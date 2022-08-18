Visiting Terre Haute South scored six times in the first half Thursday and went on to a 9-0 win over Vincennes Rivet in girls high school soccer.
Eight Braves scored, with Mallory Rich getting two and Alayla Connelly, Alyssa Depasquale, Breena Ireland, Karizma English-Malone, Aubrey Switzer, Margo Mallory and Ellie Luken one each.
Luken, Lauryn Greven, English-Malone, Kylie McGuirk and Ireland had assists for the 1-0-1 Braves, who host Southport at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
In other girls soccer:
• Sullivan 3, West Vigo 2 — At West Vigo, the Golden Arrows and the Vikings tied 2-2, but the Arrows outscored the Vikings 5-2 on penalty kicks.
Dusty Welker had one goal and assisted Kyarra DeGroote on the other for West Vigo, now 2-1. The Vikings are at home for their next match Monday.
Boys
• Terre Haute North 10, Northview 0 — At North, the host Patriots scored five times in each half.
Wil Anders had three goals and an assist and Nate Anders two goals and two assists to lead the Patriots in their season opener.
Gage Alumbaugh also had two goals; Tristan Gibson, Jack Butwin and Zac Guevera one each; and Benji McCullough two assists.
• Sullivan 1, West Vigo 0 — At West Vigo, Cale Phegley had the second-half goal that gave the Golden Arrows a Western Indiana Conference victory.
Sullivan is now 1-1-1.
Tuesday
• Sullivan 2, Vincennes Rivet 2 — At Vincennes, the host Patriots scored in the final second to tie the Golden Arrows on Tuesday.
Rivet led 1-0 at intermission, but Sullivan dominated the second half and got a penalty kick from Cale Phegley and spectacular goal by Cash Murdock set up by Jack Stewart.
Volleyball
• South Knox 3, West Vigo 0 — At West Vigo, the Vikings lost a nonconference match despite 16 assists by J.C. Elkins, 11 digs by Piper Beeler and six blocks and four kills by Carlea Funk.
• Sullivan 3, Vincennes Lincoln 0 — Mallory Pike had 23 digs, Ella King 18 assists, Parker Mischler 14 kills and Kennedy Wagaman eight kills in a nonconference win.
• Shakamak 3, North Central 1 — At Jasonville, the Lakers continued their best start in more than 10 years with a 25-20, 11-25, 25-19, 25-13 win in SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference games.
Shakamak is now 3-1, 2-0 in the SWIAC, while North Central is 1-2 and 0-1.
• Riverton Parke 3, Parke Heritage 0 — At Mecca, the host Panthers won their Wabash River Conference opener.
• Clay City 3, South Putnam 0 — At Putnamville, the visiting Eels won three close sets by scored of 25-23, 26-24, 26-24.
Golf
Girls
Wednesday
• Terre Haute South 3, Owen Valley 0 — At Spencer, the visiting Braves rolled by scores of 25-11, 25-17, 25-15.
Girls golf
Wednesday
• Terre Haute South 167, Linton 213 — At Rea Park, the host Braves didn’t have to count a score over 44 in improving to 4-0 in dual matches Wednesday.
Rylee Roscoe was medalist with a 40.
Terre Haute South 167, Linton 213
Linton (213) — Gabbi Flath 48, Millie Lynn 51, Grace Habich 59, Erin Elliott 56, Abby McKee 64, Claire Stanton 58.
Terre Haute South (167) — Rylee Roscoe 40, Presley White 44, Gabbie Blakeney 42, Abi English 41, Avery Cassell 47, Abby Clark 56.
Next — Terre Haute South (4-0) is at the Mooresville Invitational on Saturday.
Prep volleyball
