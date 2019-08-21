Terre Haute South's boys tennis had a wait a day to do it, but in a battle of perennial tennis powers, the Braves prevailed 3-2 over Jasper on Wednesday.
South had two key three-set victories in the match delayed one day by rain. No. 2 singles player Matthew Roberts out-lasted Jasper's Grant Levy 6-4, 3-6, 6-1. The No. 2 doubles team of Aiden Fellows and Stephen Kallubhavi bested Jasper's Grant Stratten and Hudson Himsel 3-6, 6-1, 6-3.
South improved to 2-0 and hosts Southmont today.
Singles — Canaan Sellers (THS) def. Max Sternberg, 6-2, 6-0; Matthew Roberts (THS) def. Grant Levy, 6-4, 3-6, 6-1; Justin Shultz (J) def. Seth Gage, 6-7, 6-2, 6-1
Doubles — Mitch Kleumper-Bennett Schmitt (J) def. Jake Thacker-Caleb Morris, 6-4, 6-3; Aiden Fellows-Stephen Kallubhavi (THS) def. Grant Stratten-Hudson Himsel, 3-6, 6-1, 6-3.
JV — Jasper won 8-1.
Next — TH South (2-0) hosts Southmont today.
In other tennis action:
• Owen Valley 3, West Vigo 2 — At West Terre Haute, the Vikings lost their season opener against Owen Valley. West Vigo's Dylan Lemon and the doubles team of Austin Robertson and Gavin McCoy both won at No. 1 singles and doubles, respectively.
Singles — Dylan Lemon (WV) def. Rece Heckman 6-0, 6-0; Colby Beckwith (OV) def. Garrett Roush 6-4, 6-3; Ethan Lantz (OV) def. Ashton Matherly 3-6, 6-3, 6-3
Doubles — Austin Robertson-Gavin McCoy (WV) def. Kaleb Dill-Zack Hamilton 6-3, 2-6, 6-2; Stephen Atkinson-Kolton Jackson (OV) def. Josh King-Chase Green 6-0, 4-6, 7-6 (3).
Next — West Vigo (0-1) plays at Parke Heritage today.
• South Vermillion 5, Sullivan 0 — At Clinton, the Wildcats won in straight sets in all five matches to knock off Sullivan.
Singles — Brice Gilman (SV) def. Parker Dugan 6-2, 6-0; Conner VanLannen (SV) def. Scott Fusco 6-1, 6-0; Aiden Heinz (SV) def. Noah Kincaid 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles — Blake Boatman-Caiden Santos (SV) def. Jared Couch-Braydon Cagle 6-1, 6-3; Nick Fossi-Jackson Mullins (SV) def. Dillon Grubb-Tyler Kellett 6-0, 6-0.
JV — South Vermillion won 3-2.
Next — Sullivan (0-2) hosts Terre Haute North today.
Volleyball
• TH South 3, Owen Valley 1 — At Spencer, Courtney Jones had 17 kills and Jade Runyan had 31 assists as South cracked the win column in its third match of the season.
TH South=26=22=25=25
Owen Valley=24=25=14=21
Highlights — For TH South, Michaela Cox had 14 kills, 5 digs, 4 blocks; Jade Runyan had 2 aces, 31 assists and 6 digs; Courtney Jones had 2 aces and 17 kills; Emma Hopper had 15 digs; Emma Fell had 9 digs
Next — TH South (1-2) plays at Edgewood tonight.
• Linton 3, WRV 0 — At Linton, Aubrey Walton had 25 assists to help the Miners earn their first win of the season. Aubrey Ewers added eight service aces.
WRV=16=12=20
Linton=25=25=25
Highlights — For Linton, Gentry Warrick had 10 kills; Aubrey Walton had 25 assists; Haley Rose had 7 kills; Aubrey Ewers had 8 aces.
JV — WRV won 2-0.
Golf
• TH South 194, Linton 229 — At Linton, Sophie Boyll shot a 44 as the Braves improved to 2-0 in dual matches with a win at Phil Harris Golf Course.
At Phil Harris
Scores — TH South 194, Linton 229
Terre Haute South (194) — Sophie Boyll 44, Sailor Myers 50, Tatum Hill 50, Abi Haller 50, Amanda Martinez 57, Jaylen Bradburt 57.
Linton (229) — Taylor Riggleman 53, Peyton Bland 56, Makenna O'Bryan 57, Savanna Neal 63, Delaney Lannan 65.
Next — TH South is at the Roncalli Invite on Saturday. Linton is at North Knox today.
• North Putnam, Clay City best TH North — At Hulman Links, North Putnam won a tri-meet against Clay City and Terre Haute North. North Putnam carded a 224 with Nyiah Goff earning medalist honors with a 46. Clay City was second with a 241 and the Patriots shot a 244 with Morgan Adams (60) leading the way. No individuals were reported for Clay City.
Soccer
Girls
• TH North 5, Northview 2 — At Brazil, the Patriots won in a road nonconference match postponed from Tuesday. Sasha Thompson and Avery Pommier both had two goals for North. No other details were reported by the Tribune-Star's deadline.
