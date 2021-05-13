PREP ROUNDUP: South softball stays hot with win at Linton

Terre Haute South rode a four-run seventh inning to break a deadlock against Linton for a 6-2 victory in high school softball Thursday, the Braves' 12th consecutive victory.
Peyton Simmons homered and doubled, knocking in four runs for the Braves. Grace Kidwell and Maddy Griswold also had two hits. Jasmine Kinzer struck out seven for South.
Sydney Lockhart was 3-for-4 for the Miners.
Terre Haute South=002=000=4=—=6=7=1
Linton=000=200=0=—=2=7=2
W — Kinzer. L — Overman.
Highlights — For TH South, Grace Kidwell was 2-for-4, Peyton Simmons was 2-for-4 with a double, HR and 4 RBI, Maddy Griswold was 2-for-3. For Linton, Sydney Lockhart was 3-for-4 and had a double; Aubrey Ewers had a triple.
Next — TH South (16-9) hosts Northview on Friday. Linton (8-8) hosts Sullivan on Friday.
Track and field
• Seeger wins WRC titles — At Cayuga, Seeger bested South Vermillion for the Wabash River Conference championships in both genders.
Claire Kendrick was a three-time winner for the Wildcats on the girls side. Parke Heritage's Joel Gooch and South Vermillion's Joey Shew were two-time winners on the boys side.
Boys
Team scores — Seeger 144, South Vermillion 110, FOuntain Central 83, Parke Heritage 80, Covington 76, North Vermillion 37, Riverton Parke 25, Attica 24.
100 — Joel Gooch (PH) 11.50; 200 — Gooch (PH) 23.56; 400 — Coffman (Se) 54.03; 800 — Pearson (Se) 2:15.35; 1,600 — Pearson (Se) 5:05.10; 3,200 — Kler (FC) 10:42.81; 110H — D. Adams (FC) 17.02; 300H — D. Adams (FC) 43.82; 400 relay — Seeger 45.67; 1,600 relay — Seeger 3:43.51; 3,200 relay — South Vermillion (Bryce McLoren, Thomas Downing, Luke Bush, Braden Schimmel) 9:16.70; HJ — Waddell (Co) 6-1; LJ — Coffman (Se) 19-11 3/4; SP — Joey Shew (SV) 44-8; D — Shew (SV) 138-11.
Girls
Team scores — Seeger 190, South Vermillion 133, North Vermillion 112, Covington 54, Parke Heritage 39, Riverton Parke 24, Attica 10, Fountain Central 5.
100 - Claire Kendrick (SV) 13.40; 200 — Kendrick (SV) 27.97; 400 — Kendrick (SV) 1:02.49; 800 - Yarbrough (Se) 2:37.19; 1,600 — Romero (Se) 5:37.25; 3,200 — Austin (Se) 11:49.46; 100H — Mickey Thomas (NV) 17.55; 300H — Peterbaugh (Se) 52.68; 400 relay — Seeger 54.09; 1,600 relay — Seeger 4:30.94; 3,200 relay — Seeger 10:20; HJ — Torie Williams (SV) 5-2; LJ — Laffoon (Se) 15-7 1/4; SP — Tycee Crabtree (NV) 30-10; D — Crabtree (NV) 94-0.
• Northview wins WIC boys title — At Brazil, Northview won the Western Indiana Conference boys track championship. Individual results were not reported by the Tribune-Star's deadline.
Baseball
• Mooresville 6, TH North 0 — At Mooresville, the Patriots fell in a nonconference road contest.
• Bloomfield 5, Shakamak 2 — At Jasonville, the Cardinals scored all five of their runs in the first and second innings and it held up for a SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference victory.
Bloomfield=320=000=0=—=5=5=3
Shakamak=001=100=0=—=2=3=5
W — Schulte. L — Pegg.
For Shakamak, Ethan Burdette had a double.
Next — Shakamak hosts Barr-Reeve on Monday.
Tennis
• TH South 4, South Vermillion 1 — At TH South, the Braves got wins at No. 2 and No. 3 singles and the doubles matches to earn the victory.
Singles — Chloe Rippy (SV) def. Morgan Williams 6-4, 6-4; Briley Ireland (THS) def Jessica Servis 6-0, 6-0; Ainsley Manalaysay (THS) def Amelia Craig 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — Lainey Anshutz-Angelina Dalloul (THS) def. Lexy Gilman-Livy Gilman 7-6 (3), 6-1 (10-5); Ayden Zinkovich-Emily Wilson (THS) def. Samantha Sexton-Hannah Servis 6-1, 6-2.
JV — TH South won 4-1.
Next — TH South (6-6) hosts Avon and Plainfield on Saturday.
• Sullivan 5, Brown County 0 — At Ellettsville, the Golden Arrows improved to 20-0 and 8-0 in the WIC with the sweep of the Eagles.
Singles — Hanna Burkhart (S) def. Julia Williams 6-1, 4-0 DNF; Paige Chickadaunce (S) def. Anna Tipton 6-1, 6-2; Annie Smith (S) def. Anna Stogsdill 6-3, 6-4.
Doubles — Peyton Sisil-Sarah Francis (S) def. Landon Koester-Katie Tipton 6-3, 6-4; Courtney Lueking-Lexie Baker (S) def. Mattie Satter-Julia Burt 6-2, 6-1.
JV — Sullivan won 3-0.
Next — Sullivan (20-0) plays at Parke Heritage on Tuesday.
Golf
• TH North 159, South Vermillion 183 — At Hulman Links, Logan Schuld and Trey Steadman both shot 39s to lead the Patriots.
TH NORTH (159) — Logan Schuld 39, Trey Steadman 39, Gavin Connor 40, Zach McCreery 41, Nathan Fields 41, Cole Higham 43, Hudson Smith 44, Josh Ferres 47.
SOUTH VERMILLION (183) — Jared Panagoaleas 43, Tucker Higgins 45, Aiden Halterman 46, Joel Cunning 49, Josich McBride 49, Luke Higgins 50, Ben Fossi 54.
Next — TH North hosts its invitational on Saturday. South Vermillion next plays at Heritage Hills in a tri-meet on Tuesday.
• Northview 154, Clay City 179 — At Forest Park, Justin Hopkins shot a 35 for Clay City, but the Knights had the lower team score, led by Chase Nuckols' 36.
NORTHVIEW (154) — Chase Nuckols 36, Brevin Cooper 37, Ethan DeHart 38, Ben Goshen 43, Tyler Nettles 44.
CLAY CITY (179) — Justin Hopkins 35, Clay Brown 44, Josh Hogan 48, Robby Burkle 52.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.