PREP ROUNDUP: South girls golf still undefeated in dual matches

Rylee Roscoe and Presley White each shot a 36 to share medalist honors as Terre Haute South remained undefeated in dual matches by beating South Vermillion 158-229 in girls high school golf Wednesday at Rea Park.
Terre Haute South (158) — Rylee Roscoe and Presley White 36, Abi English, Gabbie Blakeney and Ella Anshutz 43, Avery Cassell 47.
South Vermillion (229) — Grace Goldner 46, Shay Winkler 58, Emmalie Lawson 62, Jordan Smith 63, Jenna Andrews 65, Evanna Russell 72.
Next — South (11-0) plays Saturday in the Bloomington North Invitational.
Boys tennis
• West Vigo 5, Brown County 0 — At Ellettsville, West Vigo improved its Western Indiana Conference record to 3-5 with this neutral-site victory Wednesday.
Singles — Bryce Easton (WV) def. Jack Sichting 6-4, 6-2; Garrett Hawthorne (WV) def. Owen East 7-5, 6-1; West Vigo won by forfeit.
Doubles — Brandon Dailey-Jack Readinger (WV) def. Brandon Saechao-Trevor Shields 6-1, 6-0; Gavin McCoy-Christian Foltz (WV) def. Jon Kirchoffer-Sawyer Gore 6-0, 6-1.
Next — West Vigo (5-7 overall, 3-5 WIC) will visit White River Valley on Thursday.
• Northview 5, White River Valley 0 — At Switz City, Christian Roembke and Drew Cook each won 6-0, 6-0 at Nos. 1 and 2 singles respectively for the visiting Knights on Wednesday.
Singles — Christian Roembke (N) def. Lelen Grissom 6-0, 6-0; Drew Cook (N) def. Graydon Parrell 6-0, 6-0; Brayden Goff (N) def. A.J. Mareno 6-0, fft.
Doubles — Caden Schrader-Hunter Johnson (N) def. Jamison Shake-Travis Carmichael 6-0, 6-1; Nicholas Kaufman-Johsua Fowler (N) def. Alex Cook-Matthew Sams 6-1, 6-0.
Next — Northview (9-2) will play at home against Bloomfield next Tuesday.
Tuesday
• Owen Valley 3, Sullivan 2 — At Spencer, the host Patriots handed Sullivan its first Western Indiana Conference loss of the season.
Singles — Houston Ferree (S) def. Rhet Heckman 5-7, 6-2, 6-2; Caleb Bixler (OV) def. Drew Baker 6-2, 4-6, 6-4; Kolton Jackson (OV) def. Levi Chickadaunce 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles — Kage Brown-Drew Kristoff (OV) def. Carter Mischler-Spencer Hanks 6-2, 6-1; Dillon Grubb-Jayden Scott (S) def. Carlos Trevino-Cason Robertson 5-7, 6-3, 6-4.
JV — Sullivan won 4-1.
Next — Sullivan (9-3 overall, 5-1 WIC) was slated to play Wednesday at Vincennes Lincoln.
Girls tennis
Tuesday
• Robinson 7, Paris 4 — At Paris, Ill., the host Tigers lost a Little Illini Conference match for the first time this season.
Singles — Annie List (R) def. Lily Graham 7-6 (4), 6-0; Kimber Calvert (P) def. Anna Hargrave 6-0, 6-2; Lauren Staller (R) def. Lily Smittkamp 6-4, 1-6, 10-8; Emerson Barrett (P) def. Lindsey Hevron 6-2, 2-6, 10-7; Claire Maschino (P) def. Sydney Harmon 7-5, 3-6, 10-6; Hannah Hevron (R) def. Savanna Reed 6-3, 6-0; Grace Gower (R) def. Claire Young 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles — List-Hargrave (R) def. Graham-Calvert 6-2, 6-2; Smittkamp-Maschino (P) def. Harmon-Gower 6-0, 6-3; Maci Smith-Staller (R) def. Barrett-Reed 6-4, 6-3; H.Hevron-Correll (R) def. Young-Bella Moreschi 6-2, 6-4.
Next — Paris (4-2 overall, 1-1 LIC) will be at home to face Charleston on Thursday.
Boys soccer
Tuesday
• North Putnam 1, West Vigo 1 (North Putnam won 4-3 on penalty kicks) — At West Vigo, Draik Mason scored on an assist from Jaxon Kyrouac in regulation for Vikings before they lost this Western Indiana Conference match on penalty kicks.
PK scorers for West Vigo were Brogan Cottom, Ben Shook and Kyrouac. The Vikings' Jordan Krause finished with 10 saves in goal.
Next — West Vigo (2-5 overall, 2-2 WIC) will be at home Monday to face South Vermillion in a boys/girls doubleheader, with the boys starting at 5 p.m. and the girls to follow.
