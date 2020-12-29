Terre Haute South's wrestling team learned Tuesday that it has been invited to the Indiana High School Wrestling Coaches Association's 3A Team State Duals this Saturday at Franklin.
The tournament includes the top eight teams in the state. The Braves were ninth, but will replace a team that is in quarantine.
As the eighth seed, South will face top-seeded Franklin in their first match.
Other first-round team competitions are fourth-seeded East Central against fifth-seeded Northridge, third-seeded Hobart vs. sixth-seeded Mishawaka and second-seeded Columbus East against seventh-seeded Roncalli.
Winners of first-round matches move on to compete for the top four places, while first-round losers battle for fifth through eighth.
Girls basketball
• Sullivan 45, Rensselaer 31 — At Greencastle, the Golden Arrows got a game-high 22 points from Gracie Shorter in a win at the Greencastle Tournament on Tuesday.
Shorter had 12 of her points, including 8-of-9 free throw shooting, in the fourth quarter, when Sullivan outscored Rensselaer 23-3 as three Rensselaer players fouled out.
Delainey Shorter added 11 for Sullivan, while Jessie Ringen led the Bombers with 17.
SULLIVAN (45) — D.Shorter 4 1-4 11, B.Perkinson 0 2-6 2, Williams 1 2-5 4, G.Shorter 5 12-15 22, Wiltermood 1 0-0 2, Mischler 0 0-0 0, Wible 2 0-0 4, Craighead 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 FG, 17-30 FT, 45 TP.
RENSSELAER (31) — Ringen 6 4-8 17, VanMeter 1 3-6 5, Moore 0 0-1 0, Tiede-Souza 2 0-2 4, Cain 0 0-0 0, Kaufmann 0 3-6 3, Chamness 0 2-2 2, Knoth 0 0-0 0, Means 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 FG, 12-25 FT, 31 TP.
Sullivan=7=5=10=23=—=45
Rensselaer=7=9=12=3=—=31
3-point goals — D.Shorter 2, Ringen. Total fouls — Sullivan 18, Rensselaer 24. Fouled out — Ringen, VanMeter, Cain.
Next — Sullivan (9-1) plays at Vincennes Lincoln on Saturday. Rensselaer (5-7) will be at Lafayette Central Catholic on Jan. 9.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.