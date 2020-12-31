Zayda Hatfield tallied 13 points to be the only double-figure scorer for Terre Haute South in an 80-26 loss to host Class 4A No. 9-ranked Hamilton Southeastern in girls high school basketball Thursday.
TERRE HAUTE SOUTH (26) — Padgett 3 0-4 9, Evans 0 0-0 0, Hatfield 4 3-4 13, Ellis 0 0-0 0, Baldwin 1 1-3 4, Lancaster 0 0-0 0, Kinzer 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 FG, 4-11 FT, 26 TP.
HAMILTON SOUTHEASTERN (80) — Himshaw 6 1-1 15, Brown 6 2-2 14, Makalusky 5 2-2 12, Self 4 3-3 11, Rathbun 2 1-2 5, Viele 1 0-0 3, Stewart 2 0-0 5, Bair 2 0-0 6, Davis 0 0-0 0, Acres 2 0-1 5, Scott 2 0-0 4, Bolding 0 0-0 0. Totals 32 FG, 9-11 FT, 80 TP.
TH South=7=9=4=6=—=26
Hamilton Southeastern=19=20=24=17=—=80
3-point goals — Padgett 3, Hatfield 2, Baldwin, Hinshaw 2, Baiv 2, Stewart, Acres, Viele. Total fouls — THS 14, HS 10. Fouled out — none.
Next — South (4-7) will play host to Perry Meridian next Friday. Hamilton Southeastern (7-2) will welcome Brownsburg to its gym Saturday.
• • •
In girls high school basketball played Wednesday:
• Zionsville 62, Terre Haute North 30 — At Franklin, the Patriots lost to Zionsville in the championship game of the four-team Walt Raines Classic.
Katey Richason led Zionsville with 19 points, while Zoe Stewart had 13 points for North.
Earlier Wednesday, North defeated Batesville 53-40 in the first round.
ZIONSVILLE (62) — Caldwell 4 0-0 9, Hull 5 2-3 12, Haan 2 2-2 7, Richason 8 2-3 19, Heardt 1 0-0 2, S.Poehlein 1 1-2 3, Wright 1 2-2 5, Childress 0 1-2 1, McCarthy 1 0-0 2, Raborn 0 0-0 0, I.Poehlein 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 FG, 10-14 FT, 62 TP.
TERRE HAUTE NORTH (30) — Shepard 1 0-0 3, Hart 0 0-0 0, Strange 0 0-0 0, Millington 1 0-0 2, Stewart 6 0-0 13, Campbell 2 2-3 6, P.Michael 0 0-0 0, A.Michael 1 0-0 3, Gilbert 1 0-0 3, Harmon 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 FG, 2-3 FT, 30 TP.
Zionsville=15=24=17=6=—=62
TH North=4=14=9=3=—=30
3-point goals — Caldwell, Haan, Richason, Wright, Shepard, Stewart, A.Michael, Gilbert. Total fouls — Z 9, THN 12. Fouled out — none.
Next — North (8-4) will play Wednesday at South Vermillion. Zionsville (11-3) will visit Harrison (West Lafayette) on Wednesday.
• Vincennes Rivet 46, Sullivan 43 — At Vincennes, Avery Wiltermood pumped in 13 points and Delainey Shorter had 12 for the Golden Arrows.
Sullivan (9-2) will travel to Vincennes Lincoln on Saturday. Vincennes Rivet (9-3) will play host to Jasper on Monday.
