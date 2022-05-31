PREP ROUNDUP: Rossville rallies past RP in softball regional

Riverton Parke fell short of a softball semistate bid as the Panthers lost 5-3 at Rossville in a Class A softball regional Tuesday.
It was scoreless until the fifth when Riverton Parke took the lead. Bailey Duke was hit by a pitch, Haylee Mathas reached via a bunt single and both Duke and Mathas moved into scoring position.
Duke scored on a wild pitch and Mathas scored via a bunt by her sister Kaylee Mathas to make it 2-0.
Rossville answered, however, with the tying runs in the bottom of the fifth. The Hornets then took the lead with a three-run sixth inning.
Kaylee Mathas singled home Malory Cash in the seventh, but it wasn't enough for the Panthers, who finished their season with a 17-10 record.
• • •
In other softball regional action Tuesday:
Class 2A
• North Posey 9, Linton 0 — At Poseyville, Class 2A No. 6-ranked North Posey blanked the Miners as Linton did not get a hit against the Vikings. Linton finished its season with a 15-9 record.
Boys golf
• Sullivan 349, North Central 419 — At Sullivan, the Golden Arrows' Wyatt Piel was the medalist with an 80 in the 18-hole Sullivan County match.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.