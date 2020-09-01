Host Terre Haute South, ranked 16th in the state, downed Northview 4-1 Tuesday evening in a potential regional preview of boys high school tennis.
The doubles team of Caleb Swearingen and Benjamin Goshen got the point for the Knights, who fell to 8-1.
In other prep tennis Tuesday:
• West Vigo 3, Sullivan 1 — At West Vigo, Dylan Lemon remained unbeaten and led the Vikings to a Western Indiana Conference win over Sullivan.
Drew Baker scored for the Golden Arrows.
Singles — Dylan Lemon (WV) def. Houston Ferree 6-1, 6-1; Elijah Bahr (WV) and Scott Fusco were rained out in third set; Drew Baker (S) def. Kuy Charters 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles — Ashton Matherly-Gavin McCoy (WV) def. Jared Couch-Koby Wood 6-1, 6-2; Josh King-Conner Mackey (WV) def. Dillon Grubb-Noah Kincaid 6-0, 6-3.
JV — Sullivan 3, West Vigo 0.
Next — West Vigo (3-8, 2-4 WIC) plays Thursday at Greencastle. Sullivan (2-8) plays Wednesday at White River Valley.
Monday
At Brazil
Northview 4, West Vigo 1
Singles — Dylan Lemon (WV) def. Brevin Cooper 6-1, 6-2; Owen Tipton (Nv) def. Elijah Bahr 6-1, 6-1; Chase Nuckols (Nv) def. Kuy Charters 6-3, 6-1.
Doubles — Benjamin Goshen-Caleb Swearingen (Nv) def. Ashton Matherly-Gavin McCoy 6-3, 6-1; J.D. Buell-Ethan DeHart (Nv) def. Josh King-Conner Mackey 6-2, 6-4.
JV — Northview won 2-0.
Volleyball
• Indian Creek 3, West Vigo 0 — At West Vigo, the host Vikings fell in Western Indiana Conference play.
• Parke Heritage 3, Fountain Central 0 — At Veedersburg, the Wolves improved to 2-0 in the Wabash River Conference with a 25-5, 25-9, 25-16 rout of the Mustangs.
Atlantis Clendenin had 15 kills and eight aces and Jillian Gregg 27 assists for Parke Heritage.
• Greencastle 3, South Vermillion 0 — At Clinton, the visiting Tiger Cubs spoiled Senior Night for the Wildcats by scored of 25-16, 25-19, 25-22.
• Linton 3, Clay City 0 — At Clay City, the visiting Miners won 25-18, 25-20, 25-14 in a SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference match.
• North Central 3, North Vermillion 0 — At Cayuga, the Thunderbirds came away with a road victory.
• Faith Christian 3, Riverton Parke 1 — At Lafayette, the visiting Panthers won the first set before falling 20-25, 25-8, 25-20, 25-7.
Monday
• Terre Haute South 3, Bloomington North 2 — At Bloomington, Terre Haute South's late-starting volleyball team picked up its first Conference Indiana victory.
Courtney Jones had 24 kills and 11 digs for the Braves, while Mia Loyd had 48 assists and Emma Hopper 25 digs.
Terre Haute South=22=26=16=25=15
Bloomington North=25=24=25=23=10
Highlights — For South, Mia Loyd had 48 assists, 6 digs, 5 kills, 3 blocks and an ace; Courtney Jones 24 kills, 11 digs, a block and 2 aces; Emma Hopper 25 digs; Mikaila Sullivan 11 kills and 2 blocks; Gabriella Pineda 11 digs and 2 aces; Lilly Merk 9 kills, 3 digs and 1.5 blocks; Reagan Ealy 9 kills and 1.5 blocks; and Ashlyn Swan 6 digs.
Next — Terre Haute South (2-1, 1-0 Conference Indiana) hosts Sullivan for Senior Night on Tuesday.
• Northview 3, Cloverdale 0 — At Cloverdale, Katy Anderson of the Knights set a school record with 16 aces as the Knights picked up a Western Indiana Conference win.
Audrey Lee added 10 digs and eight kills for Northview.
Cross country
• Patriots join Knights in rankings — Northview has moved up in the state boys poll to 14th place in rankings released Monday, with Terre Haute North joining the Knights with a No. 17 ranking.
Northview's girls rank 25th.
Boys top 25 — Columbus North, Carmel, Noblesville, Fishers, Brebeuf, Hamilton Southeastern, Center Grove, Goshen, Floyd Central, Franklin Central, Zionsville, Crown Point, Penn, Northview, Fort Wayne Concordia, Guerin Catholic, Terre Haute North, Bloomington South, Bloomington North, Westview, Warsaw, Harrison (West Lafayette), Westfield, Brownsburg, Lake Central.
Girls top 25 — Carmel, Carroll (Fort Wayne), Columbus North, Hamilton Southeastern, Noblesville, West Lafayette, Fishers, Franklin Central, Zionsville, Bloomington North, Penn, Homestead, Brebeuf, Floyd Central, Indianapolis Chatard, Edgewood, Indianapolis North Central, Franklin, Harrison (West Lafayette), Northridge, Brownsburg, Center Grove, Valparaiso, Lowell, Northview.
Golf
Girls
Monday
• South wins three-way — At Rea Park, host Terre Haute South shot 187 to defeat Edgewood and Clay City.
Sophie Boyll and Grace Kidwell both shot 45 for the Braves, while Demi Wolfe led Clay City with a 46.
Edgewood (249) — Last names not provided.
Clay City (208) — Demi Wolfe 46, Zoey Hopkins 50, Makenna Blankenship and Olivia Owens 56.
Terre Haute South (187) — Sophie Boyll and Grace Kidwell 45, Abi Haller 47, Abi English 50.
Next — Terre Haute South (9-1) plays for the Vigo County championship Thursday at Hulman Links.
Soccer
Boys
• Bloomington North 3, Terre Haute South 2 — At Bloomington, a late rally fell short as the Braves lost a Conference Indiana match.
Girls
Monday
• Vincennes Lincoln 6, West Vigo 2 — At Vincennes, Corynn DeGroote had a pair of unassisted goals and Avery Funk seven saves, but the Vikings fell to 2-2 for the season.
West Vigo plays at North Putnam on Sept. 8.
Football
• Wildcats and Wolves climb, Eagles join — The Associated Press polls for Indiana were released Tuesday, with South Vermillion moving from 10th to seventh in the Class 2A poll, Parke Heritage from eighth to sixth in the Class A poll and South Putnam making an appearance at ninth in Class A.
6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Center Grove (14) 2-0 316 1
2. Brownsburg (2) 2-0 292 3
3. Lawrence North - 2-0 240 5
4. Merrillville - 2-0 180 6
5. Indpls N. Central - 2-0 160 8
6. Carmel - 1-1 158 2
7. Lafayette Jeff - 2-0 154 7
8. Warren Central - 0-1 100 4
9. Avon - 1-1 54 9
10. Carroll (Fort Wayne) - 2-0 38 NR
Others receiving votes: Indpls Pike 34. Hamilton Southeastern 26. Elkhart 14, Columbus East 2.<
5A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Indpls Cathedral (8) 2-0 300 3
2. New Palestine (7) 1-0 294 1
3. Valparaiso (1) 1-0 266 2
4. Ft. Wayne Dwenger - 2-0 222 4
5. Whiteland - 2-0 168 6
6. Michigan City - 2-0 140 9
7. Floyd Central - 2-0 130 7
8. Lafayette Harrison - 1-1 38 5
(tie) Ev. North - 2-0 38 NR
10. Decatur Central - 1-1 36 T10
(tie) Zionsville - 1-1 36 T10
Others receiving votes: Ft. Wayne North 28. Concord 24. Ft. Wayne Northrop 22. New Albany 10. Mishawaka 4. S. Bend Adams 2. Castle 2.<
4A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Mooresville (6) 2-0 272 4
2. E. Noble (7) 2-0 252 T2
3. Mt. Vernon (Hancock) (2) 2-0 248 T4
4. Hobart - 1-1 182 1
5. Jasper (1) 2-0 178 7
6. New Prairie - 2-0 168 6
7. E. Central - 1-1 128 2
8. Ev. Central - 2-0 114 NR
9. Indpls Roncalli - 1-0 86 10
10. Delta - 1-0 40 NR
Others receiving votes: Lowell 26. NorthWood 18. Northridge 14. Ev. Reitz 12. Leo 8. Ev. Memorial 4. Pendleton Hts. 4. Western 4. Greenwood 2.<
3A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Indpls Chatard (16) 2-0 320 1
2. Mishawaka Marian - 2-0 284 2
3. Southridge - 2-0 210 6
4. Danville - 1-0 204 4
5. W. Lafayette - 1-1 196 5
6. Guerin Catholic - 1-0 146 7
7. Ft. Wayne Concordia - 1-1 126 3
8. Yorktown - 2-0 90 T9
9. Mt. Vernon (Posey) - 2-0 50 NR
10. Indpls Brebeuf - 0-2 42 8
Others receiving votes: Brownstown 30. Lawrenceburg 14. Franklin Co. 12. Vincennes 12. N. Montgomery 8. Gibson Southern 6. Glenn 6. Norwell 4.<
2A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Pioneer (16) 2-0 320 2
2. Triton Central - 2-0 238 3
3. Andrean - 1-1 226 4
4. Eastbrook - 1-1 208 1
5. Eastside - 2-0 174 8
6. Heritage Christian - 1-0 170 7
7. S. Vermillion - 2-0 90 10
8. Ev. Mater Dei - 0-2 66 T4
9. Tell City - 2-0 56 NR
10. Tipton - 1-0 34 NR
(tie) Eastern Hancock - 1-1 34 9
Others receiving votes: Eastern (Greentown) 22. Bremen 20. Lapel 20. Rensselaer 18. Western Boone 18. Shenandoah 16. Linton 12. Indpls Scecina 10. LaVille 4. Ft. Wayne Luers 2. Centerville 2.<
1A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Indpls Lutheran (14) 2-0 316 1
2. S. Adams (1) 2-0 264 3
3. Lafayette Catholic (1) 0-0 260 2
4. Southwood - 2-0 180 5
5. Sheridan - 2-0 160 T6
6. Parke Heritage - 1-0 118 8
7. W. Washington - 1-0 116 T6
8. Adams Central - 1-1 102 4
9. S. Putnam - 2-0 80 NR
10. N. Decatur - 2-0 54 9
Others receiving votes: N. Judson 50. N. Daviess 28. Frontier 12. Covenant Christian 10. Monroe Central 10.<
