northview=25=23=25=25
Highlights — For Northview, Kooistra had 11 kills; Sackett had 10 digs; Kambree Lucas had 35 kills and 10 digs.
Next — Northview (6-4) plays at Linton next Thursday.
• Sullivan 3, South Vermillion 0 — At Clinton, Asia Povlin had 23 kills and Madalyn Rinck had 33 assists and 17 digs as the Golden Arrows prevailed.
Sullivan=25=25=25
South Vermillion=14=14=11
Highlights — For Sullivan, Asia Povlin had 23 kills 5 digs and 3 aces; Kendal Edmondson had 9 kills; Madalyn Rinck had 33 assists, 17 digs, 5 kills and 3 aces; Delainey Shorter had 5 kills; Korrine Gofourth had 5 assists; Gracie Shorter had 10 digs; Annie Smith had 7 digs
JV — South Vermillion won 2-1.
Next — Sullivan (6-2) hosts Terre Haute South on Tuesday. South Vermillion plays at Greencastle on Tuesday.
• Barr-Reeve 3, Linton 0 — At Montgomery, Aubrey Walton had 12 assists in the losing effort for the Miners.
Linton=13=11=18
Barr-Reeve=25=25=25
Highlights — For Linton, Aubrey Walton had 12 assists; Haley Rose had 6 kills.
JV — Barr-Reeve won 2-0.
Next — Linton (1-3) plays in the Springs Valley invite on Saturday.
• Cloverdale 3, West Vigo 0 — At West Terre Haute, the Clovers swept the Vikings. No other information was reported.
• Riverton Parke 3, Chrisman 0 — At Mecca, the Panthers won the interstate tussle. No other information was reported.
