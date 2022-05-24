PREP ROUNDUP: South tennis moves on to regional title match

Terre Haute South’s girls tennis team moved on at the Crawfordsville Regional as the Braves earned a 4-1 victory over Fountain Central.
Sarah Rowe and Briley Ireland were victorious at No. 1 and No. 3 singles, respectively. Ireland won a marathon match against Angela Gonzalez with a 4-6, 6-3, 11-9 victory.
The South doubles teams of Ayden Zinkovich-Savannah Semmler and Sydney Williams-Jordan Miller also earned points for South.
The Braves (12-7) will play Greencastle in the title match at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
Softball
Class 2A South Vermillion Sectional
• South Vermillion 11, North Putnam 1 — At Clinton, the Wildcats advanced to Thursday’s sectional title game. The Wildcats will play Greencastle, who were 14-10 winners over South Putnam in Tuesday’s first game.
Class A Riverton Parke Sectional
• Riverton Parke 11, Attica 0 — At Mecca, the Panthers rolled to an easy sectional victory. Riverton Parke advanced to Wednesday’s semifinal where it will play the winner of the Covington-Fountain Central contest.
Class A WRV Sectional
• Clay City 11, Eminence 0 — At Switz City, Sophie Moshos homered as a nine-run fifth-inning for Clay City proved decisive.
Clay City will play North Central in Wednesday’s championship game.
• North Central 16, Shakamak 6 — At Switz City, the Thunderbirds rolled to the title game where they will face Clay City.
Track and Field
• Several state qualifiers at regional — At Bloomington, several different Wabash Valley schools had qualifiers for the IHSAA state girls track and field meet after the regional was conducted at Bloomington North on Tuesday.
South’s Courtney Jones and West Vigo’s DeGrootes — Kyarra and Corynn — were among the brightest lights.
Jones won the long jump with a leap of 17 feet, 73/4 inches, was part of South’s winning 400 relay team and finished second in the 100. She has qualified for all three events at state.
South’s relay, also comprised of Kylee McGuirk, Grace Krawiec and Shalane Blakey, had a winning time of 49.39 seconds.
Corynn DeGroote had her own title to take home was similarly excellent.
She won the 400 with a time of 59.04, finished second in the 200, and was part of West Vigo’s winning 1,600 relay team.
The Vikings’ team, also comprised of Kyarra DeGroote, LaNiceon Holman and Maci Easton, had a winning time of 49.39.
Kyarra DeGroote had a good night too. She was third in the 100 and second in the 200, both finishes qualified her for state.
Northview had a very productive night. The Knights won the 3,200 relay behind the running of Halle Miller, Katie Morrison, Ellia Hayes and Gnister Grant. They won with a time of 9:31.23.
Grant (800, 2nd), Miller (800, 3rd) and Hayes (1,600, 2nd) also qualified individually. As did Micah Peals, who was third in the 3,200.
North Central’s Kathryn Ison qualified in the 100 hurdles with a second-place finish. Clay City’s Megan Jackson qualified with a third-place finish in the discus.
Team scores — Bloomington North 98.5, Charlestown 59, Terre Haute South 48, Northview 42, Bloomington South 40, Edgewood 40, West Vigo 40, Martinsville 29.5, Linton 28.5, Seymour 25, Terre Haute North 23, Paoli 18, Eastern Greene 14, Bedford NL 14, North Central 13, Madison Shawe 12, Pekin Eastern 10, Brown County 9, Jeffersonville 9, Shakamak 8, Silver Creek 7, Brownstown 6, Clay City 6, South Putnam 5, Trinity Lutheran 5, Springs Valley 4, Switzerland County 4, Greencastle 2.5, Orleans 2, New Washington 1, Madison 1.
(top three advance automatically to the state meet)
100 — Lyric Steele (Charlestown) 12.22, Courtney Jones (TH South) 12.53, Kyarra DeGroote (West Vigo) 12.58.
200 — Steele (CT) 25.23, K. DeGroote (WV) 25.52, Anna Tieman (Eastern Greene) 25.85.
400 — Corynn DeGroote (WV) 59.04, Hanna Reuter (Martinsville) 59.38, Jayda Holbrook (CT) 59.58.
800 — Nola Somers Glenn (Bloomington North) 2:16.58, Gnister Grant (Northview) 2:18.92, Halle Miller (NV) 2:22.52.
1,600 — Bea Cakmak (BN) 5:09.75, Ellia Hayes (NV) 5:13.33, Brooke Trinkle (Seymour) 5:18.01.
3,200 — Lily Myers (Bloomington South) 11:21, Hadley Gradolf (Brown County) 11:29.25, Micah Peals (NV) 11:33.98.
100 H — Kyla Kante (BN) 14.84, Kathyrn Ison (North Central) 15.51, Audrianna Hale (Linton) 15.73.
300 H — Ella Francis (BN) 45.70, Krysten Fehirbach (Paoli) 47.21, Katelyn Grady (Silver Creek) 47.72.
400 relay — TH South (Kylee McGuirk, Grace Krawiec, Shalane Blakey, Courtney Jones) 49.39, Charleston 49.60, Bloomington North 50.10
1,600 relay — West Vigo (C. DeGroote, LaNiceon Holman, Maci Easton, K. DeGroote) 4:03.04, Bloomington North 4:03.34, Martinsville 4:10.57.
3,200 relay — Northview (Miller, Katie Morrison, Hayes, Grant) 9:31.23, Seymour 9:50.66, Bloomington South 9:55.01.
HJ — Fehribach (Paoli) 5-5, Emmaline Leatherman (Shawe) 5-4, Emma Martin (TH North) 5-1.
PV — Ashley Abram (Edgewood) 9-6, Cali Wuesterfeld (THN) 9-6, Alli Taylor (Martinsville) 9-6.
LJ — Jones (THS) 17-73/4, Mckenna Jeter (Pekin Eastern) 17-6, Tieman (EG) 17-33/4.
SP — Hadley Lucas (BN) 46-11, Demaria King (CT) 38-51/2, Alexis Deaton (CT) 38-51/2.
D — Lucas (BN) 161-9, Becca Robbins (Linton) 118-11, Megan Jackson (Clay City) 113-5.
