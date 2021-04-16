Gracie Shorter hit two homers and drove in four runs Friday evening as visiting Sullivan defeated Terre Haute South 8-1 in high school softball.
Gracie Shorter added a single in her 3-for-4 performance, while Delainey Shorter was 2 for 3 with a double, triple and three runs scored. Winning pitcher Kendal Edmondson had a double and two RBI, Brooklyn Riley hit a solo homer and Avery Wiltermood had a double.
For the 4-9 Braves, Faith Thomas and Lexi Cottrell were both 2 for 3, Thomas driving in Marlee Loudermilk — who doubled — for South's only run.
I I I
In other high school softball:
• West Vigo 13, Riverton Parke 1 — At West Vigo, Alex Barnaby hit two more homers and Kenzie Rice allowed just three hits and no walks in five innings for the Vikings.
Barnaby has nine homers in 34 at-bats and missed one game for the 7-4 Vikings, who also got a 3-for-3 performance Friday from Ashley Dunkin and multiple hits from Carlea Funk and Alecia Elkins.
Monday
• Linton 6, Owen Valley 4 — At Linton, Alex Overman was 2 for 2 and also winning pitcher in relief as the Miners won a nonconference game.
Ally Brownfield was 2 for 3 for the 5-2 Miners.
Baseball
• Columbus North 11, Terre Haute North 0 — At Columbus, Cade Moore had the only hit for the Patriots in a Conference Indiana loss to the state's No. 1 team.
The Patriots are now 5-4 overall, 0-2 in conference play.
Track
Monday
• Vikings, Eels win — At Clay City, West Vigo won a three-way boys meet over North Central and the host Eels, but Clay City took the girls competition.
Double winners in the girls meet were West Vigo's Corynn DeGroote (400, long jump) and Chloe VanGilder (throws) and Clay City's Macy Tucker (1,600 and 3,200) and Tara Arthur (200, high jump).
Winning twice in boys competition were Will Thomas of West Vigo (both hurdles) and Clay City's Jacob Hogg (1,600 and long jump) and Mason Laswell (400 and high jump).
Girls
Team scores — Clay City 73, West Vigo 52, North Central 28.
4x800 — Clay City 13:55.0; 100H — Emily Hyatt (CC) 17.9; 100 — Emaley Corbin (NC) 14.2; 1,600 — Macy Tucker (CC) 5:55.0; 4x100 — Clay City 58.8; 400 — Corynn DeGroote 1:03.7; 300H — Kathryn Ison (NC) 53.2; 800 — Ally Compton (NC) 2:39.6; 200 — Tara Arthur (CC) 30.4; 3,200 — Tucker (CC) 12:58.4; 4x400 — West Vigo 4:38.5; HJ — Arthur (CC) 4-2; LJ — C.DeGroote (WV) 16-3 1/2; PV — Masyn Fisk (WV) 6-0; D — Chloe VanGilder (WV) 70-10; SP — VanGilder (WV) 29-8 1/2.
Boys
Team scores — West Vigo 70, Clay City 55, North Central 34.
4x800 — West Vigo 9:23.0; HH — Will Thomas (WV) 16.8; 100 — Eli Roach 11.8; 1,600 — Jacob Hogg (CC) 4:54.0; 4x100 — Clay City 50.2; 400 — Mason Laswell (CC) 55.9; IH — Thomas (WV) 45.0; 800 — Levi Saude (WV) 2:12.1; 200 — Cameron Little (CC) 29.4; 3,200 — Zack Weir (NC) 10:52.4; 4x400 — West Vigo 3:59.3; HJ — Laswell (CC) 5-8; LJ — Hogg (CC) 16-4 3/4; PV — Carter Hemrich (WV) 9-6; D — Jace Jackson (CC) 109-7; SP — Preston Montgomery (WV) 41-6;
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.