Terre Haute South won the Columbus East Invitational high school wrestling tournament over eight other teams Saturday.
South's 220-pounder Josh Howell led the way with a weight-class championship that pushed his season record to 14-0.
In the 120-pound and 160-pound classes, the Braves' Harrison May and Nate Lommock each placed second to improve their season records to 13-2, while teammate Brendan McPike also finished runner-up at 182 to boost his mark to 13-1. Nate Recknor (12-3) and Moses Hamm (12-3) had similar finishes at 138 and 152 respectively.
Team scores — Terre Haute South 232.5, Columbus East 223.0, Edgewood 161.5, Homestead 141.0, South Dearborn 122.5, Heritage Hills 118.5, Brown County 99.0, Richmond 94.0, Shelbyville 72.0.
Terre Haute South results
106 — Austin Woolston 3rd, Luke May 5th.
113 — Justin Pemberton 5th.
120 — Harrison May 2nd.
126 — Alex Rose 3rd.
132 — Gabe Recknor 3rd.
138 — Nate Recknor 2nd.
145 — Clinton Speitel 6th.
152 — Moses Hamm 2nd.
160 — Nate Lommock 2nd.
170 — Nick Casad 3rd.
182 — Brendan McPike 2nd.
195 — Christian Verst 2nd.
220 — Josh Howell 1st.
In other high school wrestling Saturday:
• North wins tourney too — At Bloomington, Terre Haute North won the Bo Henry Classic team championship Saturday.
Team scores — Terre Haute North 217, Castle 207, Jasper 192, Bloomington North 143, Princeton 131, Owen Valley 106, Bedford North Lawrence 103, Paoli 94.
Terre Haute North results
106 — Nathan Roberts (3-1) 3rd.
113 — Collier Schell (2-1) 2nd.
120 — Ethan Proffitt (3-1) 3rd.
126 — Dawson Flak (2-2) 4th.
132 — Ty Crews (3-0) 1st.
138 — Brandon Greene (3-0) 1st.
145 — Nicolas Sconce (3-1) 3rd.
152 — Nathan Phipps (1-3) 6th.
160 — Sammy Saunders (2-1) 2nd.
170 — Landon Boland (2-2) 5th.
182 — Gabriel Bignell (2-1) 2nd.
195 — Amar Gaffney (2-2) 5th.
220 — Jazz Brown (2-2) 4th.
285 — Francisco Franco (2-2) 5th.
Boys basketball
• Bloomington North 81, Northview 58 — At Brazil, the visitors hiked their season record to 6-0 with Saturday's victory.
Northview will take a 3-2 mark into Classic action. Bloomington North also will vie for tournament honors.
• Bloomfield 50, White River Valley 48 — At Switz City, the No. 3-ranked Class A Cardinals nipped their Greene County rivals in a key SouthWestern Athletic Conference contest Saturday.
They will take a 5-0 mark into their next game with No. 2-ranked Class 4A power Bloomington South and are 3-0 in league. WRV is 2-4 overall and 1-1 in the conference.
• North Putnam 78, Riverton Parke 58 — At Mecca, NP won its third game and inflicted Panthers' third setback.
RP will take a 4-3 record into Classic competition. NP is 3-5.
Girls basketball
• Linton 67, Mitchell 46 — At Linton, the host Miners won their fourth game in a row and 11th of the season Saturday.
Linton is ranked 5th in the Class 2A poll and will take an 11-2 record into tourney action. Mitchell is 3-10.
• North Vermillion 64, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 11 — At Cayuga, the Falcons had no trouble winning their fifth game in a row Saturday.
NV is 8-3 and will vie for tourney honors after a short Christmas break.
Prep basketball
• Milestones for tro — Three individuals with Wabash Valley connections reached milestones in high school basketball this past week.
Two Linton juniors scored their 1,000th points in games against Shakamak — Vanessa Shafford and Lincoln Hale.
With Lawrenceville's 47-30 victory over Red Hill, Randy Bishop scored his 700th win in coaching in Illinois and Missouri with two of his teams being at Martinsville and Casey.
He says this season will be his last.
