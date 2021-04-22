Jackson McFarland and Blaze Schultz combined to pitch a two-hitter on Riverton Parke over five innings and Ayden Macke homered and doubled to lead Terre Haute South to a 14-4 home victory in high school baseball Thursday.
The Braves scored all 14 of their runs in the fourth (nine) and fifth (five) innings.
Riverton Parke 002 02 0 — 4 2 5
TH South 000 9 5 — 14 11 2
W — McFarland. L — Cox. HR — THS: Macke (1).
Highlights — For South, Ayden Macke homered, doubled and went 2 for 3 with 3 RBIs and 2 runs; Caleb Morris doubled and went 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs and 2 runs; and winning pitcher Jackson McFarland doubled and knocked in a pair of runs. For Riverton Parke, Peyton Robins doubled and knocked in 2 runs.
Next — South (5-4) will play host to West Vigo for a doubleheader Friday, starting at 5 p.m. Riverton Parke (6-5) will travel to South Vermillion on Friday.
In other high school baseball Thursday:
• West Vigo 5, Bloomington South 0 — At West Terre Haute, Class 3A No. 2-ranked West Vigo downed the Conference Indiana visitors. The Vikings improved to 9-2.
• Shakamak 21, Vincennes Rivet 1 — At Vincennes, Brady Yeryar went 2 for 5 with four RBIs and four runs scored in a five-inning win over the host Patriots.
Shakamak 106 1(13) — 21 16 0
Vincennes Rivet 100 00 — 1 2 9
W — Fulford. L — Catt.
Record — Shakamak improved to 6-3.
Wednesday
• West Vigo 13, Owen Valley 2 — At Spencer, Carter Murphy and Jerome Blevins homered for West Vigo.
West Vigo 260 50 — 13 11 1
Owen Valley 000 02 — 2 2 3
W — Murphy. L — Gill.
Highlights — For West Vigo, Carter Murphy was 3-for-4 with a HR and 4 RBI; Jordan Blevins was 3-for-3 with a HR and 3 RBI; Kaleb Marrs was 2-for-4 with 2 RBI; and Peyton Clerk was 2-for-4.
Next — West Vigo (8-2, 3-0) was slated to host Bloomington South on Thursday. The Vikings also will play a doubleheader Friday at Terre Haute South, starting at 5 p.m.
• Bloomington North 4, TH North 3 — At TH North, the Cougars put the winning runs across in the top of the seventh as the Patriots’ own rally fell short in the bottom half of the inning. The Patriots fell to 5-5 overall and 0-3 in Conference Indiana.
Bloomington North 010 010 2 — 4 8 1
Terre Haute North 000 021 1 — 3 8 0
Next — TH North (5-5 overall, 0-3 CI) hosts Plainfield on Friday.
Softball
• TH South 10, Bloomington South 3 — At Terre Haute South, the host Braves got a double from Marlee Loudermilk, who finished 3 for 4 with two runs batted in, en route to a Conference Indiana triumph.
Terre Haute South erupted for six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to secure the lead for good.
Bloomington South 000 002 1 — 3 6 3
TH South 120 106 x — 10 12 2
W — Kinzer.
Highlights — For TH South, Marlee Loudermilk went 3 for 4 with a double and 2 RBIs and Kyar McVey went 3 for 4 with 2 RBIs. McVey, Maddy Griswold and Grace Kidwell also scored 2 runs apiece.
Next — TH South (6-9 overall, 2-1 CI) will visit Vincennes Lincoln on Friday. Bloomington South dropped to 6-6 and 2-1 respectively.
• Sullivan 12, Shakamak 1 — At Sullivan, the host Golden Arrows improved their record to 8-4 with the convincing victory.
Sullivan (8-4) will go to Edgewood on Friday. Shakamak (1-10) will visit Eminence for a doubleheader Saturday.
Wednesday
• TH North 6, Linton 5 — At Terre Haute North, the host Patriots earned a nonconference victory over the Miners.
Terre Haute North (3-7) played host to Bloomington North in a Conference Indiana game Thursday. Results from that game were not reported.
• Casey 5, Farina South Central 3 — At Casey, Ill., Maya Redman, Emma Mason, Kennedy Repp and winning pitcher Paige Cutright each homered to lead the host Warriors.
Farina S.C. 100 002 0 — 3
Casey 010 050 x — 6
W — Cutright. HR — C: Redman, Mason, Repp, Cutright.
Next — Casey (2-1) will play host to Champaign Central on Friday afternoon.
Tennis
• Terre Haute South 3, Bloomington South 2 — At TH South, the host Braves improved their records to 3-2 overall and 1-1 in Conference Indiana by slipping past the Panthers.
Singles — Briah O’Neal (BS) def. Lainey Anshutz 6-0, 6-3; Abby Joy (THS) def. Maddie Santner 6-3, 6-4; Briley Ireland (THS) def. Riley Walker 7-6 (1), 6-4.
Doubles — Sydney Williams-Morgan Williams (THS) def. Chelsie Lindauer-Ava Rupp 6-3, 6-2; Caitlin Heim-Chantelle Miller (BS) def. Ayden Zinkovich-Emily Wilson 6-1, 6-4.
JV — TH South won 6-3.
Next — TH South (3-2 overall, 1-1 CI) will travel to Northview on Monday for a 5 p.m. match.
Wednesday
• Sullivan 4, West Vigo 1 — At Sullivan, the Golden Arrows prevailed in this Western Indiana Conference match.
Singles — Hanna Burkart (S) def. Kaitllin Whitford 6-2, 6-3; Elllie Easton (WV) def. Paige Chickadaunce 7-5, 6-3; Annie Smith (S) def. Avery Lasecki 6-3, 6-3.
Doubles — Peyton Sisil-Sarah Francis (S) def. Maddie Bradbury-Corrina Houghton 6-0, 6-0; Lexie Baker-Courtney Lueking (S) def. Emily Gabbard-Ellie Davis 6-0, 6-0.
Next — Sullivan (12-0 overall, 4-0 WIC) was slated to face Bloomfield at Bloomington on Thursday.
Track
Girls
• Northview 65, Greencastle 51, West Vigo 46 — At West Vigo, the Knights from Brazil escaped with a hotly contest victory.
Individual results emailed to the Tribune-Star were able to be processed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.