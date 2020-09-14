Columbus North ran away with the competition Monday morning at the Conference Indiana girls high school golf championships, but Terre Haute South and Terre Haute North placed second and third at Timbergate Golf Course.
The Bull Dogs had five scores in the 70s — the top five scores in the tournament — to finish with a score of 299, while the Braves were the best of the rest of the five-team field with a 368 and the Patriots followed at 379.
Nikki Bonilla of North had the best non-Columbus score with an 82 to earn all-conference honors, as did Sophie Boyll and Grace Kidwell of the Braves.
Conference Indiana championships
Team scores — Columbus North 299, Terre Haute South 368, Terre Haute North 379, Southport 381, Bloomington South 382, Bloomington North 396.
All-conference — Gwen Anderson (CN) 72, Nathaly Munnicha (CN) 74, Ella Wilks (CN) 75, Yestike Nischol (CN) 78, Macy Euler (CN) 78, Nikki Bonilla (THN) 82, Sophie Boyll (THS) 83, Grace Kidwell (THS) 84, Kate Lewis (BS) 87, Marissa Munoz (Sp) 88.
Terre Haute South (368) — Boyll 83, Kidwell 84, Abi English 113, Abi Haller 95, Avery Kerr 106.
Terre Haute North (379) — Bonilla 82, Rylee Roscoe 95, Karson Hart 92, Emma Lubbehusen 121, Celine Park 110.
Volleyball
• Terre Haute South 3, Covington 1 — At South, the Braves defeated the Class A powerhouse Trojans as Mia Loyd had 32 assists and 14 digs.
Covington=15=25=16=17
Terre Haute South=25=21=25=25
Highlights — For South, Mia Loyd had 32 assists, 14 digs, 3 kills and a block; Emma Hooper 22 digs and 2 assists; Courtney Jones 16 digs, 12 kills and 2.5 blocks; Ashlyn Swan 13 digs; Reagan Ealy 11 kills and 5 digs; Gaby Pineda 7 digs and an ace; Mikaila Sullivan 6 kills, 4 blocks and a dig; Kaylee McDonald 4 kills, a dig and a block assist; Lilly Merk 3 kills, 3 digs, 2 blocks and an ace; and Jade Runyan and Emma Fell 2 digs each.
Next — Terre Haute South (9-6) hosts Clay City on Thursday.
• Sullivan 3, Clay City 2 — At Sullivan, Madalyn Rinck had 38 assists, Elly Hamilton 17 kills and Parker Mischler 16 assists as the Golden Arrows outlasted the Eels.
Clay City=16=26=22=25=10
Sullivan=25=24=25=22=15
Highlights — For Sullivan, Madalyn Rinck had 38 assists, 13 digs, 6 kills and 2 aces; Elly Hamilton 17 kills, 5 digs, 3 assists and 2 blocks; Parker Mischler 16 digs, 9 kills and an ace; Annie Smith 10 digs, an assist and a kill; Mallory Pike 9 digs and 2 aces; Alison Pelfry 8 digs and a kill; Kendal Edmondson 7 kills, 2 blocks and 2 digs; Korinne Gofourth 6 digs, 2 blocks and a kill; Genevieve Vandergriff 5 kills, 3 digs, 2 blocks and an ace; and Kennedy Wagaman 3 kills, 2 digs, an assist and 4 aces.
JV — Sullivan won 25-12, 25-12.
Tennis
• Terre Haute North 4, West Vigo 1 — At West Vigo, the Vikings got their usual win from Dylan Lemon at No. 1 singles but the visiting Patriots took the rest.
Patriots Cade Moore and Mason Lubbehusen both allowed just one game in their wins.
Singles — Dylan Lemon (WV) def. Jae-Won Jung 3-6, 6-2, 6-1; Cade Moore (THN) def. Elijah Bahr 6-1, 6-0; Mason Lubbehusen (THN) def. Kuy Charters 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles — Mark Hankins-James Rogge (THN) def. Ashton Matherly-Gavin McCoy 7-5, 6-1; Max Marietta-Clayton Stultz (THN) def. Josh King-Conner Mackey 6-1, 6-1.
JV — North 5, West Vigo 0
Next — West Vigo (5-11) plays Terre Haute South on Sept. 24.
• Northview 4, Parke Heritage 1 — At Rockville, the visiting Knights improved to 11-2 against the strong Wolves.
Max Dowd had the only victory for the home team.
Singles — Brevin Cooper (Nv) def. Garrett McCalister 6-1, 6-0; Owen Tipton (Nv) def. Mason Bowsher 6-1, 6-0; Max Dowd (PH) def. Chase Nuckols 7-6 (7-5), 7-5.
Doubles — Benjamin Goshen-Caleb Swearingen (Nv) def. Joel Gooch-Evan James 6-7 (4-7), 6-2, 6-2; J.D. Buell-Ethan DeHart (Nv) def. Gavin Jacks-Ty York 6-2, 6-2.
JV — Northview 6, Parke Heritage 0.
Next — Northview (11-2) hosts South Vermillion next Monday.
• Bloomfield 4, Vincennes Lincoln 1 — At Vincennes, the visiting Cardinals swept singles and also won at No. 2 doubles to improve to 8-3 for the season.
