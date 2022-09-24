The balanced scoring that had been the strength of the Terre Haute South girls golf team wasn't as much in evidence Saturday in high school regional play at Country Oaks.
Rylee Roscoe shot an 82 and Presley White an 83 for coach Cara Stuckey's Braves, but no other South score was lower than 96 and the team finished fifth, five strokes and two spots away from a state-finals berth.
Roscoe and White were three and four shots respectively behind the two golfers who advanced as individuals. In last year's format, when five players from non-advancing teams got to go on, both South golfers would have made it.
Northview placed ninth among 15 teams at the regional and Terre Haute North finished 12th.
Second-ranked Castle was the team winner, shooting the same 296 score that the Knights had in sectional play.
Seventeenth-ranked Bedford North Lawrence was second at 344, while Gibson Southern and Jasper tied for third at 355; Gibson Southern won the tiebreaker with a better fifth score (97 to 98).
South shot 360, while Northview was at 389 and North 405.
Team scores — Castle 296, Bedford North Lawrence 344, Gibson Southern 355, Jasper 355, Terre Haute South 360, Evansville Mater Dei 386, Barr-Reeve 388, Northview 389, South Knox 395, Springs Valley 399, Terre Haute North 405, Seymour 408, North Knox 411, Southridge 436.
Terre Haute South — Rylee Roscoe 82, Presley White 83, Abi English 99, Gabbie Blakeney 100, Avery Cassell 96.
Northview — Karsyn Kikta 86, Kyia Fox 92, Aubrey Jackman 98, Amber Moreland 113, Aneka Maurer 118.
Terre Haute North — Delaney Ferres 93, Emma Lubbehusen 99, Jordin Arney 101, Ally McDonald 119, Macey Payne 112.
Football
• Columbus North 41, Terre Haute North 35 — At Columbus, the visiting Patriots rallied from a 21-0 deficit in the first quarter to a 35-35 tie with less than a minute to play, only to lose in the final seconds late Friday night.
Damon Sturm had 186 yards rushing with three touchdowns, while Bryson Carpenter passed for 231 yards and two scores. Jaden Wayt had six catches for 107 yards and both touchdowns, while Conner Bray caught five passes for 92 yards.
"We started slow again, but we continued to battle after being down three touchdowns," coach Billy Blundell said. "Our guys believe they can win. We just need to put a full game together.
"Friday ended in a heartbreaking, last-second touchdown," Blundell continued, "but our guys know they can compete in spite of our record.
"We are better than a one-win team, but we have to start showing it on Friday nights. We hope to show it this Friday in our last conference game."
Now 1-5 overall, 0-4 in Conference Indiana, the Patriots host Southport on Friday. Columbus North is 3-3 and 2-0 and will be at Bloomington South.
• Linton 42, North Daviess 7 — At Elnora, Hunter Gennicks threw for four touchdowns, two each to Paul Oliver and Braden Walters, and he and Hunter Johns ran for one score each as the top-ranked Miners remained undefeated.
Both teams are at home on Friday, 6-0 Linton against North Knox and 4-2 North Daviess against North Decatur.
• Dugger Union 46, Indianapolis Irvington 0 — At Dugger, the Bulldogs won their homecoming game in dominating fashion.
• Park Tudor 62, North Central 0 — At Indianapolis, the Thunderbirds lost to Class A's seventh-ranked team late Friday and is 1-4 heading into this week's homecoming game against Sheridan.
Cross country
• Zeck wins — At Bedford, Terre Haute North's Dylan Zeck won the boys race at the Ted Fox Invitational.
Complete results were unavailable, but Terre Haute South was fourth and North fifth in the girls competition and North's boys placed sixth. Northview teams were also in the field.
• Smith, May win — At Jasonville, Linton's Peyton Smith won the girls race and Shakamak's J.T. May dominated his home course to win the boys race at the Shakamak Invitational.
Eastern Greene's girls and Clay City's boys were team champions.
Girls team scores — Eastern Greene 33, North Daviess 78, Owen Valley 78, Clay City 86, Shakamak 100, Sullivan 111.
Clay City — Macy Tucker 20:03, Carlee Unger 21:58, Olivia Owens 24:05, Cambri Booe 24:23, Olivia Shidler 25:55, Millie Withers 26:17, Tessa Stagg 26:59.
Shakamak — Elayni Stone 21:17, Maddie Bennett 22:19, Chase Hammond 22:30, Madelyn Kennett 27:49, Clara Barber 27:49.
Sullivan — Kate Ridgway 22:04, Makayla Hitt 23:51, Rachel Ramirez 23:57, Gaige Goodman 25:35, Chloe Mason 27:18, Morgan Hughes 29:35, Jaycee Piatt 29:47.
Boys team scores — Clay City 41, Shakamak 49, Eastern Greene 59, Owen Valley 72, Sullivan 127.
Clay City — Clay Brown 18:09, Luke Laswell 18:51, Ky Neal 18:54, Brady Hauer 19:02, Garrett Hatfield 19:08, Clayton Rector 19:35.
Shakamak — J.T. May 17:43, William Miller 18:44, Jaden Johnson 18:45, Rayden Rehmel 19:45, Ian Samm 19:48, Carter Crosby 20:42, Colin Barber 21:41.
Sullivan — Ben McKinley 20:01, Keaton Toth 20:40, Kaden Helms 22:12, Zackary Gibbs 23:30, Chad McCammon 25:04.
Soccer
Boys
• West Vigo 3, Brown County 0 — At Nashville, Ind., the Vikings got coach Brady Cole's 50th varsity win with a Western Indiana Conference victory.
Draik Mason scored in the first half for the Vikings, while Jaxon Kyrouac and Glen Hoopingarner converted free kicks in the second half. Jordan Krause had five saves.
• Columbus North 3, Terre Haute South 2 — At Columbus, the Braves held their hosts scoreless in the second half but couldn't complete the comeback in Conference Indiana action.
Mason Ham had a first-half goal and Ahan Bhattacharyya scored in the second period assisted by Grant Esper. Columbus North is ranked second in the state.
• Terre Haute North 4, Covington 0 — At North, the Patriots won their home finale.
Nate Anders had the only first-half goal for the Patriots, while Wil Anders, Nate Anders and Zac Guevara scored in the second half. Tristan Gibson and Henry Ahmed had assists.
Now 10-3-1, North plays Monday at Mooresville.
Girls
• Patriots 0-1-1 — At Greenwood, Terre Haute North tied McCutcheon 1-1 and lost 3-0 to host Center Grove at the Trojan Classic.
• Terre Haute South 1, Mooresville 1 — At Mooresville, Meredith Toomey scored in the 13th minute for the Braves. Mooresville had the tying goal midway through the second half.
Volleyball
• North goes 2-1 — At Newburgh, Terre Haute North won two of its three matches at the Castle Invitational.
• Thunderbirds second — At Hutsonville, Ill., North Central placed second at the Hutsonville Invitational.
North Central beat the host team 26-24, 24-26, 15-11; beat Lawrenceville 25-17, 25-18; and lost the championship match to Oblong 25-11, 16-25, 15-12. The Thunderbirds are now 12-11.
