Terre Haute South got two goals from Natalie Morris and one apiece from Kylee McGuirk and Katie Lonneman to defeat visiting West Vigo 4-1 in girls high school soccer Wednesday.
West Vigo=0=1=—=1
TH South=3=1=—=4
THS — Kylee McGuirk (Avery Pommier)
THS — Natalie Morris (Kendall Austin)
THS — Katie Lonneman (Lauren Beaumont)
THS — Morris (McGuirk)
WV — Kyarra DeGroote (Corynn DeGroote)
Next — South will be at home Thursday to take on South Vermillion. West Vigo (6-3) will play Saturday at Brown County.
Tennis
Boys
• Northview 4, Owen Valley 1 — At Spencer, the Knights' No. 1 doubles duo of Caleb Swearingen and Benjamin Goshen lost only one game in Northview's 13th match victory of the season.
Singles — Brevin Cooper (N) def. Colby Beckwith 6-0, 6-3; Owen Tipton (N) def. Ethan Lantz 6-1, 6-1; Kolton Jackson (OV) def. Chase Nuckols 7-6 (7-4), 3-6, (10-5).
Doubles — Caleb Swearingen-Benjamin Goshen (N) def. Kaleb Dill-Zack Hamilton 6-0, 6-1; Ethan Dehart-J.D. Buell (N) def. Kage Brown- Carles Trevino 6-3, 6-2.
JV — Owen Valley won 4-3.
Next — Northview (13-2) will play Thursday at Terre Haute North.
Tuesday
GIRLS
At Mount Carmel, Ill.
Casey 5, Mount Carmel 4
Singles — Eva Richardson (C) def. Camryn Strine 10-2; Gwendalyn Eckerty (C) def. Maleah Armstrong 10-4; Emma Mason (C) def. Kami McWilliams 10-4; Grace Thacker (MC) def. Emily Sherwood 10-5; Anne Schroeder (MC) def. Genny Davidson 10-8; Libby Horton (MC) def. Harley Field 10-2.
Doubles — Richardson-Eckerty (C) def. Strine-Armstrong 10-0; Mason-Sherwood (C) def. McWilliams-Schroeder 10-1; Thacker-Horton (MC) def. Davidson-Carly Zachary 10-8.
BOYS
At Ellettsville
Brown County 5, Sullivan 0
Singles — Josh Miller (BC) def. Houston Ferree 6-4, 6-0; Aiden Burr (BC) def. Scott Fusco 7-5, 6-4; Noah Cochran (BC) def. Drew Baker 6-3, 6-3.
Doubles — Nolan Patterson-Eli Sichting (BC) def. Jared Couch-Koby Wood 6-4, 6-0; Spencer Burr-Austen Deckard (BC) def. Noah Kincaid-Dillon Grubb 7-5, 7-6 (8-6).
JV — Tied 1-1.
Next — Sullivan (4-13) will play host to Bloomfield.
Monday
BOYS
At Brazil
Northview 5, South Vermillion 0
Singles — Brevin Cooper (N) def. Drake Richardson 6-1, 6-0; Owen Tipton (N) def. Ayden Hines 6-0, 6-1; Chase Nuckols (N) def. Nick Waugh 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles — Caleb Swearingen-Benjamin Goshen (N) def. Blake Boatman-Nick Fossi 6-2, 7-6 (7-0); Ethan DeHart-J.D. Buell (N) def. Nick Fossi-Ben Fossi (SV) 6-0, 7-5.
JV — Northview won 6-0.
