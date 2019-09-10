Terre Haute South, North Vermillion and Parke Heritage are the three area teams in the Indiana Associated Press football poll released on Tuesday.
The Braves are ranked No. 6 in the Class 5A, the same spot South had a week ago. The Braves defeated Bloomington North 19-16 in overtime last Friday.
North Vermillion and Parke Heritage are both ranked in the Class A poll. The Falcons, 35-0 winners over Covington last Friday, are ranked third. The Wolves, 50-6 winners over North Central last Friday, are ranked sixth.
Two other area teams received consideration in the polls. Linton, who plays at North Vermillion on Friday, has 30 points in the Class 2A poll, good for 12th in the rankings. West Vigo received two points in the Class 3A poll, good for a four-tie for 15th.
Class 6A
School Rcd TP Pvs
1. Avon (8) 3-0 294 1
2. Warren Central (6) 2-1 288 2
3. Carmel 2-1 230 3
4. Lafayette Jeff (1) 3-0 204 4
5. Ft. Wayne Snider (1) 3-0 166 6
6. Brownsburg 2-1 158 5
7. Fishers 3-0 140 7
8. Westfield 3-0 110 10
9. Homestead 3-0 74 NR
10. Center Grove 0-3 24 9
Others receiving votes: Lawrence Central 16. Lawrence North 14. Southport 14. Merrillville 12. Lake Central 10. Indpls Ben Davis 2. Penn 2. Warsaw 2.
Class 5A
School Rcd TP Pvs
1. New Palestine (15) 3-0 318 1
2. Ft. Wayne Dwenger 3-0 256 T3
3. Valparaiso (1) 3-0 254 T3
4. Indpls Cathedral 2-1 228 2
5. Concord 3-0 164 5
6. TH South 3-0 144 6
7. Elkhart Central 3-0 120 7
8. Michigan City 2-1 112 8
9. Bloomington South 2-1 56 NR
10. Mishawaka 3-0 38 NR
Others receiving votes: Franklin 18. Plainfield 14. Bloomington North 12. Castle 12. Lafayette Harrison 6. Decatur Central 4. Seymour 4.
Class 4A
School Rcd TP Pvs
1. Mooresville (4) 3-0 274 T2
2. E. Central (7) 3-0 268 1
3. New Prairie (2) 3-0 248 T2
4. Ev. Memorial 3-0 180 7
(tie) Mississinewa (1) 3-0 180 5
6. Delta (1) 3-0 142 10
7. Marion 2-1 130 6
8. E. Noble (1) 3-0 124 8
9. Martinsville 2-1 50 4
10. Plymouth 2-1 42 NR
Others receiving votes: Northridge 34. Greenwood 28. DeKalb 16. Ev. Central 14. Leo 12. NorthWood 10. Northview 4. Silver Creek 2. S. Bend Riley 2.
Class 3A
School Rcd TP Pvs
1. Indpls Chatard (15) 3-0 318 1
2. Gibson Southern (1) 3-0 252 2
3. W. Lafayette 2-1 238 4
4. Heritage Hills 3-0 224 3
5. Guerin Catholic 3-0 178 5
6. Mishawaka Marian 3-0 172 6
7. Brownstown 3-0 118 7
8. Indpls Brebeuf 2-1 96 8
9. Southridge 3-0 68 9
10. Knox 3-0 38 T10
Others receiving votes: Ft. Wayne Concordia 20. Yorktown 18. Franklin Co. 6. Edgewood 6. Lawrenceburg 2. Jimtown 2. Tri-West 2. W. Vigo 2.
Class 2A
School Rcd TP Pvs
1. Ev. Mater Dei (3) 3-0 290 2
2. Indpls Scecina (11) 3-0 288 1
3. Cass (2) 3-0 240 3
4. Western Boone 2-1 198 6
5. Rensselaer 3-0 182 5
6. Pioneer 2-1 150 8
7. Triton Central 2-1 94 4
8. Tipton 3-0 86 NR
9. Heritage Christian 2-1 78 10
10. LaVille 2-1 40 7
Others receiving votes: Lapel 32. Linton 30. Eastbrook 20. Andrean 16. Boone Grove 12. Ft. Wayne Luers 4.
Class A
School Rcd TP Pvs
1. Indpls Lutheran (9) 3-0 294 1
2. Adams Central (2) 3-0 256 3
3. N. Vermillion (3) 3-0 250 2
4. S. Adams (2) 3-0 238 4
5. Churubusco 3-0 170 6
6. Parke Heritage 3-0 156 7
7. Southwood 3-0 134 8
8. Monroe Central 2-1 86 5
9. W. Washington 3-0 76 9
10. Attica 3-0 70 10
Others receiving votes: Lafayette Catholic 16. Sheridan 10. N. Daviess 4.
Volleyball
• Bloomington South 3, TH South 0 — At Bloomington, Jade Runyan had 27 assists, but the Braves fell to the Panthers in a road Conference Indiana match.
TH South 22 13 24
Bloomington South 25 25 26
Highlights — For TH South, Michaela Cox had 7 digs, 5 kills; Jade Runyan had 27 assists; Courtney Jones had 11 kills; Kaylee McDonald had 9 digs, 8 kills; Emma Hopper had 31 digs; Emma Fell had 11 digs, 7 aces; Ashlyn Swan had 10 digs; Peighton Kennedy had 9 digs.
Next — TH South (6-7) plays at the Bedford NL tourney on Saturday.
• North Putnam 3, West Vigo 1 — At West Terre Haute, Savannah McCoy had 18 digs and 13 kills and Teryn Garzolini added 18 assists in the losing effort for the Vikings.
North Putnam 21 25 25 25
West Vigo 25 10 17 12
Highlights — For West Vigo, Savannah McCoy had 18 digs, 13 kills, 5 blocks; Kierra Kelley has 15 digs; Teryn Garzolini had 18 assists.
Next — West Vigo plays at North Central today.
• Bloomington North 3, TH North 0 — At Bloomington, the host Cougars swept the Patriots in a Conference Indiana match. No other details were reported to the Tribune-Star by press time.
• Riverton Parke 3, Attica 0 — At Attica, the Panthers earned the Wabash River Conference road win.
• Washington 3, Linton 1 — At Washington, the Hatchets defeated the Miners in a nonconference match.
Tennis
BOYS
• Columbus North 3, TH South 2 — At Bloomington, No. 4 South lost its first match of the season against No. 5 Columbus North. A three-set match at No. 1 doubles decided the match in the Bull Dogs’ favor.
Singles — Canaan Sellers (THS) def. Nathan Lin, 6-1, 6-2; Bhavey Jain (CN) def. Matthew Roberts, 6-4, 6-3; Adam Saad (CN) def. Caleb Morris 6-4, 6-3
Doubles — Joey Zhao-Matthew Lui (CN) def. Jake Thacker-Seth Gage 4-6, 6-2, 6-2; Aiden Fellows-Stephen Kallubhavi (THS) def. Eamon Ma-Will King 7-6, 6-4.
JV — Columbus North won 4-0.
Next — TH South (9-1, 2-1) hosts TH North on Thursday.
• South Vermillion 3, West Vigo 2 — At West Terre Haute, Nick Fossi and Jaxon Mullins won a three-set match at No. 2 doubles to decide the match for the Wildcats.
Singles — Dylan Lemon (WV) def. Brice Gilman 4-6, 6-3, 6-3; Connor Vanlannen (SV) def. Garrett Roush 6-2, 6-1; Ashton Matherly (WV) def. Ayden Hines 6-4, 6-2.
Doubles — Blake Boatman-Caiden Santos (SV) def. Austin Robertson-Josh King 6-0, 6-0; Nick Fossi-Jaxon Mullins (SV) def. Gavin McCoy-Elijah Bahr 5-7, 7-6(4), 6-3.
JV — West Vigo won 4-1.
Next — West Vigo (5-5) plays Brown County at Edgewood today. South Vermillion hosts Fountain Central today.
• Northview 3, Greencastle 2 — At Greencastle, the Knights swept all the doubles matches and earned the win at No. 3 singles to earn a Conference Indiana triumph.
Singles — Trent Ross (G) def. Brevin Cooper 6-2, 6-2; Anthony Conley (G) def. Tyler Hess 6-3, 6-1; Franco Singulani (N) def. Henry Carter 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles — Owen Tipton-Caleb Swearingen (N) def. Collin Gasway-Holton Miller 6-2, 6-1; Benjamin Goshen-Chase Nuckols (N) def. Eli Hardwick-Boyd Ensley 6-2, 6-4.
JV — Northview won 3-1.
Next — Northview (10-1) will play Thursday at Bloomfield.
• Owen Valley 4, Sullivan 1 — At Sullivan, the Patriots earned the road triumph.
Golf
GIRLS
• Linton 188, West Vigo 198 — At Rea Park, Emily Noe shot a low round of 46 for the Vikings.
Team scores — Linton 188, West Vigo 198
West Vigo (198) — Emily Noe 46, Bella Miller 50, Aliya Orten 50, Jenna Minor 52.
Soccer
BOYS
• North Putnam 5, West Vigo 2 — At Bainbridge, the Vikings lost a Conference Indiana road match to the Cougars.
