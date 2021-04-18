Lauren Sackett pitched a one-hit shutout with 15 strikeouts Saturday and visiting Northview defeated previously unbeaten South Vermillion 7-0 in nonconference high school softball.
Olyvia Notter and Ellie Carter led the Northview offense, Notter going 2 for 3 with a two-run homer, three RBI and two runs and Carter — on her birthday — going 2 for 4 with a homer. Tara Pearce was 2 for 4 with a double and Hayden Smith also doubled.
Northview, 7-2, hosts Plainfield on Monday.
In other high school softball:
• Sullivan 10, Washington 0 — At Sullivan, freshman Kate Ridgway pitched a no-hitter with 12 strikeouts in five innings as the Golden Arrows improved to 6-4 for the season.
Sullivan's 14-hit attack was led by Gracie Shorter, 3 for 4 with two doubles and two RBI; Kendal Edmondson, 2 for 2 with a double and three RBI; Jocey Wible, 2 for 3 with a double and two runs; Avery Weitekamp, 2 for 3; Avery Wiltermood, 2 for 4 with a double and two runs; Brooklyn Riley, 1 for 2 with a homer and two RBI; Delainey Shorter, 1 for 3 with a triple; and Klaire Williams, 1 for 3 with a double.
Sullivan plays Monday at North Knox.
• Seeger sweeps — At Mecca, unbeaten Seeger defeated host Riverton Parke twice by scores of 4-0 and 10-2.
Ariel Wright and Bailey Duke had two hits each and McKenzie Roberts a double for the Panthers in the first game, while Alyssa Fellows, Kendall Montgomery and Kaylee Mathas had two hits each in the second game.
Riverton Parke, 3-4 overall and 3-2 in the Wabash River Conference, hosts Terre Haute South on Monday. Seeger is 6-0 and 4-0.
Baseball
• Linton 7, Bloomfield 1 — At Linton, Bracey Breneman was 2 for 3 with a double and a grand slam homer and Luke McDonald had another strong pitching performance as the Miners improved to 4-5, 3-0 in the SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference. Bloomfield is now 4-3.
• Shakamak 11, Owen Valley 0 — At Jasonville, the host Lakers handed the Patriots just their second loss of the season on Saturday.
Shakamak is now 4-3 and hosts North Central on Monday. Owen Valley, 9-2, plays Tuesday at Northview.
• Parke Heritage 9-12, Covington 5-7 — At Covington, the visiting Wolves picked up their first two wins of the season.
Now 2-2 overall and 2-1 in Wabash River Conference play, Parke Heritage plays Tuesday at Clay City.
• Paris 11, North Central 1 — At Paris, Ill., the Tigers opened their spring season on Saturday and will host Hutsonville-Palestine on Tuesday.
North Central, 0-6, is at Shakamak on Monday
Golf
• North fifth, South ninth — At Twin Bridges Golf Course, Terre Haute North was fifth and Terre Haute South was ninth at Saturday's Danville Invitational.
Gavin Connor shot an 81 to lead the Patriots.
Team scores — Hamilton Southeastern 300, Fishers 312, Brownsburg 326, Zionsville 333, Terre Haute North 345, Lebanon 351, Greenwood 357, Crawfordsville 361, Terre Haute South 362, Danville 366, Monrovia 369, Greenfield-Central 374, Western Boone 377, Cloverdale 390, Mooresville 392, Tri-West 398, South Putnam 408, North Montgomery 416, North Putnam 436, Pike 482, Beech Grove incomplete team.
Terre Haute North (345) — Logan Schuld 87, Trey Steadman 91, Cole Higham 82, Gavin Connor 81, Adam Waters 86.
• Eels fourth — Clay City finished fourth among eight teams Saturday at the Mustang Invitational, with Justin Hopkins placing second overall with a 77.
Team scores — Greencastle 337, Indian Creek 357, Brownstown 376, Clay City 378, Owen Valley 383, Edgewood A 385, Edgewood B 465, Brown County 481.
Clay City (378) — Justin Hopkins 77, Josh Hogan 99, Zach Swearingen 99, Clay Brown 103, Robby Burkle 103.
• Arrows 14th — At Country Oaks, Sullivan finished 14th among 20 teams at Saturday's Hatchet Invitational.
Wyatt Piel led the Golden Arrows with an 88 while Gavin Jenkins shot 90, Collier Elliott 89, Kody Wood 107 and Noah Kincaid 115.
Tennis
Friday
• Sullivan 4, Vincennes Rivet 1 — At Lawrenceville, Ill., the Golden Arrows improved to 7-0 as Hanna Burkhart, Paige Chickadaunce and Annie Smith won in singles and the team of Lexie Baker-Courtney Lueking won in doubles.
Track
Friday
• Another record — At Bicknell, the Sullivan 4x100 relay team of Caleb Hughes, Luke Adams, William Newby and Luke Padgett set a school record of 44.48 seconds in a meet at North Knox.
