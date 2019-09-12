Thanks to goals from Andres and Kimery, Terre Haute South’s boys soccer team defeated No. 14 Bloomington South 2-1 at South on Thursday.
The Braves rallied from a 1-0 deficit. Adam Andres’s goal drew the Braves even. Later in the first half, Landry Kimery scored off an indirect free kick in the penalty box to put South in front. The Braves earned a second-half clean sheet to knock off the Panthers.
South (4-3-1) next plays at Martinsville on Saturday.
Bloomington South 1 0 — 1
TH South 2 0 — 2
TH South goals — Adam Andres, Landry Kimery.
Next — TH South (4-3-1) plays at Martinsville on Saturday.
I I I
In other soccer action:
• West Vigo 3, WRV 0 — At West Terre Haute, the Vikings surged past the Wolverines with seven second half goals, including two by Monte Walker.
WRV 0 0 — 0
West Vigo 0 7 — 7
West Vigo goals — Skyler Page, Monte Walker (Andy Myers), Lucas Hogue (Clae Burson), Walker, Johnathan Otte (Joseph Vandenburg), Burson (Walker), Ian Beaver.
Next — West Vigo (3-4-2) plays at South Vermillion on Monday.
• Bloomington North 3, TH North 0 — At Bloomington, the Patriots were shutout in a road Conference Indiana match.
TH North 0 0 — 0
Bloomington North 1 2 — 3
JV — Bloomington North won 2-0.
Next — TH North hosts Southport on Saturday.
Girls
Wednesday
• TH North 6, Bloomington North 2 — At Bloomington, Ellie Price had a hat trick and two assists as the Patriots surged past the Cougars with five straight goals. Sasha Thompson added two goals, and in doing so, became the Patriots’ all-time leading goal scorer.
TH North 3 3 — 6
Bloomington North 2 0 — 2
TH North goals — Ellie Price 3, Sasha Thompson 2, Madi Ellingsworth
TH North assists — Ellie Price 2, Sasha Thompson 2, Sidney Campbell.
JV — TH North won 4-0.
Volleyball
• Paris 2, Casey 0 — At Paris, Ill., Paris moved to 6-0 for the season as the Tigers defeated Casey 2-0 in the Little Illini Conference opener for both teams.
Not only are the Tigers undefeated, but so far, Paris has not lost a single game in any match. The only time an opponent has scored 20 or more against Paris was Georgetown’s 22 points on Monday.
Casey 19 16
Paris 25 25
JV — Paris won 2-0.
Next — Paris (6-0, 1-0) and Casey (1-8, 0-1) play in the Shelbyville Tournament on Saturday.
• West Vigo 3, WRV 0 — At West Terre Haute, the Vikings won their second straight with a sweep of the Wolverines. Savannah McCoy had 24 kills and 10 digs in the winning effort.
WRV 14 21 11
West Vigo 25 25 25
Highlights — For West Vigo, Savannah McCoy had 24 kills, 10 digs, 7 aces; Kierra Kelley had 9 digs, Teryz Garzolini had 9 digs
Next — West Vigo (4-8) plays at Northview on Monday.
• Northview 3, Sullivan 1 — At Brazil, the Knights earned the Western Indiana Conference win over the Golden Arrows. Kambree Lucas had 28 kills and 16 digs for the victorious Knights. Asia Povlin had 18 digs and 15 kills for Sullivan.
Sullivan 22 25 21 18
Northview 25 23 25 25
Highlights — For Northview, Katy Anderson had 47 assists; Maizie Pell had 5 kills; Maddie Kooistra had 14 kills, 11 digs; Rylee Richey had 7 digs; Lauren Sackett had 7 digs; Kambree Lucas had 28 kills, 16 digs; Destiny Burns had 7 digs; For Sullivan, Kendal Edmondson had 15 kills; Asia Povlin had 18 digs, 15 kills; Delainey Shorter had 9 kills; Madalyn Rinck had 38 assists, 5 digs; Korrine Gofourth had 19 digs; Sydnee Hester had 12 digs; Gracie Shorter had 8 digs.
JV — Sullivan won 3-0.
Next — Northview hosts West Vigo on Monday; Sullivan plays at Brown County on Saturday.
• Mooresville 3, TH North 1 — At Mooresville, the Patriots fell in a nonconference match. No other details were reported by the Tribune-Star’s press time.
• Riverton Parke 3, Clay City 0 — At Mecca, the Panthers won a marathon first game 29-27 before subduing the Eels in the subsequent games of a nonconference match.
Clay City 27 20 18
Riverton Parke 29 25 25
Next — Riverton Parke hosts Dugger Union and Clay City hosts Sullivan on Monday.
• North Knox 3, Shakamak 1 — At Jasonville, the Lakers fell in a nonconference match against North Knox.
Golf
• TH North 202, Linton 230 — At Hulman Links, Nikki and Gabby Bonilla co-led the Patriots with scores of 49 to help North win its home finale. Taylor Riggleman of Linton shot the low round with a 44. Ally Crockett (51) and Kaylee Atterson (53) rounded out the scoring for the Patriots.
• TH South 182, South Vermillion 228 — At Rea Park, Sailor Myers shot the low round of 44 for the Braves as they bested the Wildcats.
At Rea Park
TH South (182) — Sailor Myers 44, Tatum Hill 45, Sophie Boyll 46, Grace Kidwell 47
South Vermillion (228) — Allison Schwich 49, Bailey McCormick 54, Mallori Morgan 61, Shay 64.
Next — TH South takes part in the Franklin Central invite on Saturday.
• Wolves second — At Attica, Parke Heritage finished second in a tri-meet at Harrison Hills. Seeger won with a score of 208. Parke Heritage carded a 220. Attica shot a 251.
Tennis
• West Vigo 3, WRV 2 — At West Terre Haute, the Vikings swept the doubles match and Dylan Lemon won at No. 1 singles to earn the win.
Singles — Dylan Lemon (WV) def. Cooper Banning 6-3, 6-0; Trey Carpenter (WRV) def. 6-1, 6-0; Conner Banning (WRV) def. Caleb Roush 6-4, 6-3.
Doubles — Austin Robertson-Gavin McCoy (WV) def. Clayton Hoover-Carter Hostetter 6-1, 6-1; Josh King-Elijah Bahr (WV) def. Jon Clevenger-Lane Skinner 6-1, 4-6, 6-1.
JV — West Vigo won 3-2.
Next — West Vigo (6-6) plays at Terre Haute North on Monday.
• Bloomfield 3, Northview 2 — At Bloomfield, the Cardinals swept the doubles matches and earned a win at No. 3 singles to hand Northview just its second loss. Bloomfield moved to 9-3.
Singles — Brevin Cooper (N) def. Turner Royal, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2; Tyler Hess (N) def. Baylin Graf, 3-6, 6-2, 6-4; Noah Cumming (B) def. Franco Singulani, 6-3, 6-4
Doubles — Eli Cumming-Ryan Schulte (B) def. Caleb Swearingen-Owen Tipton, 6-2, 6-2; Peyton Davis-Wilson Keene (B) def. Benjamin Goshen-Chase Nickols, 6-1, 6-0.
JV — Bloomfield won 4-2.
Next — Northview (10-2) hosts Parke Heritage on Monday.
• South Vermillion 4, Owen Valley 1 — At Clinton, the Wildcats won at No. 1 and No. singles and swept the doubles matches.
