Ally Compton had 10 points, five rebounds and three assists Monday night as Marshall held off Shelbyville 34-31 in an Illinois Class 2A game at the Sullivan Regional.
Adi Scott and Rachael Goekler each had eight points and eight rebounds for the Lions, who were without leading scorer Maya Osborn. Mia Wade led Shelbyville with nine points.
SHELBYVILLE (31) — Owens 0 0-2 0, Litton 0 0-0 0, T.Wade 2 3-4 7, Ogden 2 0-0 4, M.Wade 4 0-0 9, Kaiser 3 0-0 6, Beyers 2 1-4 5. Totals 13 FG, 4-10 FT, 31 TP.
MARSHALL (34) — Sollars 2 0-2 5, Compton 3 4-9 10, Engledow 1 0-0 3, Scott 3 2-5 8, Rayhel 0 0-0 0, Goekler 3 2-2 8. Totals 12 FG, 8-18 FT, 34 TP.
Shelbyville 11 4 6 10 — 31
Marshall 10 11 6 7 — 34
3-point goals — M.Wade, Sollars, Engledow. Total fouls — Shelbyville 15, Marshall 9. Fouled out — M.Wade.
Next — Marshall (18-9) plays Paris at 6 p.m. Wednesday in a semifinal game.
I I I
In other Illinois regional games:
• Martinsville 47, Casey 34 — At Neoga, Lindsay Higgins had 20 points and Emily Parcel 14 for the Bluestreaks, who play top-seeded Shiloh today.
Audrey Hosselton and Chloe Hawkins had 11 points each for the Warriors, who finished 3-22.
• Lawrenceville 49, Newton 35 — At Newton, the Indians advanced to the second round. Robinson and Mt. Carmel met in the second game.
Middle schools
Girls basketball
Sixth grade — Otter Creek 21 (White 12, Ixba 7), St. Pat’s 10 (Aidco 6).
Seventh grade — Otter Creek 20 (Kara Salmon 7), St. Pat’s 5 (Wright 3).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.