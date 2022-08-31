Terre Haute South was dealt its first loss of the season in girls high school soccer Wednesday, dropping a 2-0 road decision to Conference Indiana foe Bloomington North.
Both of the Cougars' goals came in the second half.
Terre Haute South (3-1-1) will compete in the Hoosier Cup in Bloomington this weekend.
Boys tennis
• Northview 4, Linton 1 — At Brazil, the host Knights got a 6-0, 6-0 victor from Drew Cook at No. 2 singles en route to their seventh team win of the season Wednesday.
Singles — Christian Roembke (N) def. Conner Dailey 6-2, 6-0; Drew Cook (N) def. Asa Gambill 6-0, 6-0; Brayden Goff (N) def. Ben Wade 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles — Caden Schrader-Hunter Johnson (N) def. Nathan Frady-Justin Brown 6-4, 6-4; Wyatt Bredeweg-Holden Nagy (L) def. Nicholas Kaufman-Johsua Fowler 6-4, 7-6 (10-8).
JV — Northview won 3-0.
Next — Northview (7-2) will host Greencastle on Tuesday.
Girls tennis
• Paris 8, Champaign St. Thomas More 1 — At Paris, Ill., Paris' Emerson Barrett (No. 3) and Graci Watson (No. 6) each won singles matches 6-0, 6-0 to improve the Tigers' record to 4-1 Wednesday.
Singles — Kambyl Stipes (STM) def. Kimber Calvert 6-4, 6-3; Lily Smittkamp (P) def. Natalie Andino 6-0, 7-6 (2); Emerson Barrett (P) def. Amanda Hummel 6-0, 6-0; Claire Maschino (P) def. Celie Leibach 6-4, 6-2; Savanna Reed (P) def. Norah LaMontagne 5-3, ret.; Graci Watson (P) def. Angela Fuentes 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — Lily Graham-Calvert (P) def. Stipes-Andino 6-3, 6-3; Barrett-Watson (P) def. Hummel-Leibach 6-2, 6-3; Claire Young-Bella Moreschi (P) def. Onyi Okolo-Fuentes 6-2, 6-1.
Next — Paris (4-1) will participate in the Robinson Invite on Saturday.
