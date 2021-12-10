PREP ROUNDUP: Short-handed Wolves win top-10 battle

Class 2A's sixth-ranked Parke Heritage, playing without starting point guard Christian Johnson, defeated Class 2A's fifth-ranked Park Tudor 58-45 in boys high school basketball Friday.
Nas McNeal had a career-high 30 points to lead the Wolves, now 3-1. They play Saturday night at North Putnam. Park Tudor, 3-1, is idle until a Dec. 28 game against Avon.
Johnson, according to Twitter reports, will have surgery for a torn meniscus but is expected back before the end of the season.
In other boys games Friday:
• Sullivan 75, North Putnam 40 — At Sullivan, the host Golden Arrows had their easiest win of the season in a Western Indiana Conference game.
Now 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the WIC, Sullivan hosts Greencastle next Friday. North Putnam, 2-2 and 2-1, hosts Parke Heritage on Saturday.
• Linton 57, Mitchell 42 — At Linton, Class 2A's second-ranked Miners remained unbeaten as Logan Webb had 23 points and 11 rebounds and Joey Hart added 16 points.
Now 5-0, Linton hosts Shakamak next Friday. Mitchell, 3-1, hosts Salem on Saturday.
• Fountain Central 59, Riverton Parke 51 — At Mecca, Derron Hazzard's 21 points weren't enough for the Panthers, who dropped their Wabash River Conference opener.
Now 3-2 overall and 0-1 in the WRC, Riverton Parke plays next Friday at Dugger Union. Fountain Central, 5-3 and 1-0, hosts Attica next Friday.
• North Daviess 57, North Central 28 — At Elnora, Class A's second-ranked Cougars won a SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference game.
Now 2-2 overall and 1-1 in the SWIAC, North Central hosts Hutsonville-Palestine on Tuesday. North Daviess, 5-0 and 1-0, hosts Northeast Dubois on Saturday.
• North Knox 40, Shakamak 35 — At Jasonville, the host Lakers were nipped in a nonconference game.
Now 1-3, Shakamak hosts Washington Catholic on Saturday. North Knox, 3-1, is at Eastern Greene on Saturday.
• Robinson 59, Casey 56 — At Robinson, Ill., the host Maroons rallied in the fourth quarter to outscore the Warriors 17-7 and earn their first Little Illini Conference game.
Robinson, 4-5 and 1-1 in the LIC, hosts Newton next Friday. Casey — which got 17 points from Jackson Parcel, 14 from Brayson Chrysler, 11 from Cole Gilbert and 10 from Jacob Clement — is now 3-3 and 0-1 and hosts St. Joseph-Ogden on Saturday.
Girls basketball
• Sullivan 62, North Putnam 30 — At Sullivan, the host Golden Arrows got 20 points from Gracie Shorter and 11 each from Kimber Ladson and Avery Wiltermood in a Western Indiana Conference victory.
Now 6-3 overall and 2-2 in the WIC, Sullivan plays Saturday at Brown County. North Putnam, 8-4 and 1-3, got 12 points from Kyla Willis and hosts Parke Heritage on Saturday.
