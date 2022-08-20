PREP ROUNDUP: South blanks CI foe 9-0 in girls soccer

Perry Meridian escaped high school volleyball matches against both Terre Haute South and Northview by thin margins Saturday, which gave the Falcons the championship of the always tough Plainfield Invitational.
South, which fell 2-1 to Perry Meridian in the championship match, was 3-1 for the day and finished second.
Northview, also 3-1, suffered its 29-27, 21-25, 27-25 loss to the eventual champions in pool play, so the Knights' wins over Plainfield and Indianapolis North Central left them at the top of the competition among teams that finished in the middle of their pools.
Terre Haute North suffered close pool losses to Perry Meridian and Northview, which left the Patriots battling in the third pool. North beat Ben Davis and finished against Greenwood.
All three teams are on the road for their next matches, Northview at Parke Heritage on Monday and North at Bloomington South and South at Bloomington North in Conference Indiana matches Tuesday.
In other high school volleyball Saturday:
• Sullivan wins — At Little Cincinnati, Sullivan won the Eastern Greene Round Robin with a 3-0 record, defeating Shakamak, White River Valley and the host Thunderbirds.
WRV finished 2-1, Eastern 1-2 and Shakamak 0-3.
Soccer
Girls
• Terre Haute South 9, Southport 0 — At South, the Braves won easily in their Conference Indiana opener.
Breena Ireland scored twice within a minute in the 16th minute to get South off to a good start and finished the match with three goals.
Other goals were scored by Margo Mallory, Meredith Toomey, Mallory Rich, Kylie McGuirk, Estrella Dominguez and Ava Scott. Dominguez, Mallory and Alayla Connelly had assists.
Now 2-0-1, 1-0 in conference play, the Braves play next Saturday at Martinsville.
• Terre Haute North 3, Mooresville 3 — At Mooresville, Caroline Gauer got her second goal of the match to pull the Patriots into a tie.
Lily Holder assisted on Gauer's first goal, while Cali Wuestefeld scored on an assist by Maya McNichols.
North hosts Evansville North on Thursday, the junior varsity match starting at 6:30 p.m.
Boys
• Southport 3, Terre Haute South 1 — At South, Grant Esper had a match-tying goal early in the second half, but the visiting Cardinals tallied the last two.
Now 1-2, 0-1 in Conference Indiana, the Braves host Danville, Ind., on Thursday with junior varsity play at 6 p.m.
Cross country
Girls
• Knights win — At Nashville, Northview won the Brown County Classic.
• Patriots 10th — At Plainfield, the pairing of Ye-won Jung and Cammi VanGilder placed 18th and Terre Haute North was 10th as a team at the Plainfield Invitational.
Boys
• Knights third — At Nashville, Northview placed third at the Brown County Classic.
• Panthers fifth — At Veedersburg, Brandon Todd was 21st in a time of 19:21 as Riverton Parke took fifth among 12 teams at the Fountain Central Grand Prix.
Also for Riverton Parke, Brogan Collom finished in 20:13, Johnathan Harper in 21:05, Hayden Hastings in 21:49, Blake Todd in 22:08, Luke Robertson in 22:48 and Carson Cox in 22:59.
Tennis
Boys
• Vikings second — At West Vigo, the Vikings placed second behind Covington at the West Vigo Invitational.
The Trojans won at all three singles and at No. 1 doubles, with the Terre Haute South junior varsity winning No. 2 doubles. West Vigo was second at three spots, with South Vermillion placing second at No. 1 singles.
Covington scored 30 points to 14 for West Vigo, 11 for the South JV team and five for South Vermillion.
• Terre Haute North 4, Greenwood 1 — At Greenwood, the Patriots improved to 3-1 for the season.
• Northview 5, Brown County 0 — At Brazil, the Knights opened their season with a shutout win in Western Indiana Conference play.
Singles — Christian Roembke (Nv) def. Owen East 6-2, 6-2; Drew Cook (Nv) def. Trevor Shields 6-1, 6-0; Brayden Goff (Nv) won by forfeit.
Doubles — Hunter Johnson-Caden Schrader (Nv) def. Sawyer Gore-Jack Sichting 6-0, 6-1; Joshua Fowler-Nicholas Kaufman (Nv) won by forfeit.
Next — Northview (1-0) hosts Danville on Tuesday.
