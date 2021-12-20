Adi Speth had 14 points and Paige Baldwin added 10 Saturday afternoon as Terre Haute South won its first girls high school basketball game of the season by beating visiting Evansville Harrison 42-37.
Now 1-11, South plays Rising Sun on Dec. 30 at the Speedway Tournament. Harrison, 1-12, hosts Evansville North on Monday.
In other girls basketball:
• Evansville North 56, Terre Haute North 41 — At Terre Haute North, the Patriots cut a 14-point halftime deficit in half in a strong third quarter before being outscored 17-9 in the last eight minutes.
Zoe Stewart had 23 points and Preslee Michael 10 for Terre Haute North, 10-3. The Patriots play Tuesday at Plainfield while Evansville North, 7-2, is at Evansville Harrison on Monday.
• Sullivan 68, Clay City 27 — At Clay City, the Golden Arrows had four double-figure scorers in a nonconference win.
Avery Wiltermood led Sullivan with 14 points while Delainey Shorter, Kimber Ladson and Klaire Williams all had 11. Lulu Koehler had 10 for the Eels.
Sullivan, 10-3, plays Monday at Edgewood. Clay City, 1-11, meets West Vigo on Wednesday at the Northview Tournament.
• North Central 67, Bloomington Lighthouse 28 — At Bloomington, Jalyn Davidson scored 25 points and Shelby Seay added 18 as the visiting Thunderbirds rolled to a nonconference win.
Now 9-4, the Thunderbirds host their own tournament beginning Dec. 28, playing Robinson. Bloomington Lighthouse, 3-7, hosts Shoals on Jan. 7.
• Linton 49, Mitchell 41 — At Linton, the host Miners held the visitors scoreless in the fourth quarter after trailing 41-40 after three periods.
Now 10-3, Linton plays in the Franklin Tournament on Dec. 22. Mitchell, 10-6, hosts Princeton on Dec. 30.
• Cannelton 47, Dugger Union 22 — At Cannelton, the visiting Bulldogs failed to get a second straight win after a 40-point win earlier in the week.
Now 1-6, Dugger plays Tuesday at Henryville. Cannelton, 3-6, is at Shawe Memorial that day.
• Paris 70, South Vermillion 30 — At Clinton, Kate Littleton had 27 points and Mady Rigdon added 17 as the visiting Tigers improved to 10-1 for the season.
Cora Cottrell scored nine and Kenley Minor eight for the Wildcats, 2-9, who play Parke Heritage on Wednesday at the Northview Tournament. Paris hosts Teutopolis on Monday.
• Marshall 65, OPH 27 — At Oblong, Ill., Kai Engledow had a game-high 24 points and Maya Osborn scored 21, including the 1,000th of her career, as the visiting Lions won.
Osborn also had six steals and four assists and Nolee Sollars had five assists for Marshall, 11-3. The Lions play Monday at Mattoon.
Katie Draper scored 20 for OPH.
Friday
• Sullivan 60, Greencastle 23 — At Sullivan, the Golden Arrows rolled to a big Western Indiana Conference win over the winless Tiger Cubs.
Avery Wiltermood scored 17 points and Kimber Ladson 11 for the Arrows, now 9-3 overall and 4-2 in the WIC. They play Saturday at Clay City.
Greencastle, 0-11 and 0-7, got 10 points from Emma Hunter and nine from Raigan Chavez and plays Cloverdale on Dec. 22 at the Northview tournament.
• Northview 63, North Putnam 59 — At Brazil, the Knights remained unbeaten in Western Indiana Conference play.
Now 10-2 overall and 4-0 in the WIC, Northview hosts its own tournament beginning Wednesday against Riverton Parke. North Putnam, 8-6 and 1-4, hosted Indian Creek on Saturday.
Thursday
• North Vermillion 45, Eminence 35 — At Eminence, Ava Martin had 20 points and Cami Pearman 13 as the Falcons improved to 5-5 for the season.
North Vermillion hosted Georgetown-Ridge Farm on Saturday. Eminence, led by Natalie Hubbard with 10 points, is 5-6 and plays Jan. 5 at Christel House Manual.
• Paris 65, Tri-County 32 — At Paris, Ill., Mady Rigdon had a game-high 30 points for the Tigers.
Kendra Young added 13 points, seven rebounds, four steals and three blocks; Kate Littleton 10 points; and Trinity Tingley five assists and three steals for Paris.
• Marshall 58, South Vermillion 28 — At Marshall, Ill., the host Lions had four double-figure scorers in an interstate win.
Adi Scott scored 20 with six rebounds; Kai Engledow scored 15; Maya Osborn had 11 points, eight rebounds and five assists; and Nolee Sollars scored 10 with five assists for Marshall. Kenley Minor scored 11 for the Wildcats.
Boys basketball
• Clay City 59, South Vermillion 44 — At Clay City, the host Eels picked up their first win of the season by outscoring the Wildcats 26-11 in the fourth quarter after the third period ended 33-33.
Brody Shaw had a game-high 22 points while Zach Swearingen added 15 and Reilly Myers 13 for Clay City, while Anthony Garzolini scored 11 and Peyton Hawkins 10 for the Wildcats — who had beaten Terre Haute South a night earlier.
Now 1-5, Clay City hosts its own tournament beginning Dec. 28 against North Vermillion. South Vermillion, 4-4, plays Bloomfield on Dec. 27 at the First Financial Wabash Valley Classic at Terre Haute South.
• Sullivan 75, Edgewood 55 — At Ellettsville, the Arrows remained unbeaten both overall and in the Western Indiana Conference.
Now 6-0 and 4-0, Sullivan plays Dec. 27 at Terre Haute South in the First Financial Wabash Valley Classic. Edgewood, 2-5 and 2-2, plays Robinson that day in the same tournament.
• Linton 53, Castle 43 — At Evansville, Joey Hart had 22 points and Logan Webb 14 as the Miners won their game at the Bosse Shootout.
Now 7-0, the Miners are idle until meeting Marshall on Dec. 27 in the First Financial Wabash Valley Classic at Terre Haute South. Castle, 3-2, plays Owen County (Ky.) on Dec. 29 at Owensboro, Ky.
• North Central 59, Bloomington Lighthouse 38 — At Bloomington, the visiting Thunderbirds picked up a nonconference win.
Now 5-2, North Central plays Wednesday at Dugger. Bloomington Lighthouse, 4-3, is idle until a Jan. 8 game at Clay City.
• Fairfield 57, Casey 56 — At Casey, Ill., the host Warriors battled back from a 45-32 deficit entering the fourth quarter, but missed a game-ending shot for the win.
Jackson Parcel scored 17 for the home team, while Reece Overbeck added 12 and Brayson Chrysler 11.
Now 3-6, Casey plays Tuesday at Altamont.
• Bloomfield 65, White River Valley 27 — At Switz City, Baylin Graf had 18 points and Justin Beard hit four third-quarter 3-pointers as the visiting Cardinals remained unbeaten.
Now 6-0, 3-0 in the SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference, Bloomfield plays South Vermillion on Dec. 27 in the First Financial Wabash Valley Classic at Terre Haute South. WRV, 2-5 and 0-2, is at Washington Catholic on Wednesday.
• Dugger Union 62, Cannelton 25 — At Cannelton, the visiting Bulldogs improved to 6-2 for the season and host North Central on Wednesday.
Friday
• North Putnam 62, Northview 58 — At Brazil, Drew Cook scored 19 points but the host Knights suffered a big Western Indiana Conference loss.
Now 3-2 overall and 1-2 in the WIC, Northview plays Terre Haute North on Dec. 27 in the opening game of the First Financial Wabash Valley Classic.
North Putnam, which also beat Indian Creek on Saturday, is 5-2 and 4-1 and hosts Cascade on Tuesday.
• Marshall 49, Lawrenceville 37 — At Lawrenceville, the Lions got beautifully balanced scoring and picked up their first Little Illini Conference boys high school basketball victory.
Will Ross and Nick Brown had 11 points each for Marshall, while Rielly Wallace added 10 and Logan Medsker nine. Nathan Swan added six and Calvin Livvix two.
Now 2-7 overall and 1-2 in the LIC, the Lions are idle until playing Linton on Dec. 27 at the First Financial Wabash Valley Classic at Terre Haute South. Lawrenceville, 4-6 and 1-3, hosts Dieterich on Tuesday.
• Sullivan 65, Greencastle 47 — At Sullivan, Luke Adams had 18 points, Randy Kelley 13 and Rocco Roshel 12 for the Golden Arrows in a Western Indiana Conference win.
Greencastle, 2-5 overall and 2-3 in the WIC, played Cloverdale on Saturday and will face the Clovers again on Dec. 27 at the First Financial Wabash Valley Classic.
• Linton 71, Shakamak 26 — At Linton, the host Miners raced to a 54-9 halftime lead en route to a SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference win. Joey Hart had 22 points and Logan Webb 17.
Shakamak, now 2-4 and 0-2 in the SWIAC, plays West Vigo on Dec. 27 at the First Financial Wabash Valley Classic.
• North Central 56, Eastern Greene 37 — At Farmersburg, DeShawn Clark had a game-high 16 points and Jacob Adams and Wyatt Ison added 10 as the host Thunderbirds picked up a SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference win.
Eastern Greene, 1-5 and 0-1, got 15 points from Bryan Rippy and 13 from Jackson Brewer and played Saturday at Martinsville.
• Riverton Parke 61, Dugger Union 57 — At Dugger, Derron Hazzard had a game-high 31 points for the Panthers.
Now 4-2, Riverton Parke plays Martinsville on Dec. 28 at the Clay City Tournament.
Wrestling
• Braves second — At Columbus, Terre Haute South finished second behind the top-ranked host team at the Columbus East Invitational.
Nate Lommock and Alex Rose remained unbeaten, both 16-0, for the Braves while Harrison May and Coy Bender were also unbeatenfor the day.
Team scores — Columbus East 262, Terre Haute South 200.5, Heritage Hills 167, Homestead 154, Monrovia 135, Edgewood 90, Madison 76, South Dearborn 53.5, Richmond 43.
South results — Keagan Sparacino fourth at 106, Seth Brown third at 113, Josiah Dedeaux second at 120, Harrison May first at 126, Coy Bender first at 132, Justin Pemberton eighth at 138, Luke May seventh at 145, Nate Lommock first at 152, Jorge Franco second at 160, Walker Forsythe third at 160, Collin Casad seventh at 170, Alex Rose first at 182, Mekhi Moore fifth at 195, Brandon Freeman fifth at 220, Sean Murphy fourth at 285.
Next — Terre Haute South, ranked seventh in Class 3A, travels to eighth-ranked Bloomington South on Tuesday.
• Patriots fifth — At Bloomington, Terre Haute North placed fifth at the Bo Henry Classic with a score of 165.
North results — Cain Godsey 1-2, sixth at 113; Kameron Winters 0-2 at 120; Kaden Medley 2-2, fifth at 126; Ethan Proffitt 2-1, second at 132; Colby Gibson 2-1, second at 138; Rylan LeBrun 3-1, third at 145; James Hastings 2-2, fifth at 152; Landon Boland 2-2, fourth at 160; Logan Wenzel 2-2, fourth at 170; Nicolas Sconce 3-1, third at 182; Sammy Saunders 2-1, second at 195; Amar Gaffney 2-2, fourth at 220; Mason Tabor 2-2, fifth at 285.
Next — North wrestles West Vigo on Tuesday.
• Four Falcons win — At West Lebanon, North Vermillion went 0-3 but had four champions at the Seeger Invitational.
Falcons who were 3-0 were Wyatt Walters at 113, Dalton Burch at 120, Landon Baker at 160 and Aiden Hinchee at 220.
North Vermillion scores — Tri-County 54, North Vermillion 30; Seeger 30, North Vermillion 25; Parke Heritage 54, North Vermillion 30.
Thursday
• Falcons lose two — At Cayuga, host North Vermillion lost 66-6 to Hoopeston and 53-6 to Danville.
Wyatt Walters won both his matches at 113 for North Vermillion, and Landen Baker picked up a win against Danville.
