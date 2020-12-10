PREP ROUNDUP: South stays hot on wrestling mats

Undefeated Terre Haute South got four pins and one technical fall in knocking off visiting Indian Creek 69-6 in high school wrestling Thursday.
Terre Haute South 69, Indian Creek 6
106 — Jackson Heaston (IC) pin. Keegan Sparacino.
113 — Justin Pemberton (THS) pin. Phoebe Dowty.
120 — Luke May (THS) dec. Carson Ringer.
126 — Harrison May (THS) dec. Aiden Johnson.
132 — A.J. Sauer (THS) pin. Brayden Bruner.
138 — Nate Recknor THS won by major decision over Jackson Neibert.
145 — Alex Rose (THS) pin. Brody Goforth.
152 — Walker Forsythe (THS) won by forfeit.
160 — Nate Lommock (THS) pin. Garrett Johnson.
170 — Collin Casad (THS) won by forfeit.
182 — Colton Higginbotham (THS) won by forfeit.
195 — Mekhi Moore (THS) won by technical fall over Mathew Buzzard.
220 — Nick Casad (THS) won by forfeit.
285 — Christian Verst (THS) won by forfeit.
Next — South (4-0) will compete Saturday at the Plainfield Invitational.
In other high school wrestling Thursday:
• Cloverdale 42, North Vermillion 36 — At Cayuga, the host Falcons took one on the chin.
Cloverdale 42, North Vermillion 36
106 — Walters (NV) pin. Miller 2:55.
113 — Cumbee (C) won by forfeit.
120 — Double forfeit
126 — Evans (C) won by forfeit.
132 — Kaufman (C) won by forfeit.
138 — Roberts (C) pin. Lawlyes 1:00.
145 — Baker (NV) pin. Koosman 1:07.
152 — Halloran (C) pin. Rossiter 5:41.
160 — Schrader (NV) won by forfeit.
170 — Latoz (NV) pin. Dorman 0:12.
182 — Fox (C) pin. Hinchee 0:34.
195 — Clore (NV) pin. Gao 0:37.
220 — David (NV) won by forfeit.
295 — Miller (C) won by forfeit.
Girls basketball
• North Vermillion 50, Fountain Central 41 — At Veedersburg, Ava Martin scored 21 points and Mckenzie Crowder added 15 to lead the visiting Falcons to a Wabash River Conference victory.
North Vermillion trailed 32-20 at halftime before outscoring the Mustangs 10-3 in the third quarter and 20-6 in the fourth quarter.
North Vermillion (3-4 overall, 1-1 WRC) will play host to Eminence next Thursday. Fountain Central fell to 2-3 and 0-1 respectively.
• Linton 95, Clay City 18 — At Linton, the Class 2A first-ranked Miners handily won their seventh game of the season without a loss.
For the winners, Vanessa Shafford poured in 31 points, Aubrey Burgess contributed 22, Haley Rose had 18 and Bradie Chambers added 13. Linton led 31-5 after the first quarter.
Linton will play host to South Knox on Saturday. Clay City (0-2) will play host to Cloverdale on Saturday.
• Edgewood 60, South Vermillion 29 — At Clinton, the visiting Mustangs improved their record to 4-3. South Vermillion (2-3) will travel to Benton Central on Saturday.
Wednesday
• Bloomfield 71, North Central 69 — At Farmersburg, Averi Davidson pumped in 35 points and eight 3-pointers and Ally Compton added 24 points in a heartbreaking defeat for the Thunderbirds.
Davidson hit six of her 3s in the first quarter to provide all 18 of North Central’s points.
Kylee Shelton tallied 23 points to lead four players in double figures for the Cardinals.
North Central (3-3) will visit Class 2A No. 1-ranked Linton on Monday. Bloomfield won 46-43 Thursday night at Eastern Greene to improve its mark to 4-3.
