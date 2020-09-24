Terre Haute South singles players Canaan Sellers, Matthew Roberts and Caleb Morris each won 6-0, 6-0 as the host Braves downed West Vigo in boys high school tennis Thursday.
Singles — Canaan Sellers (THS) def. Dylan Lemon 6-0, 6-0; Matthew Roberts (THS) def. Elijah Bahr 6-0, 6-0; Caleb Morris (THS) def. Kuy Charters 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — Jonathan Stadler-Cam Faro (THS) def. Ashton Matherly-Gavin McCoy 6-1, 7-6 (6); Stephen Kallabhavi-Walker Forsythe (THS) def. Josh King-Conner Mackey 6-1, 6-1.
JV — South won 4-0.
Next — West Vigo (5-12) will play Saturday morning in the Northview Invitational.
In other boys tennis Thursday:
• Blooomfield 5, Sullivan 0 — At Sullivan, singles players Baylin Graf at No. 1 and Ryan Schulte at No. 2 each lost only one game in leading the visiting Cardinals to victory.
Singles — Baylin Graf (B) def. Houston Ferree 6-1, 6-0; Ryan Schulte (B) def. Scott Fusco 6-0, 6-1; Ethan Dean (B) def. Drew Baker 6-0, 6-3.
Doubles — Reese Schulte-Wilson Keene (B) def. Jared Couch-Koby Wood 6-3, 6-3; Travis Priest-Austin Hall (B) def. Noah Kincaid-Dillon Grubb 6-1, 6-2.
JV — Bloomfield won 1-0.
Next — Sullivan (4-14) will play Saturday morning in the Northview Invitational. Bloomfield is now 11-5.
Volleyball
• Linton 3, North Daviess 0 — At Elnora, Haley Rose and Gentry Warrick posted 12 and nine kills respectively for the triumphant Miners.
Linton=25=25=25
North Daviess=13=15=9
Highlights — For Linton, Haley Rose had 12 kills, 3 aces, 2 digs and 2 solo blocks; Gentry Warrick had 9 kills, 6 digs, 2 aces and 2 block assists; Sophie Hale had 7 kills, 3 digs and 3 aces; Kylie Cooksey had 30 assists and 3 digs; Jaylee Hayes had 8 aces, 5 kills and 7 digs; and Aubrey Ewers had 14 digs.
JV — Linton won 25-11, 25-11.
Next — Linton (15-4) will take on North Putnam and Speedway on Saturday at Speedway.
