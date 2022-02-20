Two Wabash Valley athletes remaining in Saturday's final rounds of the IHSAA wrestling state finals at Indianapolis' Gainbridge Fieldhouse lost in the morning quarterfinals.
One of them was under unique circumstances.
Sullivan junior Lane Gilbert, making his third state-finals trip, lost on a 14-5 major decision to Warren Central sophomore Kyrel Leavell in the 120-pound weight class Saturday morning. Gilbert jumped ahead on points 4-2, but he dislocated a previously injured elbow in the second period and it went downhill from there.
"I couldn't defend any more shots," Gilbert told the Tribune-Star by phone afterward.
Gilbert's coach and grandfather, Roy Monroe, said Leavell "had a wing and a half locked on Lane and Lane was fighting back when the elbow popped out."
Gilbert's loss still put him in position to wrestle for fifth place, but he had to forfeit his next match against Isaac Ruble of Bellmont because of the elbow injury. Declared unable to wrestle for the rest of the day by the tournament doctor, Gilbert placed eighth at 120. Later Saturday, he wore a sling on his arm while standing a few spots away from weight-class champion Leavell (35-1) on the awards podium.
Gilbert, who ended up with a 29-4 record (counting two forfeits after his loss to Leavell on Saturday), described his season as "decent."
"It had way too much adversity to be normal," he added, "but that was also my motivation."
Competing in the 195 class, Terre Haute North senior Sammy Saunders lost an 11-4 decision to Chesterton senior Gage DeMarco. Still having a chance for fifth place, Saunders lost to Crown Point sophomore William Clark on a pin at the 4:26 mark. Saunders (37-8) finished his day with a pinfall loss to North Posey senior Wyatt Wilman at the 1:52 mark.
Saunders still left the building with the satisfaction that he is the state's eighth-best high school wrestler in the 195-pound class.
Already eliminated in Friday night's first round of the state finals were Terre Haute South senior Nate Lommock at 145 and Terre Haute South junior Alex Rose at 182. Both losses were by decision. Lommock finished 31-7 and Rose 25-8.
Swimming
Host Plainfield outlasted Avon for the sectional championship in boys high school swimming Saturday, with Terre Haute South winning the nine-team battle for third place.
West Vigo finished ninth, Terre Haute North 10th.
Ike Hults of South placed fourth in diving and will move on to the diving regional at Brownsburg on Tuesday.
Otherwise the best individual finishes by Vigo County swimmers were a pair of fourth-place showings by South's Connor Lauritzen in individual medley and breaststroke.
One former Terre Haute swimmer will be at the state finals in three events. Maverick Bray of Avon, who had two older siblings swim for South, won the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke and led off the Orioles' winning 200 medley relay team.
Boys basketball
• Covington 68, South Vermillion 55 -- At Covington, the host Trojans wrapped up the Wabash River Conference championship and prevented the Wildcats from doing the same.
Savion Waddell had 19 points for Covington, with Alan Karrfalt adding 18 and Duncan Keller 16. Lucas Uselman scored 17 and Aden Wallace 12 for South Vermillion.
Now 11-11 overall, 5-1 in the WRC, South Vermillion plays Tuesday at Linton. Covington, 16-5 and 7-0, hosts Crawfordsville on Friday.
• Sullivan 74, Indian Creek 68 -- At Sullivan, Jackson Hills had a game-high 33 points and Randy Kelley scored 14 as the Golden Arrows remained unbeaten in Western Indiana Conference play.
Kelley became Sullivan's all-time leading scorer during the game, surpassing previous leader Rhett Smith.
Now 20-1, 9-0 in the WIC, Sullivan can clinch the conference championship Tuesday at Cloverdale. Indian Creek, 4-15 and 2-7, hosts Greenwood that night.
• Clay City 45, White River Valley 44 -- At Clay City, the host Eels picked up their first win of the season in SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference play.
Now 7-12, 1-6 in the SWIAC, the Eels host Eminence on Monday. WRV, 4-15 and 0-7, hosts Eminence on Tuesday.
• North Putnam 63, Riverton Parke 50 -- At Mecca, Derron Hazzard had a 26-point game in a losing effort for the host Panthers.
Now 6-14, Riverton Parke plays Tuesday at South Putnam. North Putnam, 17-3, hosts North Montgomery that night.
• Dugger Union 51, Shawe Memorial 36 -- At Dugger, the host Bulldogs celebrated Senior Night and completed the school's best season in two decades.
Friday
• Shakamak 58, Eastern Greene 46 -- At Jasonville, the Lakers extended their winning streak to six in a SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference win.
Coy Gilbert had 20 points, 11 rebounds and four assists, Oscar Pegg scored 15 and J.T. May added 10 for the Lakers.
Now 12-9, Shakamak plays Tuesday at West Vigo. Eastern Greene, 6-14 and 2-5, played Paoli on Saturday.
Illinois boys regionals
• Tigers, Maroons, Warriors advance -- In Illinois regional play, Paris, Robinson and Casey were winners on Saturday while Marshall, Martinsville and OPH had their seasons end.
Paris, a 44-34 winner over Sullivan, plays Newton on Wednesday at the Class 2A ALAH Regional. Robinson, which beat Lawrenceville 52-49, hosts its own Class 2A regional and will play Fairfield on Wednesday. Casey, a 54-41 winner over Cumberland, will play Macon Meridian on Wednesday at the Class A Stewardson-Strasburg Regional.
Marshall lost 66-39 to Flora, Martinsville fell 39-25 to Neoga and Fairfield beat OPH 43-26.
