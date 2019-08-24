The Terre Haute South High School boys cross country team finished second behind Bloomington North in the Bloomington North Early Bird meet Saturday morning at the LaVern Gibson Championship Course.
Leading the Braves was individual champion Cael Light in a time of 16 minutes, 53.8 seconds.
In the girls race, South finished third.
BOYS
Terre Haute South placings — 1. Cael Light 16:53. 8; 3. Matt Gambill 17:09.4; 17. Isaac Hults 18:28.2; 27. Eric Haworth 18:53.4; 34. Mason Crawford 19:07.9; 37. Tate Alcorn 19:17.4; 41. Timothy Smith 19:37.3; 50. Nick Bement 20:00.5; 51. Sean Donlan 20:00.8; 55. Gavin Oxley 20:10.4; 57. Matthew Chaney 20:25.1; 60. Nate McIntyre 20:34.7; 88. Sam Mallory 22:52.2.
GIRLS
Terre Haute South placings — 7. Micah Peals 20:24; 10. Lily Barton 20:32; 20. Ava Rose 22:26; 23. Kaylee Auterson 22:44; 24. Crispin Ewen 22:53.
Next — South will be in action next Saturday in the Franklin Central Invitational at the Blue River Course.
In other cross country Saturday:
• Northview girls compete — At Zionsville, Northview’s girls competed in the Zionsville Invite, where the team split into freshman/sophomore and junior/senior squads and raced only 4 kilometers instead of the normal 5 kilometers.
The Knights’ freshman/sophomore squad finished second, while the junior/senior squad did not score as a team. Once all results were combined, the Knights finished seventh overall as a team, with only nine points separating the Knights from fourth-place Indianapolis North Central. Many of the competing schools were ranked in the top 50 in Indiana, including three of the top five teams in the state.
In the same meet, Terre Haute North’s boys placed seventh in the freshman/sophomore race and they came in ninth in the junior/senior race. The Patriots’ top finisher in the freshman/sophomore race were Nolan White and Dylan Zeck in ninth and 10th respectively and their top finisher in the junior/senior race was Anthony Adams in 25th.
Northview girls results
Freshmen/sophomores — 10. Evie Noel 15:58; 13. Maisie Eldridge 16:03; 18. Halle Miller 16:09; 20. Katie Morrison 16:14; 26. Briley Shillings 16:38; 104. Delaney Trout 19:02; 201. Hannah Slater 23:04; 227. Addie Goodwin 32:01.
Juniors/seniors — 69. Lindy Berry 19:00; 78. Yahaira Martinez 19:26; 137. Abby Bailey 23:02; 140. Brianna Langdon 23:24.
Next — Northview will compete in the Chad Smith Scholarship Invitational on Thursday at Sullivan.
Tennis
BOYS
• North captures title — Terre Haute North emerged triumphant in four of five categories to capture the Warren Central Invitational title out of seven teams.
Terre Haute North results
First round
Singles — 1. James Rogge (THN) def. Jake Mitchell (Indian Creek) 6-2, 6-3; 2. Jae-Won Jung (THN) def. Auden O’Connor (Martinsville) 6-0, 6-2; 3. Max Marrietta (THN) received a bye.
Doubles — 1. Ethan Knott-Cade Moore (THN) def. Luiz Gonzalez-Aiden Bunnell (Martinsville) 6-0, 6-0; 2. Ethan Grayless-Cam Harden (THN) def. Carter Nolan-Jacob Kehr (Scecina) 6-0, 6-0.
Second round
Singles — 1. Rogge def. Alex Andrews (Scecina) 6-2, 6-0; 2. Jung (THN) def. Andrew Baker (Warren Central) 6-3, 7-5; 3. Max Marietta (THN) def. Joseph Proctor (Warren Central) 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles — 1. Knott-Moore (THN) def. Garrett Dalton-Jaden Schrougham (Indian Creek) 6-1, 6-1; 2. Grayless-Harden (THN) def. Gabe Eggers-Clayton Brown (Martinsville) 6-0, 6-0.
Third round
Singles — 1. Hunter Hensley (Danville) def. Rogge (THN) 4-6, def. (injury); 2. Jung (THN) def. Brody O’Brien (Danville) 6-3, 7-5; 3. Marietta (THN) def. Lex Carlton (Danville) 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles — 1. Knott-Moore (THN) def. Luke Phillips-Jaxson Keith (Danville) 6-2, 6-1; 2. Grayless-Harden (THN) def. Aiden Pemberton-Jathan Bray (Indian Creek) 6-0, 6-2.
Next — North will be at home Tuesday to take on Avon.
• South goes 3-0 — At Greenwood, Terre Haute South went 3-0 to win the Center Grove Extravaganza.
Terre Haute South 4, Brownsburg 1
Singles — Peter Petrovic (B) def. Canaan Sellers 6-3, 6-3; Matthew Roberts (THS) def. Sam Dsiadosz 6-4, 6-0; Caleb Morris (THS) def. Ean Alexander 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles — Jake Thacker-Seth Gage (THS) def. Jake Giles-Christian Jimenez 6-4, 6-4; Aiden Fellows-Stephen Kallubhavi (THS) def. Ben Baylor-John Graham 6-1, 6-2.
Terre Haute South 4, Perry Meridian 1
Singles — Sajin Smith (PM) def. Sellers 6-4, 6-3; Roberts (THS) def. Blake Deaton 3-6, 6-4, 10-6; Morris (THS) def. Tundrew Nguyen 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — Thacker-Gage (THS) def. Isac Lian-Victor Barona 6-2, 6-1; Fellows-Kallubhavi (THS) def. Ryan Wombles-Enzio Salemi 6-2, 6-0.
Terre Haute South 3, Center Grove 2
Singles — Sellers (THS) def. Luke Embrey 6-0, 6-1; Dhrumil Patel (CG) def. Roberts 6-3, 6-3; Landen Finlinson (CG) def. Morris 1-6, 6-4, 10-4.
Doubles — Thacker-Gage (THS) def. Mason Runkle-Carson Contos 6-2, 6-1; Fellows-Kallubhavi (THS) def. Glenn Swancey-Ryan Wiseman 6-4, 3-6, 10-6.
Next — South (5-0) will play Thursday at Bloomington North.
• Vikings 3rd — In the West Vigo Invitational, South Putnam took first place in the flighted tournament with 16 points, while the host Vikings were third with 11.
West Vigo Invitational
Team scores — South Putnam 16, Covington 14, West Vigo 11, White River Valley 9.
West Vigo results
Singles
Round 1 — 1. Dylan Lemon (WV) def. Calvin Springer (C) 6-2, 6-0; 2. Brandon Rector (SP) def. Garrett Roush (WV) 3-6, 6-2. 10-4; 3. Conner Banning (WRV) def. Ashton Matherly (WV) 7-5, 7-5.
Round 2 — 1. Lemon def. Tanner Pistelli (SP) 6-2, 6-1; 2. Trey Carpenter (WRV) def. Roush 6-1, 6-3; 3. Matherly def. Jackson Kindell (C) 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles
Round 1 — 1. Robbie Fisher-Nate Clearwaters (SP) def. Austin Robertson-Gavin McCoy (WV) 6-7 (4), 6-3, 10-8; 2. Nick Turner-Eli Batley (C) def. Josh King-Chase Green (WV) 6-3, 6-4.
Round 2 — 1. Robertson-McCoy def. Carter Hostetter-Lane Skinner (WRV) 6-4, 6-1; 2. King-Green def. Jon Clevenger-Clayton Hoover (WRV) 6-2, 4-6, 10-4.
Next — West Vigo has a varsity home match Tuesday against South Putnam.
• Northview 4, Brown County 1 — At Nashville, Ind., Brevin Cooper, Owen Tipton and Tyler Hess won straight-set singles matches for the Knights.
Singles — Brevin Cooper (Nv) def. Josh Miller 6-2, 6-4; Owen Tipton (Nv) def. Reid Davis 6-1, 6-1; Tyler Hess (Nv) def. Austen Deckard 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — Nolan Patterson-Aiden Burt (BC) def. Caleb Swearingen-Franco Singulani 5-7, 6-4, 10-3; Benjamin Goshen-Chase Nuckols (Nv) def. Spencer Blee-Noah Cochran 6-1, 6-2.
JV — Northview won 4-0.
Next — Northview (1-0) will play Tuesday at Danville.
• Arrows lose twice — At Sullivan, the host Golden Arrows lost a pair of matches — 5-0 to Greencastle and 4-1 to Parke Heritage.
Greencastle 5, Sullivan 0
Singles — Trent Ross (G) def. Parker Dugan 6-2, 6-1; Henry Carter (G) def. Tyler Kellett 6-0, 6-1; Josh Nally (G) def. Dillon Grubb 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — Collin Gasway-Holton Miller (G) def. Jared Couch-Brayden Cagle 2-6, 6-3, (12-10); Eli Hardwick-Boyd Ensley (G) Scott Fusco-Noah Kincaid 6-1, 6-2.
Parke Heritage 4, Sullivan 1
Singles — Evan James (PH) def. Kincaid 6-0, 6-0; R.J. Nelson (PH) def. Kellett 6-2, 6-3; Mason Bowsher (PH) def. Grubb 6-2, 7-6 (7-4).
Doubles — Riley Ferguson-Joel Gooch (PH) def. Dugan-Couch 6-4, 6-1; Fusco-Cagle (S) def. Garrett McCalister-Jonathan Slater 6-2, 6-1.
Record — Sullivan fell to 0-4 for the season.
• Greencastle 4, Parke Heritage 1 — At Rockville, the visiting Tiger Cubs improved to 4-0 for the season.
• Cardinals capture tournament title — In the Bedford North Lawrence Invitational tournament Friday, Bloomfield blanked Madison 5-0 in the semifinals and edged Borden 3-2 in the championship match.
Semifinals
Bloomfield 5, Madison 0
Singles — Turner Royal (B) def. Haniah Kring 6-1, 6-1; Baylin Graf (B) def. Quinten Humes 6-4, 4-6, 6-1; Noah Cumming (B) won by default.
Doubles — Eli Cumming-Ryan Schulte (B) def. Dalton Owen-Reece Whicken, 6-1, 6-2; Peyton Davis-Wilson Keene (B) def. Emerson Carpiwac-Matthew Burkhardt 6-0, 6-0.
Championship
Bloomfield 3, Borden 2
Singles — Royal (Bl) def. Mason LaGrange 6-3, 6-3; Mason Carter (Bo) def. Graf 7-6(4), 1-6, 7-6(3); Korden Holmes (Bo) def. N.Cumming 6-3, 6-0.
Doubles — E.Cumming-Schulte (Bl) def. Sterling Mikel-A.J. Agnew 3-6, 6-1, 6-1; Davis-Keene (Bl) def. Zane Stotts-Ruan Adams 6-4, 6-2.
Soccer
BOYS
• South Vermillion 2, North Montgomery 1 — At Clinton, Justin Vaughn and Keegan Mackey each scored a goal and Ian Lorey made eight saves for the host Wildcats. Mackey assisted on Vaughn’s goal.
North Montgomery 1 0 — 1
South Vermillion 2 0 — 2
Next — South Vermillion (1-1) will play Thursday at Terre Haute North.
Volleyball
• Sullivan wins three matches — At Solsberry, Sullivan captured the Eastern Greene Tournament title by notching victories over White River Valley, Shakamak and the host school.
Sullivan 19 25 15
White River Valley 25 19 11
Sullivan 25 25
Shakamak 6 10
Sullivan 25 25
Eastern Greene 18 12
Highlights — For Sullivan, Asia Povlin had 33 kills and 16 digs; Kendal Edmondson had 14 kills and Madalyn Rinck had 10 kills, 44 assists, 21 digs, 9 aces and 2 blocks; and Sydney Hester had 14 assists.
Golf
GIRLS
• South 13th, North 14th — At Indianapolis, Terre Haute South shot a 420 and Terre Haute North a 431 to place 13th and 14th respectively in the 17-team Roncalli Invitational at Smock Golf Course.
Westfield won the team championship with a 317.
TERRE HAUTE SOUTH (420) — Sophie Boyll 93, Tatom Hill 103, Sailor Myers 106, Grace Kidwell 118.
TERRE HAUTE NORTH (431) — Nikki Bonilla 86, Ally Crockett 109, Gabby Bonilla 110, Jetta Harmon 126.
