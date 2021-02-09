Terre Haute South divers Ava Rose and Grace Foltz fell just short of qualifying for the state finals in the diving regional Tuesday night at Brownsburg.
Rose made the finals, finishing 11th in the group of 20 divers from five different sectionals, while Foltz placed 15th. The top eight divers qualified for this weekend's finals.
Rose was one point short of a sectional championship and Foltz was right behind her in third place at Saturday's Plainfield Sectional.
Boys basketball
• Southmont 67, South Vermillion 51 — At Clinton, the Wildcats took a 34-31 halftime lead over the Mounties but were held to five points in the third quarter and just 17 for the entire second half.
Braden Allen and Anthony Garzolini had 14 points each and John Piper added 13 for South Vermillion, now 5-12. Logan Oppy scored 21 for the Mounties.
South Vermillion plays Friday at Attica. Southmont plays Saturday at Fountain Central.
• North Putnam 69, Riverton Parke 49 — At Roachdale, the visiting Panthers had a first-quarter lead before the host Cougars pulled away with their 3-point shooting.
Mason Brooks had a game-high 33 points with seven of his team's 15 3-pointers for North Putnam, now 12-6. Hayden Gilstrap scored 21 and Pierson Barnes 19 for Riverton Parke, now 7-7.
The Panthers host North Vermillion on Friday. The Cougars play Greencastle at noon Saturday in the Putnam County Tournament at Cloverdale.
Girls basketball
Monday
• Paris 59, Newton 30 — At Paris, Ill., the Tigers improved to 3-0 overall in their Little Illini Conference opener.
Mady Rigdon had 23 points and five rebounds for Paris, which jumped out to a 23-3 lead after a quarter.
Kendra Young had 13 points and five steals, Trinity Tingley nine points and seven assists and Katelyn Littleton six points and five steals. Paris plays Wednesday at Marshall.
• Olney 49, Robinson 47 — At Robinson, Ill., the host Maroons scored just four points in the fourth quarter after taking a seven-point lead after three periods.
Bailey Straugh had 21 points for Robinson and Marisa Zane had nine points and eight rebounds. Lucy List had 10 rebounds for the Maroons, now 1-1 overall and 0-1 in Little Illini Conference games.
Middle schools
The following middle school basketball results have been reported.
Seventh-grade girls — Honey Creek 29 (Breena Ireland 13), Otter Creek 23 (Reagin White 14); Monday, Otter Creek 20 (Strange 8), St. Pat's 7 (Lee 2, Wright 2, Barrett 2).
Sixth-grade girls — Monday, St. Pat's 13 (Shoults 6), Otter Creek 10 (Looper 4).
