PREP ROUNDUP: South boys get comeback win vs. EMD

A 3-0 deficit in boys high school soccer is usually hard to overcome, but host Terre Haute South did so Saturday against highly regarded Evansville Mater Dei.
The Braves came from behind with five second-period goals for a 6-4 win as Grant Esper scored four times — including the go-ahead score with five minutes left — and Omar Vega and Gabe Bourque scoring once each.
Mason Ham had two assists and Ryan Tevlin and Ahan Bhattacharyya one each for South, now 6-7. The Braves play next Saturday at Columbus North.
In other boys soccer:
• Columbus North 6, Terre Haute North 0 — At Columbus, the visiting Patriots lost in Conference Indiana play.
Now 9-3-1 overall, 2-2-1 in conference play, the Patriots host Covington next Saturday. Columbus North is 10-1-1.
• Greencastle 4, Sullivan 1 — At Greencastle, the Golden Arrows lost in Western Indiana Conference action.
Cross country
• Bull Dogs dominate — At Columbus, Columbus North was dominant in both girls and boys competition at the Conference Indiana championship meet.
In the boys race, Terre Haute North's Dylan Zeck was fifth and Terre Haute South Ethan Aidoo 11th, both earning all-conference honors.
Girls team scores — Columbus North 20, Bloomington South 55, Bloomington North 80, Southport 92, Terre Haute South 155, Terre Haute North 161.
South top 5 — Madison Beaumont 20:40, Ava Ham 21:18, Courtney Powell 22:17, Caitlyn Strecker 23:08, Isabel Miklozek 23:14.
North top 5 — Ye-Won Jung 20:52, Hannah Gadberry 21:52, Brinlee McCloud 22:08, Bella Spelman 22:13, Caroline Gore 23:19.
Boys team scores — Columbus North 26, Bloomington South 56, Bloomington North 61, Terre Haute North 120, Terre Haute South 130, Southport 166.
North top 5 — Dylan Zeck 15:54, Oliven Lee 17:40, Christopher Parks 18:05, Matt Chaney 18:12, Owen Auman 18:55.
South top 5 — Ethan Aidoo 16:20, Paul Bawinkel 17:53, Braden Fears 18:07, Owen Frazier 18:28, Braeden Chastain 19:16.
• Eels, Lakers compete — At Verne, Clay City finished seventh (boys) and 10th and Shakamak eighth (boys) and ninth at the South Knox Invitational.
Linton's Peyton Smith was second in the girls race in a time of 19:47.1.
Girls team scores — South Knox 45, Castle 91, Eastern Greene 95, Barr-Reeve 140, Gibson Southern 141, Pike Central 142, North Daviess 169, Evansville Mater Dei 192, Shakamak 215, Clay City 222, North Knox 257, Washington 296, Vincennes Lincoln 364.
Shakamak top 5 — Elayni Stone 21:54, Maddie Bennett 23:19, Chase Hammond 23:38, Madelyn Kennett 26:37, Clara Barber 29:46.
Clay City top 5 — Macy Tucker 21:53, Carlee Unger 24:06, Olivia Owens 25:06, Cambri Booe 25:23, Olivia Shidler 26:46.
Boys team scores — Castle 43, South Knox 46, Gibson Southern 51, Barr-Reeve 158, Pike Central 166, Evansville Mater Dei 185, Clay City 207, Shakamak 224, Eastern Greene 270, Tecumseh 282, North Knox 306, Vincennes Lincoln 316, Shoals 385, Evansville Christian 388.
Clay City top 5 — Clay Brown 19:04, Garrett Hatfield 19:53, Michael Tucker 20:04, Luke Laswell 20:10, Brady Hauer 20:23.
Shakamak top 5 — J.T. May 19:10, Jaden Johnson 19:37, William Miller 20:09, Rayden Rehmel 20:46, Ian Samm 20:52.
• Ridgway fifth — At Greencastle, Sullivan's Kate Ridgway was fifth in the girls race at the Tiger Cub Invitational.
Tennis
• North Daviess 5, Sullivan 0 — At Elnora, Houston Ferree suffered his first loss of the season as the Golden Arrows were shut out.
Singles — Jaylen Mullen (ND) def. Houston Ferree 6-0, 6-1; Blake Huff (ND) def. Drew Baker 6-1, 6-2; Bryan Skinner (ND) def. Levi Chickadaunce 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles — Brecklin Bryer-Colin Kemp (ND) def. Dillon Grubb-Jayden Scott 6-2, 6-0; Cam Sassano-Max Toy (ND) def. Carter Mischler-Ryder Pinkston 6-1, 6-1.
JV — North Daviess 5, Sullivan 2.
Next — Sullivan (13-5) hosts Linton on Monday.
Volleyball
• Panthers third — At Indianapolis, Riverton Parke placed third with a 3-1 record at the Crispus Attucks Invitational.
