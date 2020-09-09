West Vigo’s Jayci Scott set the Vikings school record for most digs in a match as she notched 45 of them in a 3-2 win over North Central on Wednesday.
West Vigo next plays at White River Valley on Thursday.
North Central 25 17 15 25 14
West Vigo 17 25 25 15 16
Highlights – For West Vigo, Jayci Scott had 45 digs. No other statistics were reported.
Next – West Vigo plays at White River Valley on Thursday.
I I I
In other volleyball action:
• TH South 3, Mooresville 0 – At TH South, Courtney Jones had 17 kills and Mia Loyd had 30 assists in the straight sweep for the Braves.
Mooresville 17 21 13
TH South 25 25 25
Highlights – For TH South, Courtney Jones had 17 kills, 7 digs; Mikaila Sullivan had 6 kills; Lilly Merk had 7 kills; Mia Loyd had 30 assists, 7 digs; Emma Hopper had 8 digs.
Next – TH South (7-4) will take part in the Bedford North Lawrence Invite on Saturday.
Tuesday
• Bloomington South 3, TH South 2 – At TH South, Courtney Jones had 20 kills in a loss for the Braves.
Bloomington South 11 18 25 25 16
TH South 25 25 17 15 14
Highlights – For TH South, Courtney Jones had 20 kills and 7 digs; Emma Hopper had 20 digs; Mikaila Sullivan had 9 kills; Mia Loyd had 43 assists, Reagan Ealy had 12 kills; Ashlyn Swan had 8 digs; Gaby Pineda has 8 digs.
Next – TH South (6-4, 1-2) played Mooresville on Wednesday.
Tennis
• Brown County 3, West Vigo 2 – At Ellettsville, the Vikings lost a Western Indiana Conference match to the Eagles.
Singles – Dylan Lemon (WV) def. Nolan Patterson 6-1, 6-0; Josh Miller (BC) def. Elijah Bahr 6-3, 6-1; Aiden Burt (BC) def. Kuy Charters 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles – Ashton Matherly-Gavin McCoy (WV) def. Noah Cochran-Spencer Blee 1-6, 7-5 (10-8); Reid Davis-Eli Sichting (BC) def. Josh King-Conner Mackey 6-1, 6-4.
Next – West Vigo (4-10, 3-5) plays at WRV on Thursday.
• Vincennes Lincoln 5, Sullivan 0 – At Vincennes, the Alices won a nonconference match.
Singles – Ethan Jones (V) def. Houston Ferree 6-2, 7-5; David Wilson (V) def. Drew Baker 6-1, 6-2; Parker Dugan (V) def. Hunter Pirtle 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles – Kyle Stenger-Landon Alstadt (V) def. Jared Crouch-Scott Fusco 6-2, 6-4; Calvin Carmean-Simon Corrona (V) def. Noah Kincaid-Dillon Grubb 7-6 (7-3), 6-3.
Next – Sullivan (2-10) hosts Indian Creek on Saturday.
Tuesday
• Owen Valley 5, Sullivan 0 – At Spencer, Sullivan lost to the Patriots
Singles – Colby Beckwith (OV) def. Houston Ferree 6-1, 6-1; Ethan Lantz (OV) def. Scott Fusco 6-3, 6-3; Kolton Jackson (OV) def. Drew Baker 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles – Kaleb Dill-Zack Hamilton (OV) def. Jared Crouch-Koby Wood 6-2, 6-2; Kage Brown-Carlos Trevino (OV) def. Noah Kincaid-Dillon Grubb 6-0, 6-1.
Soccer
Boys
• Northview 5, Sullivan 1 – At Brazil, the Knights won a Western Indiana Conference match. Daniel Gugino scored three goals for Northview. Noah Morris and Mario Martinez also scored for the Knights. Giuseppe Leone scored for the Golden Arrows.
• Northview 7, Sullivan 1 – At Brazil, Northview ran its win streak to five. Kassidy Kellett scored four goals for the Knights. Kaylee Lowe, Emma Whitman and Kambree Lucas also scored for Northview.
Cross country
Tuesday
• Sullivan, Owen Valley win Clay City Invite – Sullivan’s boys and Owen Valley’s girls won the Clay City Invitational on Tuesday.
Dosson Lamb of Sullivan won the boys race with a time of 18:04.4.
Clay City Invitational
Boys
Team scores – Sullivan 52, Clay City 62, West Vigo 77, Edgewood 91, Cloverdale 141, Owen Valley 158, North Central 177, Shakamak 183, South Putnam 213.
Top 10 – 1. Dosson Lamb (Sullivan) 18:04.4, 2. Brady Koosman (Cloverdale) 18:17.3; 3. Will King (Sullivan) 18:26.5; 4. Bryce Stateler (West Vigo) 18:33; 5. Elliott Gough (Edgewood) 18:33.5; 6. Jacob Hogg (Clay City) 18:52.4; 7. Zack Weir (North Central) 19:16.2; 8. Paul Lueking (Sullivan) 19:18.9; 9. Levi Saude (West Vigo) 19:37.2; 10. Clay Brown (Clay City) 19:46.8.
Girls
Team scores – Owen Valley 56, Cloverdale 73, Edgewood 75, Clay City 86, West Vigo 105, Sullivan 128, Shakamak 149, Linton 186
Top 10 – 1. Annalyssa Crain (Edgewood) 20:31; 2. Clara Crain (Edgewood) 20:52.1; 3. Macy Tucker (Clay City) 22:11.2; 4. Carly Reynolds (Shakamak) 22:14.1; 5. Lily Smith (Owen Valley) 22:14.5; 6. Hanna Burkhart (Sullivan) 22:25.5; 7. Daphanie Geiger (Cloverdale) 22:47.8; 8. Kenzington Brown (Owen Valley) 22:55.8; 9. Lily Monnett (Cloverdale) 23:18.8; 10. Maci Easton (West Vigo) 23:24.7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.